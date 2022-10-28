Read full article on original website
wa.gov
AG Ferguson: Judge orders two companies to pay $24.8 million after sending more than 230,000 deceptive letters to Washington small business owners
SEATTLE — A King County Superior Court judge has ordered two companies and their owners to pay more than $24.8 million for their unlawful conduct targeting small business owners. The judge determined that both companies’ “entire business model was based upon deceiving small business owners.”. CA Certificate...
wa.gov
Settlement for unauthorized irrigation in Skagit Valley benefits salmon
OLYMPIA – — A group of farms in Skagit Valley has agreed to pay $138,500 toward salmon restoration efforts in the Skagit area as part of a settlement agreement with the Washington Department of Ecology over unauthorized irrigation. In April, Ecology issued a $267,000 penalty jointly to Acme...
