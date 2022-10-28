ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Texas Teen Pulls BB Gun On Man Because She Didn't Want To Go To Walmart

By Dani Medina
KAJA KJ 97
KAJA KJ 97
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SXLV7_0iqOkPp600
Photo: Brownsville Police Department

A woman is behind bars after threatening to shoot a man with a BB gun, all because she didn't want to go to Walmart.

It all went down at the 2700 block of Boca Chica Boulevard in Brownsville this week, according to ValleyCentral . A witness called police after Heaven Valenzuela , 17, and Edgar Omar Salazar , 20, were seen arguing in a parking lot, the woman had a gun and they both left in a gold van. Police found the van and conducted a traffic stop.

Salazar told police he wanted to go to Walmart but Valenzuela didn't want to go. "Salazar got out of the van and started to walk to the store when Valenzuela approached him with the (BB gun) and told him she was going to shoot him," police said. Salazar said he took the gun away and they both got back in the van, where another man and three children were inside.

Inside the car, police found a bag of marijuana which Salazar said belonged to him. Salazar was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana while Valenzuela was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence, abandonment/endangerment of child and possession of marijuana. They were both taken into custody and arraigned Wednesday (October 26). The woman's bond was set at $35,000 and the man's was set at $6,000.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Deputies seize 71 pounds of cocaine, guns at Harlingen residence

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities seized 71 pounds of cocaine and three firearms from a Harlingen residence, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s office investigators, with the help of the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations, executed a felony warrant on the Harlingen home on Monday and arrested a man […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Authorities suspect man set his house on fire in Donna

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Donna man was arrested on a charge of arson after authorities allege he set his house on fire. Juan Cruz Martinez, 47, was arrested by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of arson, a second degree felony, Hidalgo County Jail records show. According to a criminal complaint obtained […]
DONNA, TX
ValleyCentral

Man arraigned after mother shot alleged burglar near Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man who authorities say was shot by a mother who was hiding with her children during a burglary was arraigned Thursday. Carlos David Garcia, 36, was arraigned on charges of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. At 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, […]
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Third arrest made in connection with death of Brownsville teen

Brownsville police arrested a third individual in connection with the death of a 15-year-old boy with autism. Rebecca Garza was arrested Tuesday on a charge of failure to report a felony. According to Brownsville police, Rebecca Garza is the mother of Noe Garza — the common law husband of the...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Homeowner shoots man accused of breaking into rural Edinburg home

A homeowner shot a man accused of breaking into her rural Edinburg home Tuesday night, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office. At about 9:13 p.m., authorities responded to the 5500 block of Nardo St., north of Rogers Road on 10th St., in rural Edinburg regarding a burglary in progress.
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Former Donna police sergeant sentenced to over 14 years in prison in drug trafficking case

A former sergeant with the Donna Police Department was sentenced to more than 14 years in a federal drug trafficking case, court records show. Alejandro Martinez will spend 175 months in prison after an investigation revealed he used his position in the Donna Police Department to provide “safe passage of illegal narcotics through the city,” according to the complaint against him.
DONNA, TX
ValleyCentral

Man sentenced for murder over money owed on rooster fights

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A judge has handed down a 40-year prison sentence for man who pleaded guilty to a Harlingen murder that followed an argument about money owed on rooster fights. Adrian Garcia was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Juan Magallanes, of the 357th District Court of Cameron County in Brownsville, after having pleaded guilty […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Deputies seize $50K after traffic stop on interstate in Harlingen

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Deputies conducting a traffic stop on Tuesday find a large amount of money. Sheriff Eric Garza’s social media post said deputies stopped a Ford Mustang on the interchange of Interstate Highway 69 because it displayed an expired registration. The man was asked by deputies for consent to search […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Sheriff’s office: Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Alamo

A traffic stop in Alamo that led to a police chase ended with a man in custody for possessing a “felony amount” of marijuana and THC cartridges, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. A sheriff’s deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black Chevrolet...
ALAMO, TX
ValleyCentral

Two sent to hospital after Brownsville rollover

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Fire Department confirmed a rollover that sent two people to the hospital Wednesday in Brownsville. At 11:18 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, Brownsville police and EMS responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Pablo Kisel Boulevard and the US 77 frontage road. Brownsville Fire Chief Jarrett Sheldon told ValleyCentral that two people were taken […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Drivers express frustration over damage from highway construction

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation’s construction project on Westbound Highway 83 from Harlingen toward La Feria is causing frustration for drivers and damage to vehicles traveling on the road. Drivers said they are out of hundreds, and even thousands of dollars from damages to their vehicle’s windows and windshields caused by loose gravel […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Community gathers for Harley David Garcia’s “Last Ride”

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Family and friends of the motorcyclist, Harley David Garcia, gathered in his honor for a special “Last Ride” procession on Wednesday in Edinburg. Garcia was killed in a motorcycle crash on Oct. 20, in San Carlos that is currently under investigation. A...
EDINBURG, TX
KAJA KJ 97

KAJA KJ 97

San Antonio, TX
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio #1 For New Country

 https://kj97.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy