TMZ.com
Quavo Reenacts Saweetie Elevator Scene For 'Messy' Video
Quavo apparently isn't done rehashing his past relationship with Saweetie ... using their old elevator fight to create a new visual for a music video. The 2 active Migos -- Quavo and Takeoff -- dropped the video Monday for their song "Messy" ... and they're dredging up the incident where the then-couple went at each other inside an elevator at LAX.
TMZ.com
Diddy Almost Fights 'Power' Actor While Dressed As Joker
Diddy's ultimate transformation into Heath Ledger's Joker this Halloween was so well done, his antics almost baited an actor into fighting him on the street!!!. The Bad Boy Records mogul was making his rounds in Los Angeles over the weekend ... when he almost came to blows with actor Michael J. Ferguson, who plays "2Bit" in 50 Cent's "Power" series.
TMZ.com
New Video Shows Quavo Arguing with Others Before Gunfire Kills Takeoff
5:38 PM PT -- Takeoff's manager just broke his silence on the rapper's shooting death, suggesting Takeoff was killed by a stray bullet. The Migos rapper's rep released a statement late Tuesday on social media, saying ... "Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated."
TMZ.com
'My Three Sons' Star Dawn Lyn in a Coma After Brain Surgery
Dawn Lyn -- a former child star on the TV show "My Three Sons" -- is fighting for her life after undergoing brain surgery and falling into a coma ... this according to her former costars. Word of Lyn's condition first cropped up on social media through posts from people...
TMZ.com
Lil Wayne Greets Make-A-Wish Kid, Drake At Weezyana Fest
Lil Wayne showered a Make-A-Wish kid with love during his own Lil Weezyana Fest ... capping off a weekend of generosity for the New Orleans-based bash. The Young Money CEO found time to connect with Donavon Fitzpatrick .. a child in the Make-A-Wish program during the 6th edition of the festival.
TMZ.com
Blueface's GF, Chrisean Rock, Takes Back DV Claims, Blames Herself
12:54 PM PT -- Chrisean Rock is reversing course, taking back her claims of an attack at the hands of Blueface and now saying she was "on a bad trip" ... and that he actually rescued her. Chrisean says she blacked out and was trying to jump out of their...
TMZ.com
D.L. Hughley Says Kanye Would Be in Conservatorship If He Were a Woman
D.L. Hughley's got some strong words for Kanye West, and believes the only thing preventing Kanye from being in a conservatorship is his gender. D.L. told his truth at LAX Monday, he thinks Kanye's gone off the rails, and believes his actions alone should be enough reason to put him in a conservatorship. The actor points out Britney Spears and Wendy Williams, saying if a woman was making the same claims as Kanye, she'd be put under court-ordered protection.
TMZ.com
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Come Together for Halloween Party
Khloe Kardashian sure seems enraged at her ex, Tristan Thompson, but she's not letting it get in the way of co-parenting, because he was front and center at their Halloween shindig. The Kardashians held a little get-together this weekend for the kids, and the ex-couple showed up on North West's...
TMZ.com
Flesh-n-Bone on Bizzy's Departure, Ditching Ouija Boards
Halloween comes with all sorts of rituals, and maybe even seances ... but Flesh-n-Bone is issuing a warning for trick-or-treaters to avoid Ouija boards at all costs!!!. TMZ Hip Hop caught the Bone Thugs-n-Harmony rapper out at LAX on All Hallows' Eve and he admits he's a firm believer in the spirit occult, and that's why he's telling everyone to be careful what you conjure ... because you just might get it!!!
TMZ.com
Wrestler Kevin Von Erich Loves Zac Efron's Depiction Of Him In New Film
Zac Efron is blowing people away with his transformation in the upcoming film, "The Iron Claw" ... and he's got a seal of approval from a very important person -- Kevin Von Erich, the wrestling legend Zac's portraying. Kevin tells TMZ ... not only does Zac's depiction get a big...
Andrew Bird Headed to Agora in April 2023
Tour supports singer-songwriter's latest effort, 'Inside Problems'
TMZ.com
Kanye West Haters Start 'Make Me a Billionaire Instead' GoFundMe Campaigns
Kanye West has folks trying to help him regain billionaire status via crowdfunding -- but his haters have responded with just as much passion. Here's the deal ... at least one GoFundMe page (possibly more) popped up this week with the goal of making Kanye a billionaire again, soliciting donations ... apparently carried out by people who felt he'd been done dirty amid his antisemitism.
TMZ.com
TMZ Staff's Halloween 2022 Costumes
It's Halloween again ... and per usual, TMZ staffers went all out for their costumes. Check out the staff's getups this year -- which touch on all the pop culture moments. We got Barbie and Ken, Nick Cannon and his many baby mamas, Ben Affleck, the 'Hocus Pocus' crew ... and more!
TMZ.com
'Chucky' Star Alyvia Alyn Lind Making $73,500 Per Episode for SyFy Series
Alyvia Alyn Lind doesn't have to close her eyes to peek at her bank account ... because she's making tons of money as a main character in the "Chucky" TV series. The 15-year-old actress is in her second season playing Lexy Cross in the SyFy and USA Network horror show, and her minor's contract shows just how well she's being paid.
TMZ.com
Post Malone Helps Fans Pull Off Gender Reveal at Concert
Post Malone's up for any huge task during his shows, even those outside of music -- like, revealing the gender of his fans' baby while up onstage!!!. The rapper got to answer that very important question after his concert in Tulsa ... while greetin' some fans and signing autographs Friday night, an envelope was stuck to one poster -- which is where Post got the sweet opportunity.
TMZ.com
Remembering Rappers Killed by Gun Violence
Takeoff's shocking slaying in Houston is prompting the rap community to remember far too many young talents who tragically lost their lives due to gun violence. Notorious B.I.G., aka Biggie Smalls, was only 24 when his car was gunned down back in '97 ... just 6 months after Tupac had been shot to death. Both men's murders remain unsolved.
TMZ.com
Guess Who This Spooky Gal Turned Into!
Before this stitched-up kiddo was playing on your radios and acting on your screens, she was just a sweet, little girl with huge dreams of becoming a performer and growing up in Dallas, Texas. A true musician ... she was just a youngster when she learned to play the piano...
