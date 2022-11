ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County Hospice is hosting its 11th annual Salute to Veterans event on November 4th at 11:00 a.m. “As a nation, we owe so much to our veterans. As a hospice provider, we serve many veterans and we hear about their service first-hand as many of them share those experiences during their end-of-life journey,” says Jessica Mims, co-chair of the Salute to Veterans committee. “The stories of their service have an impact on those that hear them. We, here at Richmond County Hospice, feel it is important to do all that we can to let them know how much we appreciate their service,” she added.

