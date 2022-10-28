Read full article on original website
AOC hits Elon Musk's possible Twitter verification charge
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took a shot at Twitter owner Elon Musk on Tuesday after he announced there would be an $8 monthly fee for verified accounts.
Gillie Da King Blasts Social Media, Blogs After Footage Of Takeoff’s Death Goes Viral
Gillie Da King — formerly known as Gillie Da Kid — has voiced his discontentment over rapper Takeoff’s death going viral, with footage of the deadly shooting being shared by various social media personalities and users. The Philadelphia native hopped on Instagram Live on Tuesday (Nov. 1), hours after the Migos rapper was gunned down in Houston, to air his grievances.More from VIBE.comJeezy Buys Himself Property Every Year For His BirthdayGillie Da King Crowns Lil Durk "The New Jay-Z"Rotimi And Fiancée Vanessa Mdee Expecting Baby Number 2 “Why every time something happen to a rapper or an athlete or an entertainer...
From ‘The Gray Man’ Sequel to Live-Action Fantasy Puppets, the Russo Sister Takes the Lead at AGBO
It’s a clear, windy day on the Atlanta set of the sci-fi adventure “The Electric State,” Joe and Anthony Russo’s latest film for Netflix through their independent studio, AGBO. While the brothers direct Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt inside one of the soundstages, their youngest sister, AGBO’s newly promoted chief creative officer, Angela Russo-Otstot, is spreading some good news in the trailers parked outside about one of the company’s executives, senior vice president of physical production, Ari Costa. “Ari’s a papa!” Russo-Otstot proclaims to Costa’s boss, Jake Aust, who works in the trailer next to hers. She shares all...
