ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skykomish, WA

Comments / 0

Related
wa.gov

AG Ferguson: Judge orders two companies to pay $24.8 million after sending more than 230,000 deceptive letters to Washington small business owners

SEATTLE — A King County Superior Court judge has ordered two companies and their owners to pay more than $24.8 million for their unlawful conduct targeting small business owners. The judge determined that both companies’ “entire business model was based upon deceiving small business owners.”. CA Certificate...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy