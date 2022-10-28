ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

By Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
 3 days ago
Oct 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) on the sidelines in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium.

Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard (ankle) ruled out vs. Falcons

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard will miss Sunday's game at the Atlanta Falcons with an ankle injury, the team confirmed Friday.

