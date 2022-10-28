ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uicflames.com

Times Continue to Drop as Flames Face Northwestern, Illinois

UIC measured up against Northwestern on Saturday, with the women also facing Illinois, and the Flames posted a host of season-best times in individual and relay events. Though the Big Ten squads outscored the Flames, Ashley Dell was pleased with her team's performances. "It's always a great experience and opportunity for our athletes to compete against Big Ten teams," she said. "We had several season best times so it's awesome to see us trending in the right direction!"
CHICAGO, IL
uicflames.com

Oldendorf Shines as Flames Fall to Evansville

CHICAGO – Becca Oldendorf matched a season high with 13 kills, one shy of her career best, as the UIC volleyball team dropped a 3-1 decision to Evansville Saturday evening. The middle hitter was extremely efficient in the match, recording 13 kills on just one error to finish with a .667 hitting percentage. The junior also added a solo block and assisted on three additional blocks to contribute 15.5 points for the Flames.
CHICAGO, IL
uicflames.com

After Draw With UNI, Flames' Season Ends in Shootout

UIC's season came to a heartbreaking end in a penalty kick shootout in the quarterfinal round of the Missouri Valley championship. After tying the game in the 84th minute, and getting off six shots across two scoreless overtime periods, the Flames missed two of their four PKs. Northern Iowa made all of theirs to take the shootout, 4-2.
CHICAGO, IL
uicflames.com

Flames Shut Out Evansville, Earn Senior Night Win

UIC used two second-half goals to defeat Evansville on Senior Night and move into fourth place in the Valley standings with one match remaining. Paul Brauckmann and Josh Torres both scored within a four minute span to account for the 2-0 final. Before the match, the Flames recognized the careers...
CHICAGO, IL
uicflames.com

Flames Pick Up Eighth Sweep of the Season

CHICAGO – The UIC volleyball team picked up its eighth sweep of the season Friday evening, taking down Indiana State, 3-0, inside the Flames Athletic Center. Martina Delucchi led all players with 18 kills while Paola Santiago added 10 for the Flames. Jaclyn Oblena had a match-high 12 digs and Sohila Wafeek recorded a double-double with 35 assists and 10 digs.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy