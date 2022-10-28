Loretta E McClure, 91, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, October 29, 2022 at her home. Born August 29, 1931 in Langhorne, PA, she was a daughter of the late William and Ellen Perry. Early in her life she had been employed at the former Stanley Company...

