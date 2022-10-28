Read full article on original website
The Ghost Brothers Visit DeRidder’s Haunted Gothic Jail [VIDEO]
Celeb barber Marcus Harvey, and fashion designers Dalen Spratt and Juwan Mass are known as The Ghost Brothers. They have a hit show answering the call for help on The Travel Channel investigating things that go bump in the night. The three best friends met in Atlanta at Clark University and discovered that they all had paranormal experiences. The show is both funny and interesting because it puts a different point of view on how African Americans see, understand, and deal with the paranormal and haunted locations.
Tricks and treats at the Lake Charles annual downtown Candy Crawl
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Crowds of trick or treaters ventured to the 300 block of Broad Street in downtown Lake Charles for the annual Candy Crawl. Local businesses and sponsors came out with bowls of candy ready to bring the Halloween spirit. Live music and a variety of vendors...
‘There’s a lightness’: Celebrations return to hurricane-battered Lake Charles
LAKE CHARLES — When musician Dominique Darbonne stepped on stage at the recent Chuck Fest music festival, she felt overwhelmed. In a good way, that is. The festival returned to the streets of downtown Lake Charles on Oct. 22 for the first time after being on hiatus for two years as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the city’s ongoing struggle to recover from a series of natural disasters.
Old building becomes a place for a good scare on Broad St.
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Spooky season is almost to an end, but it’s not too late to get a good scare. A Lake Charles native turned an old building on Broad Street that was once an event center into a haunted house just in time for Halloween. Two...
Real Men Wear Pink of SWLA hosts Pinkwood Derby race
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Real Men Wear Pink of SWLA continued their fight against breast cancer by hosting a Pinkwood Derby race at American Legion Post 1. The fun included carnival games, baked goods and of course the derby car race!. Reed Smart, 7, of Lake Charles was...
Things To Know For Cowboys Block Party With Wayne Toups In Lake Charles This Friday
Coming up tomorrow night is another installment of the Cowboy Block Party. It's a homecoming for McNeese State University and they are celebrating in a big way. Tonight is the big homecoming parade in Lake Charles. If you are attending the parade or are participating in riding in the parade, here are the things you need to know like the route and start times.
Washington-Marion To Host Battle Of The Bands This Saturday In Lake Charles
Washington-Marion Magnet High School is set to host the annual “Battle of the Bands!” It goes down at WM Robert Lavergne Stadium, located at 2802 Pineview Street in Lake Charles on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Showtime will jump off at 5 pm. The 2022 marching band competition is...
Coffee:30 and Lake Street Liquor hosting community coat drive
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Coffee:30 and Lake Street Liquor are partnering to host a community coat drive on November 13. The coat drive will begin at 10:00 a.m. and will last until 2:00 p.m. Coats are being collected starting Monday, October 31 during normal business hours. Coats can be...
SWLA Health Services hosts trunk or treat
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - SWLA Health Services held their annual truck or treat downtown this afternoon. Kids came dressed up in costumes and were treated to Kona Ice, coloring books, fun games, and of course, candy!. Vendors also provided treats for the kids and dressed up for the occasion.
Fire Hydrant Inspection to Begin in Lake Charles on October 31
Fire Hydrant Inspection to Begin in Lake Charles on October 31. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The City of Lake Charles announced that starting Monday, October 31, 2022, the Lake Charles Fire Department (LCFD) will undertake its yearly inspection of water hydrants in the City and Ward 3, District 2. To retain its Class Two Fire Rating, the LCFD is required to examine water hydrants once a year and do 25% flow testing. This process is projected to extend until December 31, 2022.
Get ready for some Pumpkin Chunkin’
Lake Charles students will gather Saturday, Nov. 5, to show off their pumpkin launchers in an action-packed Pumpkin Chunking Contest at the I-10 North Beach from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This contest is a result of the partnership between the city of Lake Charles and Region 5 STEM Center...
Coushatta Halloween Costume Contest With Big Cash Prizes In Kinder Saturday
This Saturday night, put on your best costume and you could just go away a big winner at Coushatta Casino Resort in Kinder, Louisiana. With Halloween coming up on Monday, Coushatta Casino Resort in Kinder, Louisiana is bringing back its big Halloween Costume Contest this Saturday night. It is one heck of a party with some big money up for grabs.
Starks man killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
A Starks man was killed early Sunday morning in a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Sam Houston Jones Parkway just west of North Perkins Ferry Road in Moss Bluff. State Police Trooper Derek Senegal said the crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Caleb Jase Hebert. Senegal said the driver...
This Lake Charles Home’s Pantry Has Emerald City Vibes
I never thought growing up I would suddenly be into home design and things. I guess there is a turning point in life when your interest changes and you suddenly go from cartoons to home decor. I know I am not the only one. I do have fond memories of sitting on the couch after church and napping on and off watching Bob Villa with dad. Maybe that's how it starts. When I was looking to buy my first house, I don't think my TV ever left HGTV. It got to the point I was yelling back at the TV about the insane prices of some of those homes. Nevertheless, I would find myself mumbling "man, that's a really nice mantle".
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Calcasieu Parish
Motorcyclist Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Calcasieu Parish Crash. Moss Bluff – On October 30, 2022, shortly after 5:00 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on LA Hwy 378 (Sam Houston Jones Pkwy) just west of N. Perkins Ferry Road in Calcasieu Parish. The crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Caleb Jase Hebert of Starks. The initial investigation revealed the driver of a 2003 Dodge pickup truck was traveling west on LA 378. At the same time, a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle, being operated by Hebert, was traveling west on LA 378 and struck the rear of the Dodge. The impact caused Hebert to be ejected from the motorcycle. Hebert, who was wearing a DOT approved helmet at the time of the crash, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Lake Charles hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Impairment on the part of Hebert is suspected. The driver of the Dodge was properly restrained and not injured. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation. Making good choices while riding a motorcycle, such as never driving while impaired and obeying all traffic laws, can often mean the difference between life and death. Troop D has investigated 22 fatal crashes resulting in 24 deaths in 2022.
Another successful effort for Bo the Bloodhound
Bo the Vernon Parish Bloodhound made another successful find on Wednesday when he assisted the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office in locating a Welsh man reported missing on Tuesday. According to authorities, Taylor A. Mallett, 24, left his home at 6 a.m. that day saying he was headed to work,...
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 27, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 27, 2022. Dalton Ryan Meyers, 30, Lake Charles: Revocation of parole. Jesse Wayne Majors, 28, Sulphur: Sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; criminal conspiracy; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; theft under $5,000; contempt of court.
Doyle: Difference between praying for revival and being the revival
There is a difference between praying for revival and making the decision to be the revival, according to Rev. David Doyle, the student evangelism pastor at Trinity Baptist Church. Doyle shared the latest good news about The Good News at Trinity. For the last 53 weeks, the church has celebrated...
