Jerry L Barnhart obituary 1952~2022
Jerry L Barnhart, 70, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 in his home. Born July 15, 1952 in Chambersburg, PA he was the son of the late Ray E. and Betty (Kauffman) Barnhart. He attended Chambersburg Area Schools. Jerry then enlisted in the United States Army Reserves.
Terry J Talbert obituary 1946~2022
Ms. Terry J Talbert (Leyh), 75, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022, at her home. Born December 29, 1946, in Cleveland, OH, she was the daughter of Helen (Myers) Leyh and the late Mr. Walter Leyh. Terry was a regular contributor to two local newspapers, the Herald...
Brenda Carol Himes obituary 1949~2022
Brenda Carol Himes (Miss Brenda), loving wife of 25 years to Donald L. Himes, Jr., and mother of three four, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at home in Biglerville, PA after a short but valiant battle with cancer. She was born on July 3, 1949 in Olney, MD...
Ronald C Gardner obituary 1932~2022
Ronald C Gardner, 90, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away October 30, 2022 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on September 1, 1932 in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania to Mandon and Mildred (Laughlin) Gardner. He served in the US Marines during the Korean Conflict. Ron retired from Letterkenny Army Depot after 40 years...
Thomas P Middaugh obituary 1955~2022
Thomas P Middaugh, age 66, of Chambersburg, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation & Wellness Center. Born November 18, 1955, in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Raymond and Margaret (Stoner) Middaugh. Tom served honorably for 4 years in the US Marine Corps during...
Patricia Jane “PJ” Houck Black 1971~2022
Patricia Jane “PJ” Houck Black, of Waynesboro, PA, departed this life on October 28, 2022 at the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, PA and entered her eternal home. PJ was born on November 24, 1971 in Frederick, MD to Kenneth George Houck and the late Patricia...
James J “Jim” Englehart obituary 1932~2022
James J “Jim” Englehart, 90, of Fayetteville, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022 at UPMC Harrisburg. Born March 11, 1932 in Johnstown, PA, he was a son of the late Harry and Susan Bobak Englehart. Jim was a 1950 graduate of Bishop McCort High School in Johnstown,...
Charles E “Charlie” Wingerd 1944~2022
Charles E “Charlie” Wingerd,78, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born April 25, 1944 in Chambersburg, the son of late Lillie (Golden) and Wilbur Wingerd. He was associated with the Greenwood Assembly of God. He was mechanic for Kenneth Auto Sales in...
Braxton Z Griffith obituary 2022~2022
Braxton Z Griffith, who has been a part of our lives for the last 22 weeks in his mother’s womb, joined the angels in heaven on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Meritus Medical Center, Hagerstown, MD. Braxton will one day meet up again with his mother, Sharday M. Powell...
Oscar “Tucker” P Bechtel 1976~2022
Oscar “Tucker” P Bechtel, II, 46, of Fayetteville, PA passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Chambersburg Hospital. Born September 14, 1976 in Carlisle, PA, the son of Mary E. (Marpoe) Bechtel and the late Oscar P. Bechtel, I. Oscar attended Chambersburg Area Senior High School....
Beloved crossing guard retires after 59 years
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Come rain or shine you could always find Sarah Mason on the corner of Memorial Boulevard and Frederick Street guiding children across the street. The enjoyment she received was evident by the smile on her face. “I joined the police department as a crossing guard then I just […]
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (10/29/22)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding October 29. Gregory A. Reichenbach, 74, of Liverpool entered eternal rest on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. He was born April 11, 1948, in Liverpool to the late Donald and Hazel (Dietz) Reichenbach. He was a graduate of Lock Haven University, earning a...
Loretta E McClure obituary 1931~2022
Loretta E McClure, 91, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, October 29, 2022 at her home. Born August 29, 1931 in Langhorne, PA, she was a daughter of the late William and Ellen Perry. Early in her life she had been employed at the former Stanley Company...
William “Bill” Thomas Pierce 1932~2022
William “Bill” Thomas Pierce, age 90, of Chambersburg, PA passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Chambersburg. He was born May 18, 1932 in Jackson, TN as the son of the late Wiley H. and Fannie (Wilkens) Pierce. William...
We Salute You: Lester Wingert
(WHTM) — Monday’s military hero is Lester Wingert from Shippensburg. He served in the Marines as a private (E-1) from 1957 to 1962. We salute him and thank him for his service.
Goddard School opens new Cumberland County location
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new daycare building is now open in Cumberland County. The Goddard School held its ribbon-cutting ceremony today for its new location in Enola. The new location is currently enrolling children who are six weeks to six years old. This brand new 18,000 square...
Former Youth Hockey Treasurer Charged With Stealing $100K From Organization
A former treasurer for the Hagerstown (Penn.) Youth Hockey Association has been indicted and charged with felony theft for stealing at least $100,000 from the youth sports group. Whitney Blaire Beach, 36, of Waynesboro, Pa. was indicted Wednesday in Washington County on the felony charge, as well as a misdemeanor...
Burglars use crowbars to break into multiple buildings in Hanover, York County
HANOVER, Pa. — Police in York County are investigating a burglary at a cycle shop. West Manheim Township police said three people used crowbars to break into multiple buildings at the Motosports Cycle Shop on Baltimore Pike on Oct. 14. They arrived in a dark gray SUV, possibly a...
Cumberland County physical therapy facility construction underway
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Inspired Physical Therapy (IPT) officially broke ground on the construction of their brand new facility, which is going to be located near their already existing Mechanicsburg location. According to an IPT release, the new facility will continue to offer physical therapy sessions to its...
FOX43 investigates haunted school house in Gettysburg
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — The McCurdy School House was built in the 1800's and was originally a stone structure during the Battle of Gettysburg. Local paranormal investigators said some of the soldiers and children never left the property. Patrick, from the Gettysburg Paranormal Association, said it was not unusual for...
