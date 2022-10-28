ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphi, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FOX59

Experts weigh in on why Delphi arrest court documents are still sealed

INDIANAPOLIS — Two charges of murder have been filed against Richard Allen, but the details behind those charges are still under wraps. The probable cause affidavit is still sealed, despite an arrest made and charges filed. Carroll County Prosecutor Nick McCleland said the investigation is ongoing. FOX59 learned Wednesday morning, there will be a hearing […]
DELPHI, IN
WLFI.com

Who is Richard Matthew Allen, the Delphi double homicide suspect?

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — A double homicide suspect lived and worked right under investigators' noses. On Monday, police officers and the victims' family members said Richard Matthew Allen hid in plain sight for more than half a decade. During a morning news conference, police said Allen is charged with...
DELPHI, IN
WLFI.com

They spent years waiting for a break after 2 girls were killed. The man who's been arrested worked at the local CVS

For nearly six years, Delphi, Indiana, a small town an hour north of Indianapolis, has been holding its breath. And Monday morning, when Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter stepped to the lectern to announce the arrest and charging of local resident Richard Allen with two counts of murder, it seemed the victims' families and nearly 21,000 residents of Carroll County were finally allowed to exhale.
DELPHI, IN
FOX59

Who is Richard Allen? What we know about Delphi suspect

DELPHI, Ind. — It’s a name that will now be forever tied to one of the darkest chapters in Delphi history: Richard Allen. But what exactly is known about the man charged with the 2017 murders of Libby German and Abby Williams? As FOX59 reported, 50-year-old Richard Allen was arrested and taken into custody at […]
DELPHI, IN
WISH-TV

Why are the court documents sealed in the Delphi murders?

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Investigators and the Carroll Prosecutor’s Office are being tight-lipped when it comes to most details regarding the Delphi murders investigation. The probable cause affidavit, which holds key information regarding the charges and the case, is sealed under court order. Abby and Libby were last...
DELPHI, IN
weisradio.com

Delphi murders live updates: Suspect arrested

(DELPHI, Ind.) — A Delphi, Indiana, man, Richard Allen, has been arrested for the 2017 murders of eighth graders Abby Williams, 13, and Libby German, 14, Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter announced at a news conference Monday. Best friends Libby German, 14, and Abby Williams, 13, were on...
DELPHI, IN
WLKY.com

Indiana State Police to provide update on Delphi murders

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — Two young girls on a hiking trip in 2017 were found murdered in Central Indiana on Valentine's Day. Now five years after the Delphi murders, State Police are promising a major update on Monday. Sources say a man named Richard Allen was booked Friday in...
DELPHI, IN

