West Linn, OR

Crumbl Cookies coming to West Linn

By Holly Bartholomew
West Linn Tidings
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D0KZ0_0iqOrKXw00 Popular cookie shop hopes to open at the West Linn Central Village in February

Crumbl Cookies, the popular dessert chain famous for decadently-flavored cookies like caramel corn, chocolate cupcake and buttermilk pancake, will open in West Linn in the new year.

Dave and Kristy Wiser and Talon and Lindsey Cullimore, a real estate team from Utah, plan to open the cookie shop next to Sports Clips at the West Linn Central Village in February.

"We could open it in a few different places in the Portland area, and, just driving around, we really liked West Linn," Dave Wiser said.

Wiser added that they recently submitted business permit applications with the city of West Linn and that residents can expect to see "coming soon" signs on the shop in the next couple of weeks.

"We really like the cookies and we like the (Crumbl) business plan," he said.

Talon Cullimore added that he likes how easy it is to order and deliver the cookies.

Crumbl currently has locations in Lake Oswego, Beaverton, Wilsonville, Hillsboro, Sherwood and Clackamas.

The West Linn Tidings is considered West Linn’s best source for local news based on the City of West Linn’s annual community engagement survey. The Tidings has also been named one of Oregon’s best weekly newspapers for the past decade by the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association. The Tidings offers the most read newspaper, website and social media platforms in West Linn.​

