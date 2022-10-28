ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mont Alto, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Franklin County Free Press

Loretta E McClure obituary 1931~2022

Loretta E McClure, 91, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, October 29, 2022 at her home. Born August 29, 1931 in Langhorne, PA, she was a daughter of the late William and Ellen Perry. Early in her life she had been employed at the former Stanley Company...
FAYETTEVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Emily Kristen Redding obituary 1977~2022

Emily Kristen Redding (Caldwell), 45, of Chambersburg, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 22, 2022, at WellSpan York Hospital after a brief illness. Emily was born on September 28, 1977, the daughter of Stephen and Joy (Bowers) Caldwell of Chambersburg. She graduated from Chambersburg Area Senior High School in 1996 and...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Doris R Coleman obituary 1930~2022

Doris R Coleman, 91, of Chambersburg, departed this life on the evening of Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. She was born on December 28, 1930, in Shippensburg, a daughter of the late George E. and Zora A. (Nehf) Rhinehart. She married Richard N. “Dick” Coleman on August 31, 1952. He preceded her in death on March 18, 2016.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Michael Anthony Stine Sr. 1963~2022

Michael Anthony Stine Sr., 59, of Fannettsburg, Pa passed away peacefully at the Chambersburg Hospital on October 21, 2022. Born April 24, 1963 in Chambersburg, Pa, he was the son of the late Harry Adam Stine Sr. and Annabelle Stine (Harnish). In addition to his darling partner of 30 years,...
FANNETTSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Rebecca Kay Glessner obituary 1958~2022

Rebecca Kay Glessner, 64, of Greencastle, Pennsylvania passed away October 21, 2022 at Meritus Medical Center. She was born on September 11, 1958 in Frederick, Maryland to Arthur and Annabelle (Mercer) Sherman. Rebecca enjoyed doing crafty things, like jewelry making, crocheting, painting, and cake decorating. She worked at Antietam Dairy...
GREENCASTLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Dorothy A McQuade obituary 1930~2022

Dorothy A McQuade, age 92, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Fulton County Medical Center in McConnellsburg, PA. Dorothy was born on February 10, 1930, in Reading, PA, the daughter of the late Harry H. and Alice S. Bailey Cromer. Dorothy married Daniel “Bud”...
MCCONNELLSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Joyce A Becker obituary 1940~2022

Joyce A Becker, 82, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away October 21, 2022, at Magnolias of Chambersburg. She was born on August 12, 1940, in Hanover, Pennsylvania to Arnold and Katie (Loyer) Angel. Joyce and her husband enjoyed traveling, having visited all fifty states as well as the Bahamas. They enjoyed...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Betty E Dickinson obituary 1962~2022

Mrs. Betty E Dickinson (Dawson), 60, of Fort Loudon, PA passed away unexpectedly, Saturday evening, October 22, 2022 in the emergency room of the Chambersburg Hospital. Born February 17, 1962 in Frederick, MD, she was the daughter of the late Chester and Mary (Lowery) Dawson. She and her husband of...
FORT LOUDON, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Richard Lynn Souder obituary 1948~2022

Richard Lynn Souder, 74, of Newville passed away Friday October 21, 2022 in Green Ridge Village. He was born August 2, 1948 in Newville a son of the late Samuel Amos and A. Mary Mohler Souder Jr. Rick had graduated from Johnstown Technical School, and worked as a cooks assistant...
NEWVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Regina B Woodring obituary 1932~2022

Mrs. Regina B Woodring, 90, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 23, 2022, in her home. Born September 8, 1932 in Edgemont, MD, she was the daughter of the late Delbert S. Barkdoll, Sr., and Lois G. (Stouffer) Barkdoll. She attended Smithsburg High School. She married Aaron...
FAYETTEVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Donald E Warren obituary 1934~2022

Donald E Warren, age 88, of Bendersville, PA, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the Gettysburg Hospital. He was born February 13, 1934 in Menallen Township, Adams County; to the late McCellan and Beatrice (Goughnour) Warren. Donald was employed as mechanic in Aspers, PA. He enjoyed hunting and spending...
BENDERSVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.

 https://fcfreepresspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy