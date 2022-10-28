Read full article on original website
William “Bill” Thomas Pierce 1932~2022
William “Bill” Thomas Pierce, age 90, of Chambersburg, PA passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Chambersburg. He was born May 18, 1932 in Jackson, TN as the son of the late Wiley H. and Fannie (Wilkens) Pierce. William...
Loretta E McClure obituary 1931~2022
Loretta E McClure, 91, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, October 29, 2022 at her home. Born August 29, 1931 in Langhorne, PA, she was a daughter of the late William and Ellen Perry. Early in her life she had been employed at the former Stanley Company...
Judith A “Judy” Irving obituary 1946~2022
Judith A “Judy” Irving, 75, of Chambersburg, passed away the afternoon of Friday, October 28, 2022 at her home. She was born on December 26, 1946 in Waynesboro, a daughter of the late Arthur H. and Alice Louise (Stambaugh) Stoner, Sr. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the...
Emily Kristen Redding obituary 1977~2022
Emily Kristen Redding (Caldwell), 45, of Chambersburg, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 22, 2022, at WellSpan York Hospital after a brief illness. Emily was born on September 28, 1977, the daughter of Stephen and Joy (Bowers) Caldwell of Chambersburg. She graduated from Chambersburg Area Senior High School in 1996 and...
Doris R Coleman obituary 1930~2022
Doris R Coleman, 91, of Chambersburg, departed this life on the evening of Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. She was born on December 28, 1930, in Shippensburg, a daughter of the late George E. and Zora A. (Nehf) Rhinehart. She married Richard N. “Dick” Coleman on August 31, 1952. He preceded her in death on March 18, 2016.
Michael Anthony Stine Sr. 1963~2022
Michael Anthony Stine Sr., 59, of Fannettsburg, Pa passed away peacefully at the Chambersburg Hospital on October 21, 2022. Born April 24, 1963 in Chambersburg, Pa, he was the son of the late Harry Adam Stine Sr. and Annabelle Stine (Harnish). In addition to his darling partner of 30 years,...
Mary Jane Sharpe obituary 1947~2022
Mrs. Mary Jane Sharpe (Fox), 74, of Blue Ridge Summit, PA, was set free of pain Wednesday, October 19, 2022 in her home. Born October 27, 1947 in Frederick, MD, she was the daughter of Mr. Robert F. Fox of Upton, PA and the late Carma G. (Meek) Fox. She...
Rebecca Kay Glessner obituary 1958~2022
Rebecca Kay Glessner, 64, of Greencastle, Pennsylvania passed away October 21, 2022 at Meritus Medical Center. She was born on September 11, 1958 in Frederick, Maryland to Arthur and Annabelle (Mercer) Sherman. Rebecca enjoyed doing crafty things, like jewelry making, crocheting, painting, and cake decorating. She worked at Antietam Dairy...
Dorothy A McQuade obituary 1930~2022
Dorothy A McQuade, age 92, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Fulton County Medical Center in McConnellsburg, PA. Dorothy was born on February 10, 1930, in Reading, PA, the daughter of the late Harry H. and Alice S. Bailey Cromer. Dorothy married Daniel “Bud”...
Joyce A Becker obituary 1940~2022
Joyce A Becker, 82, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away October 21, 2022, at Magnolias of Chambersburg. She was born on August 12, 1940, in Hanover, Pennsylvania to Arnold and Katie (Loyer) Angel. Joyce and her husband enjoyed traveling, having visited all fifty states as well as the Bahamas. They enjoyed...
Betty E Dickinson obituary 1962~2022
Mrs. Betty E Dickinson (Dawson), 60, of Fort Loudon, PA passed away unexpectedly, Saturday evening, October 22, 2022 in the emergency room of the Chambersburg Hospital. Born February 17, 1962 in Frederick, MD, she was the daughter of the late Chester and Mary (Lowery) Dawson. She and her husband of...
Paul E “Eddie” Kunkle obituary 1947~2022
Paul E “Eddie” Kunkle, 74, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away October 22, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on November 15, 1947 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Paul and Josephine (Spidel) Kunkle. He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Conflict. He attended King...
Richard Lynn Souder obituary 1948~2022
Richard Lynn Souder, 74, of Newville passed away Friday October 21, 2022 in Green Ridge Village. He was born August 2, 1948 in Newville a son of the late Samuel Amos and A. Mary Mohler Souder Jr. Rick had graduated from Johnstown Technical School, and worked as a cooks assistant...
Regina B Woodring obituary 1932~2022
Mrs. Regina B Woodring, 90, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 23, 2022, in her home. Born September 8, 1932 in Edgemont, MD, she was the daughter of the late Delbert S. Barkdoll, Sr., and Lois G. (Stouffer) Barkdoll. She attended Smithsburg High School. She married Aaron...
Charles A “Bud” Fahrney 1924~2022
Mr. Charles A “Bud” Fahrney, 98, of Fayetteville, PA, formerly of Quincy, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Menno Haven in Chambersburg, PA. Born March 14, 1924, in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Burtis H and Hazel (Cook) Fahrney. He and his wife...
Joseph R “Bubber” Florence 1961~2022
Mr. Joseph R “Bubber” Florence, II, 61, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, in his home. Born October 8, 1961 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Joseph R. and Ruth Marie (Minnick) Florence. He was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area.
Elizabeth “Betty Lou” Creager 1930~2022
Elizabeth “Betty Lou” Creager (Leidig), 92, formerly of St. Thomas, PA passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022 at The Village at Luther Ridge. Born July 11, 1930 in Chambersburg, PA she was the daughter of the late George I. and Flora Glen (Wolff) Leidig. In her early life...
Community Outraged at Downtown Business Refusing Candy to Children
My name is Delia and I am 30 years old. I was born and raised in Chambersburg, Pa. I love to support small local businesses and watching our community grow. This weekend October 29th, 2022 we had our annual “Trick or Treat on Main St” in the Borough of Chambersburg.
Donald E Warren obituary 1934~2022
Donald E Warren, age 88, of Bendersville, PA, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the Gettysburg Hospital. He was born February 13, 1934 in Menallen Township, Adams County; to the late McCellan and Beatrice (Goughnour) Warren. Donald was employed as mechanic in Aspers, PA. He enjoyed hunting and spending...
