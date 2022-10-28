Read full article on original website
3 hidden iPhone features in iOS 16 that Apple kept secret
IOS 16 has been out for over a month. Most iPhone users have had plenty of time to explore all of the new features and quirks of Apple’s update. That said, even a month later, there is a chance that you haven’t discovered everything iOS 16 has to offer. Shortly after Apple rolled out its update, we told you about 8 hidden iOS 16 features worth checking out. Those were just the tip of the iceberg, so we thought we’d share a few more.
Phone Arena
iPhone 15 Ultra: Release date, price, features, and news
The iPhone 14 Pro Max is already old news. Having been announced in early September 2022 and released by the middle of the month, Apple's current showpiece is not only its most advanced device ever, but also laying the foundation for multiple upcoming breeds of iPhones that will improve on the Dynamic Island and Always On Display features, as well as the ever-increasing photography potential.
Apple alert issued to millions of iPhone owners over four huge changes next week
APPLE is rolling out a huge new iPhone update to millions of users next week. The long-awaited iOS 16.1 is set to deliver some seriously handy iPhone hacks – and we've got details on the four best upgrades. Your iPhone will get the new update from October 24, so...
4 exciting new iOS 16.1 features coming to your iPhone today
If you’re not on the iOS 16 beta track, it’s probably been about a month since you updated your iPhone operating system with a major release. Apple released minor iOS 16.0.X updates to fix specific software issues after the iPhone 14 launch, but it didn’t release any new features. iOS 16.1 will change that on Monday, delivering a few exciting functionalities to your iPhone.
iOS 16.1 now available, here’s why you should update
After a month of beta testing, Apple is now seeding iOS 16.1 to all users. This update brings a ton of features that supposedly should’ve been made available with the launch of iOS 16 in September. Here’s what you need to know. With iOS 16.1, Apple adds the...
msn.com
iOS 16.0.3 on Your iPhone: Apple Fixes Some Annoying Bugs
After releasing iOS 16 alongside the iPhone 14 last month, Apple has now rolled out another software update, iOS 16.0.3. The latest update addresses bugs on some iPhone 14 models, including delayed or undelivered incoming calls and notifications and low microphone volume during CarPlay phone calls. It also fixes camera issues some iPhone 14 models have experienced, like a slow launch speed or spontaneously switching between camera modes.
Google is giving Apple a dose of its own medicine. iPhone owners will now get annoying messages that an Android user 'reacted' to their text.
Google is pushing Apple to replace SMS mobile messaging system with RCS, which can support more features.
Facebook issues major texting warning for every iPhone owner as Mark Zuckerberg slams Apple
FACEBOOK boss Mark Zuckerberg has launched an attack on Apple's iMessage saying WhatsApp is better. The tech billionaire, 38, slammed the iPhone maker as his WhatsApp platform goes on a huge advertising spree aimed at highlighting key security benefits. Zuck posted a shot of one billboard on Facebook and Instagram,...
The Verge
How to record a phone call on an iPhone
Are you trying to find a way to record your phone calls on an iPhone call, say, for an interview? Unfortunately, there’s no native feature or app that allows you to do that in a straightforward manner given the potential legal repercussions Apple could face. Thankfully, though, there are a few ways to get around that obstacle.
9to5Mac
iPhone SE 4: Apple mulling 5.7″ to 6.1″ display options, release in 2024
While some rumors have indicated that the iPhone SE 4 will feature a design similar to the iPhone XR, a new report today says that there are still some questions about specific features. Reliable display analyst Ross Young indicates that Apple has not yet finalized the display size or technology for the iPhone SE 4…
Apple Insider
Apple's new Fitness+ ad says 'all you need is iPhone' and iOS 16.1
Apple's newest ad highlights the promised new Apple Fitness+ feature that means for the first time, the service can be used whether or not a user has an Apple Watch. Called "Now all you need is iPhone," the new ad spotlights how reveals that Apple users can readily access Fitness+ with an iPhone, or as before with an Apple Watch.
Phone Arena
Monday's iOS 16.1 update will bring live scores to iPhone lock screen and Dynamic Island
When Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 line early last month, no one expected the company to introduce what was arguably the coolest new iPhone 14 Pro feature. We're talking, of course, about the Dynamic Island. The shape-shifting multitasking notification feature replaced the notch on the iPhone 14 Pro models. Whether you like the Dynamic Island or consider it a gimmick, Apple loves it so much that the feature is expected to turn up next year on all four iPhone 15 models.
9to5Mac
Suddenly want to leave the nest? Here’s how to delete your Twitter account on iPhone
Are you ready to take a break from or part ways with Twitter? Read along for how to deactivate or delete your Twitter account from iPhone, iPad, and the web. We’ll also cover how to download a copy of your Twitter archive. Twitter notes that you can restore an...
dallasexpress.com
Apple Launches News iOS 16.1 Software Update
Apple’s newest iOS 16.1 software update went live on Monday with several new features that were missing with the launch of iOS 16.0 in September. Apple announced that its iOS 16.1 software would be released with the iPhone 8 or newer devices and includes several features such as live activities for third-party apps, support for Fitness+ without an Apple Watch, support for the Matter standard, and an update to the iCloud photo library, and clean energy charging.
9to5Mac
iBook G3 iPad and iPhone created by video producer with 3D printer
A video producer with a 3D printer has been creating and selling a range of iBook G3 iPad conversions – that is, a genuine iBook G3 case modified to hold a 10.9-inch iPad Air or 11-inch iPad Pro, complete with working keyboard. Someone asked whether he could make tiny...
Popculture
Apple Announces Big Change to iPhone Chargers
On Tuesday, Apple officially confirmed that it will switch to USB-C charging ports for its next generation of iPhone devices due to a new policy enacted by the European Union. However, even when that switch takes place iPhone users won't be able to make the transition all at once, and Apple intends to do away with wired charges altogether before long.
9to5Mac
Here’s how to get 60-hour battery with Apple Watch Ultra
Low Power mode arrived for Apple Watch Series 4 and later with watchOS 9 last month. And with watchOS 9.1, Apple Watch Ultra gets an additional Low Power setting to take that even further. Here’s how to get up to 60-hour battery with Apple Watch Ultra. Since the first...
9to5Mac
Popular ‘Resident Evil Village’ game comes to macOS exclusively for Apple Silicon Macs
Back in June at WWDC 2022, Apple announced that the new Metal 3 API coming with macOS Ventura would enable a new category of games for the Mac. One of the first titles to take advantage of this technology is the popular game “Resident Evil Village,” which is now available for Macs for the first time.
9to5Mac
Apple supercycle predicted as iPhone 14, Mac, and Apple Watch attract switchers
Another Apple supercycle has been predicted, thanks to a growing number of products being bought by those new to the company’s products. A new market intelligence study says that the iPhone 14, Macs, and Apple Watch all saw very large numbers of those buying for the first time …
9to5Mac
No, your account isn’t banned: Instagram confirms ongoing outage
If you’re unable to access your Instagram account today, just know you’re not alone. Instagram has confirmed that there is an ongoing issue that is blocking some people from accessing their Instagram accounts. This means your account isn’t banned, despite the errors you might be seeing…. Instagram...
