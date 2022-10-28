ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska offense crumbles after injured Thompson exits 26-9 loss to Illinois

Football teams are bigger than just one person. But, when it comes to the most important position on the field, losing that person can lose a game. Nebraska led by three points when quarterback Casey Thompson exited the game late in the second quarter, and the Huskers didn’t score a single point over their final 36 minutes without him.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Derrick Walker misses Nebraska basketball's preseason finale due to "healthcare reasons"

Derrick Walker did not play during Nebraska’s exhibition against Colorado on Sunday due to “health care reasons,” Fred Hoiberg said during his postgame radio interview. Hoiberg declined to elaborate further but said that Walker, the sixth-year senior who averaged 9.5 points, six rebounds and broke the school record for field goal percentage (68.3%) a season ago, will speak on the matter when he’s ready.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Denim Dawson earning Nebraska's trust with dogged spirit and developing jumper

LINCOLN — Denim Dawson displayed his dogged spirit on Day One. During Dawson’s first practice at Nebraska last winter, the early enrollee dove for a loose ball against teammates he’d only just met. NU coach Fred Hoiberg said earlier this week that he’ll never forget that moment. Dawson didn’t know any different.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy