Chambersburg, PA

Jerry L Barnhart obituary 1952~2022

Jerry L Barnhart, 70, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 in his home. Born July 15, 1952 in Chambersburg, PA he was the son of the late Ray E. and Betty (Kauffman) Barnhart. He attended Chambersburg Area Schools. Jerry then enlisted in the United States Army Reserves.
Terry J Talbert obituary 1946~2022

Ms. Terry J Talbert (Leyh), 75, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022, at her home. Born December 29, 1946, in Cleveland, OH, she was the daughter of Helen (Myers) Leyh and the late Mr. Walter Leyh. Terry was a regular contributor to two local newspapers, the Herald...
Ronald C Gardner obituary 1932~2022

Ronald C Gardner, 90, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away October 30, 2022 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on September 1, 1932 in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania to Mandon and Mildred (Laughlin) Gardner. He served in the US Marines during the Korean Conflict. Ron retired from Letterkenny Army Depot after 40 years...
Thomas P Middaugh obituary 1955~2022

Thomas P Middaugh, age 66, of Chambersburg, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation & Wellness Center. Born November 18, 1955, in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Raymond and Margaret (Stoner) Middaugh. Tom served honorably for 4 years in the US Marine Corps during...
Oscar “Tucker” P Bechtel 1976~2022

Oscar “Tucker” P Bechtel, II, 46, of Fayetteville, PA passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Chambersburg Hospital. Born September 14, 1976 in Carlisle, PA, the son of Mary E. (Marpoe) Bechtel and the late Oscar P. Bechtel, I. Oscar attended Chambersburg Area Senior High School....
Beloved crossing guard retires after 59 years

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Come rain or shine you could always find Sarah Mason on the corner of Memorial Boulevard and Frederick Street guiding children across the street. The enjoyment she received was evident by the smile on her face. “I joined the police department as a crossing guard then I just […]
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (10/29/22)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding October 29. Gregory A. Reichenbach, 74, of Liverpool entered eternal rest on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. He was born April 11, 1948, in Liverpool to the late Donald and Hazel (Dietz) Reichenbach. He was a graduate of Lock Haven University, earning a...
Loretta E McClure obituary 1931~2022

Loretta E McClure, 91, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, October 29, 2022 at her home. Born August 29, 1931 in Langhorne, PA, she was a daughter of the late William and Ellen Perry. Early in her life she had been employed at the former Stanley Company...
We Salute You: Lester Wingert

(WHTM) — Monday’s military hero is Lester Wingert from Shippensburg. He served in the Marines as a private (E-1) from 1957 to 1962. We salute him and thank him for his service.
Goddard School opens new Cumberland County location

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new daycare building is now open in Cumberland County. The Goddard School held its ribbon-cutting ceremony today for its new location in Enola. The new location is currently enrolling children who are six weeks to six years old. This brand new 18,000 square...
Former Youth Hockey Treasurer Charged With Stealing $100K From Organization

A former treasurer for the Hagerstown (Penn.) Youth Hockey Association has been indicted and charged with felony theft for stealing at least $100,000 from the youth sports group. Whitney Blaire Beach, 36, of Waynesboro, Pa. was indicted Wednesday in Washington County on the felony charge, as well as a misdemeanor...
Cumberland County physical therapy facility construction underway

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Inspired Physical Therapy (IPT) officially broke ground on the construction of their brand new facility, which is going to be located near their already existing Mechanicsburg location. According to an IPT release, the new facility will continue to offer physical therapy sessions to its...
FOX43 investigates haunted school house in Gettysburg

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — The McCurdy School House was built in the 1800's and was originally a stone structure during the Battle of Gettysburg. Local paranormal investigators said some of the soldiers and children never left the property. Patrick, from the Gettysburg Paranormal Association, said it was not unusual for...
