Boys soccer: Noah Malcook delivers kill shot as Oregon shuts out Elkhorn in sectional semifinal

Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
This Restaurant in Wisconsin Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the Entire StateJoe MertensWaukesha, WI
Victoria claims to be honoring Kay Chancellor's legacyCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Nate, Tucker, and Chelsea must answer tough questionsCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Y&R Spoilers For The Week of October 10: Confrontations and ConfessionsSoap HubGenoa City, WI
Related
Wisconsin football: Jim Leonhard wants decision 'sooner than later' for Badgers head coaching job
Jim Leonhard and the Wisconsin Badgers football team entered the open week with a much-needed win over Purdue. The interim head coach took over for long-time former program leader Paul Chryst and while the former looks like he has a good shot to keep the job permanently, should Wisconsin want an in-house candidate, there has been no decision. That is something Leonhard hopes can be ironed out very soon with athletic director Chris McIntosh.
WSPY NEWS
Three people from Wisconsin charged after police chase that crossed state lines
The Illinois State Police says three people from Wisconsin are facing a bevy a charges after chase that started in LaSalle County and ended across the border in Wisconsin Thursday night. 43-year-old Heather N. Hyatt of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, 41-year-old Michael D. Winch of Brooklyn, Wisconsin, and 38-year-old Michael B,...
nbc15.com
Teams build, decorate caskets before racing them at first ‘Annual Beaver Dam Casket Races’
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - Community members in Beaver Dam awoke from the dead Saturday to compete in a derby-style casket race. The first ‘Annual Beaver Dam Casket Races’ took place during the town’s Fall Downtown Fest, where nine teams built and decorated a themed casket before participating in a parade. The public then voted on their favorites before watching the teams race their coffins down South Spring Street.
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Madison, WI
One of the best parts of any trip is taking in food options along the way. Every city has a lot to offer, and Madison, WI, is no different. Madison is a city with an isthmus, as two giant lakes – Lake Mendota and Lake Monona, frame either side of the state capitol.
WB Interstate 90/94 reopens at Interstate 39 near Portage following crash
PORTAGE, Wis. — All lanes of westbound Interstate 90/94 have reopened beyond Interstate 39 near Portage Monday night following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 8:20 p.m. All lanes had been closed; the scene cleared just before 9:50 p.m. Further details were not immediately available. For the latest traffic conditions...
Fall River teen accused of stabbing, running over girl in Beaver Dam posts bond
FALL RIVER, Wis. — A Fall River teenager accused of stabbing a 17-year-old girl and running her over with a car earlier this month in Beaver Dam has posted bond, online court records show. Dylan Lenz, 17, faces a felony attempted first-degree intentional homicide charge stemming from the Oct. 15. incident. Court records show he posted a $150,000 cash bond...
fox47.com
LIST: Trick-or-treating hours across southern Wisconsin
Trick-or-treating hours are from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Baraboo. Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Washington County fatal crash; West Bend man dead, drove through field
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that involved a truck that went through a cornfield and hit an embankment near Glacier Drive and County Highway D on Sunday, Oct. 30. The sheriff’s office received the first report about the truck in...
Man missing from Verona area since Monday found safe
VERONA, Wis. — A man who had been missing from the Verona area since Monday was found safe Sunday, Verona police said. John Ramseier, 51, had last been seen Monday night in the area of Melody Circle and Melody Lane. Search teams surveyed Fireman’s Park on Friday looking for him but could not find him. RELATED: Volunteers search for man...
Wisconsin city makes list of ‘breathtaking places’ by National Geographic
National Geographic has released its list of “25 breathtaking places and experiences for 2023” and Chicagoans don’t have to go far to find their next adventure. Making the list along with exotic and worldly places as the Azores, Cairo, Egypt and Choquequirao, Peru is … Milwaukee, Wisconsin!
DCI identifies Dane Co. detective involved in fatal shooting in Oregon
OREGON, Wis. — The Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation identified the Dane County Sheriff’s detective Monday who shot and killed a man in Oregon last Sunday. Officials said Detective Clint Seltzner shot and killed Jose Jimenez, 21, at around 3:15 p.m. on October 23. Jimenez died at the scene. RELATED: Man fatally shot by Dane County deputy in...
Ballot Facebook photo results in felony charge in Wisconsin
A man accused of posting his marked election ballot on social media has been charged with a felony that carries possible incarceration.
94.3 Jack FM
Pulaski Teen Injured in Bonfire Explosion Released from Hospital
PULASKI, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – One of the three Pulaski teenagers who’ve had extended stays in a Milwaukee hospital following a horrific bonfire explosion two weeks ago has returned home. Isaac Nelson’s mother confirms to FOX 11 he is home after a two-week stay at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s...
NASA's Local Star: Michelle Thaller recalls childhood in Wisconsin
Michelle Thaller studies the stars as a NASA astrophysicist. She knows the ins and outs of many recent NASA missions, including when the James Webb Space Telescope captured beautiful new images
Channel 3000
Did a 1930s Wisconsin farmer not realize he helped discover one of the world’s most significant medical breakthroughs?
On Oct. 12, a dedication ceremony was held on the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus to celebrate a revolutionary discovery that both prolonged human lives and killed rats. The American Chemical Society, or ACS, bestowed the National Historic Chemical Landmark designation on warfarin, the generic name for a prescription blood...
nbc15.com
Lanes cleared after single-vehicle crash on US 12 EB
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An updated alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash was cleared and lanes were reopened around 8:10 p.m. Saturday. Dane County dispatch said a single-vehicle crash was blocking all lanes of US 12 EB near Whitney Way Saturday night. Dispatch said a call...
Man dies after driving truck into cornfield, tree in Washington Co.
Authorities say a man died after he drove his truck through a cornfield, hit an embankment and then crashed into a tree in Washington County Sunday afternoon.
‘It Feels Like We’re Being Punished for Something’: Life Inside Wisconsin’s Most Polarized and Predictive County
The residents of Sauk County, Wisconsin’s premier bellwether, aren’t crazy partisans, but Republicans and Democrats treat them that way.
empowerwisconsin.org
How Evers failed veterans at Union Grove
MADISON — Union Grove Veterans home has seen a staff exodus, a sharp decline in residency, and increasingly urgent pleas for staffing reforms and improved care throughout the Evers administration. There is no doubt that the pandemic impacted long-term care facilities, making it more difficult for nursing homes to...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha court missed opportunity to incarcerate Brooks prior to parade
WAUKESHA — A record of court proceedings in a paternity case against Darrell Brooks Jr. shows the county court system missed an opportunity to have Brooks jailed five days before he drove his mother’s SUV through the Waukesha Christmas Parade last year. Brooks, 40, was convicted of all...
