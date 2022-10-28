Read full article on original website
Chip Bauer
4d ago
Nancy's the one that started this by threatening violence saying she wanted to punch Donald Trump right in the face she needs to watch what she says she's creating a nightmare for herself and her husband.
Related
Sen. Lindsey Graham threatened to end a meeting with the mother of a late Capitol police officer if she didn't stop criticizing Trump, a new book says
Graham snapped at a late Capitol officer's mother over her criticism Trump, a new book says. The moment is described in ex-DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone's book, Politico said. The book reportedly says Graham threatened to end a meeting if she made remarks about Trump. Sen. Lindsey Graham reportedly...
Ocasio-Cortez fires back at Pence: ‘Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) shot back at Mike Pence on Wednesday night after the former vice president said Republican majorities in Congress will protect the right to life, telling Pence on Twitter, “Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus.”. The spat between Pence...
POLITICO
A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.
Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
Nancy Pelosi’s husband suffers skull fracture after attack; suspect charged with attempted murder
Paul Pelosi, 82, suffered blunt force trauma to his head and body. The suspect was in search of the speaker, calling out "Where is Nancy?"
New video shows Roger Stone warning Trump will get his 'brains beat in' if he runs for president again
A video shows Roger Stone saying Donald Trump would get his "fucking brains beat in" if he runs for president again. In the footage, Stone also said that he would publicly support Trump's second impeachment. The clip is from Christoffer Guldbrandsen's upcoming documentary "A Storm Foretold." Roger Stone predicted that...
"Not a random act": Details emerge in attack on Paul Pelosi
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, underwent surgery to repair a scull fracture after he was beaten with a hammer inside his San Francisco home Friday. Law enforcement sources told CBS News the intruder shouted "Where is Nancy?" and planned to detain Paul Pelosi until she got home. Police wouldn't comment on a motive, but said this was "not a random act," and that it was targeted and "wrong."With the attacker in the house, police say Paul Pelosi was able to make an open-line 911 call around 2 a.m. Friday. The dispatcher could hear what sounded like someone...
Opinion: Obama just gave Democrats their perfect closing message
If Democrats are looking for a message that will inspire voters, they should follow former President Barack Obama's lead, writes Dean Obeidallah. Obama served up the perfect closing question for voters this weekend: "Who will fight for your freedom?"
Nancy Pelosi scoffs at idea 'anybody' would vote for a Republican, in New York Times interview
Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told The New York Times she was shocked anyone would vote against her party, as polls forecast Democrats losing seats.
Megyn Kelly echoes conspiracies on Paul Pelosi attack: ‘I know enough to smell a rat’
Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly is the latest prominent conservative like Donald Trump to allege some kind of conspiracy is afoot surrounding a break-in on Friday at the home of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, where an armed assailant brutally beat Ms Pelosi’s husband Paul with a hammer.During an episode of Ms Kelly’s SiriusXM podcast on Monday, she alleged details about the break-in that have been shared with the public are the work of a “rat” somewhere in the San Francisco police force.“I’m not sure how that happened,” she said on her show. “How do you have police...
Business Insider
After a general's clash with Fox News' Tucker Carlson, soldiers worry the US Army 'has gone full MAGA'
In 2021, a general criticized a Tucker Carlson segment about efforts to accommodate women soldiers. An investigation found Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe's use of Twitter in that context to be inappropriate. Some soldiers see that official scrutiny of Donahoe's tweet as deference to right-wing media. Michael Grinston, the sergeant major...
Donald Trump Jr. mocks Paul Pelosi attack
Donald Trump Jr. posted several photos and comments on Twitter and Instagram making light of the violent home invasion attack last week against Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Former President Trump’s eldest child, the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, retweeted a photo on Sunday...
Accused Pelosi attacker David DePape spread QAnon, other far-right, bigoted conspiracies
David DePape, 42, has been arrested in connection with a violent attack on U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi.
A woman interrupts President Barack Obama’s speech with a steamy compliment
Barack Obama is one of the most handsome presidents the United States has had, and his supporters believe it too! During his speech on a campaign trail in Detroit, Michigan, Michelle Obama’s husband got a steamy compliment from a crowd member. While speaking to the audience at the...
Nancy Pelosi Spills The Beans On How Democrats Can Keep Control Over House
The House Speaker says there's one key factor that can help her party buck history.
Kari Lake Jokes About Nancy Pelosi’s ‘Lack Of Protection’ As Paul Pelosi Recovers In ICU
The Trump-backed GOP nominee for Arizona governor made the joke days after Pelosi's husband was attacked by an intruder searching for the House speaker.
Trump spent the day complaining on social media while lawmakers of both parties condemned the assault on Pelosi's husband
Politicians on both sides of the aisle rushed to condemn the attack on Pelosi's husband. But Trump spent the day posting on social media, including complaints about his legal woes. The suspect reportedly posted conspiracy theories online, including about the 2020 election. As top politicians on both sides of the...
Intruder attacks Pelosi’s husband, calling, ‘Where is Nancy’
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was attacked and severely beaten with a hammer by an assailant who broke into the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday, searching for the Democratic leader and shouting, “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?”. The assault...
Pelosi attack suspect David DePape embraced hate speech, multiple conspiracy theories
SAN FRANCISCO -- The suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, appears to have been an active online participant in multiple conspiracy theories, railing against perceived censorship and government control, and engaging in hate speech and antisemitism.San Francisco police identified the suspect as 42-year-old David Wayne DePape, a Berkeley resident. DePape allegedly assaulted Paul Pelosi with a hammer early Friday during a home invasion of the couple's Pacific Heights residence. A source briefed on the attack told CBS News that before the assault occurred, the intruder confronted Mr. Pelosi shouting, "Where is Nancy? Where...
N.H. DOT highway sign displayed vulgar Biden message for hours
Someone had a four-letter message for President Joe Biden not fit to repeat. Transportation officials out of New Hampshire told Boston.com that a vandal had tampered with a highway work zone message board to display a vulgar dig aimed at Biden over the weekend.
Hear details from Paul Pelosi's coded 911 call that led to his rescue
CNN's John Miller shares details from the 911 call made by Paul Pelosi, husband to Nancy Pelosi, when an intruder broke into the couple's San Francisco home. According to a source, the intruder had been looking for the House Speaker when he attacked Paul with a hammer.
