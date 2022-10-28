UIC measured up against Northwestern on Saturday, with the women also facing Illinois, and the Flames posted a host of season-best times in individual and relay events. Though the Big Ten squads outscored the Flames, Ashley Dell was pleased with her team's performances. "It's always a great experience and opportunity for our athletes to compete against Big Ten teams," she said. "We had several season best times so it's awesome to see us trending in the right direction!"

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO