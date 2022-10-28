Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Halloween Can Be Celebrated at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Greek Souvlaki is a Restaurant in Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
BYU-Boise State matchup pits football rivals moving in entirely opposite directions
BYU football: Cougars found some ‘positive signs’ in loss to ECU, turn attention to red-hot Boise State Saturday on the blue turf.
What’s next for Utah’s run game?
Nobody expected Jaylon Glover to be the Utes’ workhorse back this season, but here we are. At least, that was the case in Pullman. What about Tavion Thomas? Micah Bernard?
kslnewsradio.com
BYU Fans – Please Don’t Boo Your Team
PROVO, Utah — My youngest son had the privilege of attending three BYU football games this year, thanks to a kind and generous friend of his and his family. Aiden’s first game in a college stadium was the BYU v Baylor game this year. He had never experienced that kind of sport-induced joy before. He talked about it for days.
Big 12 Conference reaches $2.3 billion media rights deal
PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – While the current state of the BYU football program may be down, the future looks very bright — at least financially. The Big 12 Conference has reached an agreement on a six-year contract extension with ESPN and Fox worth $2.3 billion that will keep the conference’s media rights with those […]
KTVB
Boise State unveils contract details for interim OC Dirk Koetter
BOISE, Idaho — When longtime NFL coach Dirk Koetter kindly accepted Boise State football's interim offensive coordinator position mid-season, Bronco Nation knew the program was lucky to have him. The result with Koetter calling plays has saved the Broncos' season. When he took over at the end of September,...
How An Underpaid Boise State Football Coach Saved The Season
The Boise State bandwagon has returned to the Treasure Valley as the team prepares for this week's opponent, Colorado State. Most fans believe this game will be an easy win for the Broncos. The Rams have never beaten Boise State, and they're not looking like this year's version will contend for a post-season run.
ksl.com
Idaho woman charged with exploiting dying champion speedskater in Utah
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Prosecutors have refiled charges against an Idaho woman accused of getting a champion speed skater in Utah to sign his will over to her while he was dying and unable to comprehend what was going on. Marina Billings, 50, of Pocatello, was charged Thursday in 3rd...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Mitt Romney finds buyer for $11.5M Utah ski lodge
Less than two weeks after Mitt Romney listed his chic Utah lodge for $11.5 million, the senator has already scored a buyer. The mountain estate first listed on Oct. 12. It went into contract on Oct. 21, listing records show. Located in Deer Valley in Park City, Romney purchased the...
idahobusinessreview.com
Johnston takes leadership role with Boise State
David Johnston will join Boise State University as the new associate vice president for alumni and constituent engagement. Johnston comes to the university from his current role as senior vice president of strategic communications with the Kansas University Alumni Association. Johnston brings more than 15 years of experience in strategic alumni and constituent engagement. Most ...
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 Checks
How much would $1,000 help you and your family right now? The state has plans to issue $1,000 checks to some citizens. This money could help you cope with high inflation and other expenses. The money will come in the form of tax rebates.
dailyutahchronicle.com
LGBT Resource Center Holds Annual Gay-la, Celebrates 20th Anniversary
The LGBT Resource Center‘s largest annual fundraiser, the Gay-la, returned to the University of Utah on Saturday. The event had a masquerade cocktail party theme and was held at the Natural History Museum of Utah. There was a VIP ceremony earlier in the night, and directly following that, a larger celebration open to those who purchased tickets.
svinews.com
Evanston man identified in fatal ATV accident in Star Valley
An Evanston, Wyoming man lost his life in a four-wheeler accident on Monday, October 24. Lincoln County Sheriff Shane Johnson said the accident occurred in the Cole Canyon area of Star Valley. Sheriff Johnson stated that both the Sheriff’s Office and Lincoln County Search & Rescue responded to the scene...
kslnewsradio.com
Trial for Chad Daybell to be delayed, Idaho judge rules
ST. ANTHONY, Idaho — In a decision late Friday afternoon, an Idaho judge has ruled that the trial for Chad Daybell will be delayed. According to East Idaho News, Daybell’s attorney John Prior had filed a motion with the court to move the trial jury to a later date. Judge Steven Boyce granted that motion.
dailyutahchronicle.com
U Student Conducts Research into Student and Faculty Satisfaction with Campus Police
Trigger warning: This article discusses sexual assault and intimate partner violence. With the help of political science Professor Jim Curry, University of Utah student Ermiya Fanaeian is currently conducting research into student and faculty satisfaction with the U’s police department. They sent the research survey to people within various...
kslnewsradio.com
County clerks in Utah are leaving, one county clerk explains why
SALT LAKE CITY — Election administrators across the country are leaving their jobs in large numbers, according to a new Boston Globe report. Weber County Clerk Ricky Hatch told KSL at Night it’s true here in Utah too. Hatch said part of the reason so many clerks have...
Post Register
Mountain Home Police Chief Scott Conner terminated
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Mountain Home, Idaho (CBS2) - Mountain Home Police Chief Scott Conner has been terminated. Mayor Rich Sykes said in a statement, "effective October 26, 2022, with the unanimous consent of the City Council, Mayor Rich Sykes unappointed Scott Conner as the Mountain Home Chief of Police thereby terminating his position with the city pursuant to MHMC 3-1-2. While we thank him for his service to the City, the City believes a new direction is needed in the leadership of the Mountain Home Police Department."
eastidahonews.com
Turkey troubles: Idaho farmers explain multiple factors impacting this year’s turkey supply
KUNA (KIVI TV) — Thanksgiving is four weeks away and due to the recent cases of bird flu, plus inflation and weather changes, turkey farmers are left with not as many turkeys as normal. Cabalo’s Orchard and Garden in Kuna is one of the main local farms in the...
Comments / 0