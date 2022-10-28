Read full article on original website
Things To Do Today For Halloween In Lake Charles
It's Halloween y'all and if you are looking for something to do with your kids today for the holiday, we have found a few things going on in Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana. There were a ton of events over the weekend that happened but if you think that there...
The Ghost Brothers Visit DeRidder’s Haunted Gothic Jail [VIDEO]
Celeb barber Marcus Harvey, and fashion designers Dalen Spratt and Juwan Mass are known as The Ghost Brothers. They have a hit show answering the call for help on The Travel Channel investigating things that go bump in the night. The three best friends met in Atlanta at Clark University and discovered that they all had paranormal experiences. The show is both funny and interesting because it puts a different point of view on how African Americans see, understand, and deal with the paranormal and haunted locations.
KPLC TV
Tricks and treats at the Lake Charles annual downtown Candy Crawl
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Crowds of trick or treaters ventured to the 300 block of Broad Street in downtown Lake Charles for the annual Candy Crawl. Local businesses and sponsors came out with bowls of candy ready to bring the Halloween spirit. Live music and a variety of vendors...
KPLC TV
Old building becomes a place for a good scare on Broad St.
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Spooky season is almost to an end, but it’s not too late to get a good scare. A Lake Charles native turned an old building on Broad Street that was once an event center into a haunted house just in time for Halloween. Two...
KPLC TV
Real Men Wear Pink of SWLA hosts Pinkwood Derby race
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Real Men Wear Pink of SWLA continued their fight against breast cancer by hosting a Pinkwood Derby race at American Legion Post 1. The fun included carnival games, baked goods and of course the derby car race!. Reed Smart, 7, of Lake Charles was...
Things To Know For Cowboys Block Party With Wayne Toups In Lake Charles This Friday
Coming up tomorrow night is another installment of the Cowboy Block Party. It's a homecoming for McNeese State University and they are celebrating in a big way. Tonight is the big homecoming parade in Lake Charles. If you are attending the parade or are participating in riding in the parade, here are the things you need to know like the route and start times.
Washington-Marion To Host Battle Of The Bands This Saturday In Lake Charles
Washington-Marion Magnet High School is set to host the annual “Battle of the Bands!” It goes down at WM Robert Lavergne Stadium, located at 2802 Pineview Street in Lake Charles on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Showtime will jump off at 5 pm. The 2022 marching band competition is...
Westlake High To Perform ‘Beauty And The Beast’ This November
The students of Westlake Lake High school are getting ready for a very special theatrical presentation. Just in time for the holidays on November 17, 2022, some very talented students will bring the timeless Disney fairytale, “Beauty and the Beast” alive at the school theater (1000 Garden Drive in Westlake.)
The Downtown Lake Charles Candy Crawl Returns This Weekend
The Candy Crawl in Downtown Lake Charles will not only feature trick-or-treating, but live music, food vendors, and much more. This is a fun, safe alternative for all residents of SWLA and Lake Charles. Tons of businesses downtown will be handing out candy and the Seven Slot Society of SWLA will be holding a trunk-or-treat.
Cowboys Night Club catches fire
Cowboys Night Club, located on Ambassador Caffery Parkway, caught on fire Saturday afternoon.
Coushatta Halloween Costume Contest With Big Cash Prizes In Kinder Saturday
This Saturday night, put on your best costume and you could just go away a big winner at Coushatta Casino Resort in Kinder, Louisiana. With Halloween coming up on Monday, Coushatta Casino Resort in Kinder, Louisiana is bringing back its big Halloween Costume Contest this Saturday night. It is one heck of a party with some big money up for grabs.
Lake Charles American Press
This Lake Charles Home’s Pantry Has Emerald City Vibes
I never thought growing up I would suddenly be into home design and things. I guess there is a turning point in life when your interest changes and you suddenly go from cartoons to home decor. I know I am not the only one. I do have fond memories of sitting on the couch after church and napping on and off watching Bob Villa with dad. Maybe that's how it starts. When I was looking to buy my first house, I don't think my TV ever left HGTV. It got to the point I was yelling back at the TV about the insane prices of some of those homes. Nevertheless, I would find myself mumbling "man, that's a really nice mantle".
This Sulphur Roadkill Has a Get Well Soon Balloon
I have seen things like this on the internet time and time again. The fact that it has been done in Sulphur is just absolutely hilarious to me. We see roadkill all of the time around SWLA, but never with any encouragement to get better. It seems someone decided that...
theleesvilleleader.com
Another successful effort for Bo the Bloodhound
Bo the Vernon Parish Bloodhound made another successful find on Wednesday when he assisted the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office in locating a Welsh man reported missing on Tuesday. According to authorities, Taylor A. Mallett, 24, left his home at 6 a.m. that day saying he was headed to work,...
KFDM-TV
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Calcasieu Parish
Motorcyclist Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Calcasieu Parish Crash. Moss Bluff – On October 30, 2022, shortly after 5:00 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on LA Hwy 378 (Sam Houston Jones Pkwy) just west of N. Perkins Ferry Road in Calcasieu Parish. The crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Caleb Jase Hebert of Starks. The initial investigation revealed the driver of a 2003 Dodge pickup truck was traveling west on LA 378. At the same time, a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle, being operated by Hebert, was traveling west on LA 378 and struck the rear of the Dodge. The impact caused Hebert to be ejected from the motorcycle. Hebert, who was wearing a DOT approved helmet at the time of the crash, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Lake Charles hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Impairment on the part of Hebert is suspected. The driver of the Dodge was properly restrained and not injured. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation. Making good choices while riding a motorcycle, such as never driving while impaired and obeying all traffic laws, can often mean the difference between life and death. Troop D has investigated 22 fatal crashes resulting in 24 deaths in 2022.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 27, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 27, 2022. Dalton Ryan Meyers, 30, Lake Charles: Revocation of parole. Jesse Wayne Majors, 28, Sulphur: Sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; criminal conspiracy; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; theft under $5,000; contempt of court.
Lake Charles American Press
Doyle: Difference between praying for revival and being the revival
There is a difference between praying for revival and making the decision to be the revival, according to Rev. David Doyle, the student evangelism pastor at Trinity Baptist Church. Doyle shared the latest good news about The Good News at Trinity. For the last 53 weeks, the church has celebrated...
Lake Charles Garden Produces 14 Pound Cucumber!
Growing up, my grandmother and great-uncle always tried to outgrow each other in their gardens. It was a delicious sibling rivalry, and I enjoyed the benefits of being the nephew and grandchild of both. The payoff was fresh veggies and food! My grandmother once took the lead in their little competition with a huge 9-pound head of cauliflower. We even made it into the Lake Charles American Press with it! They both grew tomatoes, okra, eggplant, and cucumbers to name just a few.
