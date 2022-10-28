Read full article on original website
3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Dividend stocks' reliable payments and potential for payout growth year after year make them a fantastic source for passive income streams. Unfortunately, not all dividend stocks offer the same level of reliability over the long term. Some stocks are known to cut their dividends when times get tough. Considering we're...
Want to Beat the Dow? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock
As an investor, there's absolutely nothing wrong with plugging into a basket of blue chip stocks and leaving it alone for a few years. In fact, that's probably the best plan for most investors. It's the effort to out-trade the market that often leads people to underperform it, after all.
2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying
Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend
With inflation still clocking in around 40 year highs, more retirees are looking for ways to boost their incomes. Dividends stocks look tempting, as a strong dividend-paying company can potentially boost what it offers to its shareholders faster than inflation. The flip side, unfortunately, is that dividends are never guaranteed...
2 Cybersecurity Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life
The stock market sell-off of 2022 hasn't spared cybersecurity stocks, as companies operating in this industry have seen their share prices drop despite impressive growth in their businesses. But the sell-off has created an opportunity for savvy investors to buy some fast-growing companies at relatively attractive valuations. After all, the...
Breaking Down AMD Stock Ahead of Q3 Earnings
Investors hope stronger-than-expected earnings and upbeat guidance could lead to some semiconductor momentum. Advanced Micro Devices AMD is set to report on November 1, trading 63% off its highs. AMD is one of many chip stocks that have suffered amid unfavorable conditions for semiconductors. Wall Street expects AMD to show...
Should You Invest in the First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX ETF (FXH)?
Launched on 05/08/2007, the First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX ETF (FXH) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Healthcare - Broad segment of the equity market. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to...
Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (IYK)?
Looking for broad exposure to the Consumer Staples - Broad segment of the equity market? You should consider the iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (IYK), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 06/12/2000. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency,...
Should Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Looking for broad exposure to the Large Cap Growth segment of the US equity market? You should consider the Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/13/2020. The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $751.77 million, making it...
Should You Invest in the First Trust NASDAQ100Technology Sector ETF (QTEC)?
Launched on 04/19/2006, the First Trust NASDAQ100Technology Sector ETF (QTEC) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Technology - Broad segment of the equity market. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their...
Why Etsy Stock Tumbled Today
This is the week that Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) will drop its latest earnings release -- specifically, on Wednesday after market hours -- and judging by Monday's action, investors aren't filled with confidence about it. The company's shares fell by over 4% on the day, a notably deeper plunge than the 0.8% decline of the S&P 500 index.
Why I'm Buying More Meta Stock Despite The Recent Plunge
In this video, I will explain why I am adding to my Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) position despite the recent 20% dip. Despite all the bearish sentiment, I feel that the reward far outweigh today's risks. I will explain the good, the bad, and the opportunity. For the full insights,...
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in November
There's just something comforting about a stock that pays you to own it. That's especially the case amid the current overall stock market volatility. I'm talking, of course, about dividend stocks. Well over 4,000 stocks traded on U.S. exchanges offer dividends. But some are better than others. Here are three dividend stocks to buy hand over fist in November.
Nippon Steel H1 Profit Climbs, Lifts FY22 Earnings View; Lifts Dividend; Stock Up
(RTTNews) - Shares of Nippon Steel Corp. (NISTY.PK, NISTF.PK) were gaining around 2 percent in the trading in Japan after the company reported Tuesday higher earnings and revenues for the first half, and lifted its earnings view for fiscal 2022. The company also lifted dividend. For the first half, profit...
Prologis Stock (NYSE:PLD): Strong Momentum and Dividend Growth Support Bullish Thesis
Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD) recently reported its Q3-2022 results, with the industrial REIT's performance coming in very strong, backed by its multi-year leases and excellent occupancy rates. The company is set to end the year with record top and bottom line numbers, which, combined with its overall qualities and the stock's corrected valuation, comprises what appears to be a fruitful investment case. Accordingly, I am bullish on the stock.
Is WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth ETF (IHDG) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Launched on 05/07/2014, the WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth ETF (IHDG) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Broad Developed World ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap...
Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Stock Moves -0.7%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) closed at $91.08, marking a -0.7% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.13%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Evolution Petroleum (EPM) closed the most recent trading day at $7.89, moving +1.41% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.13%. Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas...
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Q3 Earnings Preview: What to Expect
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) is slated to release its third-quarter Fiscal 2022 results on November 2 before the market opens. Wall Street expects CVS to post adjusted earnings of $2.00 per share. Meanwhile, revenue is pegged at $76.78 billion, representing a year-over-year growth of 4%. Notably, CVS has a strong track...
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week
It's fitting that this weekly column should land on Halloween. The market gave us treats through most of October. I was looking for trick. The "three stocks to avoid" in my column last week that I thought were going to lose to the market -- Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) -- plummeted 13.3%, sank 0.3%, and rose 0.8%, respectively, averaging out to a 4.3% decline.
