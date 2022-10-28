Read full article on original website
Related
19 Infuriating Wedding Photos That Will Make Just About Anyone Swear Off Marriage
I now pronounce you really, really annoying.
KATU.com
"Find a Place for Me: Embracing Love and Life in the Face of Death"
It's a story of love after loss. Deirdre Fagan, author of the new book "Find a Place for Me: Embracing Love and Life in the Face of Death", joined us to share her heart-breaking and heart-warming memior. The book is an award-winning memoir about facing a marriage’s last act--a spouse’s...
Beauty Queens From Argentina & Puerto Rico Got Married In Secret & The Video Is So Touching
The former Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico just shared some exciting news on Instagram, where they revealed that not only have they been dating for two years, but they're now married. In a shared Instagram reel, Miss Argentina Mariana Varela and Miss Puerto Rico Fabiola Valentin posted a series...
300 Private Story Names for Your Snapchat Stories
Coming up with content isn't always easy. At least, not anymore! From everyday Instagram captions to creative Snapchat names, we are inundated with social media on the daily—and collectively experiencing work burnout as a society—and therefore don't have the brain power at the end of a long day to think of something witty. (Don't even get us started on editing Instagram Reels.) Most of us have the corn song from TikTok stuck in our brains half the time! But when it comes to naming your private Snapchat Stories, being witty—or at least funny or clever—is kinda the point.
Comments / 0