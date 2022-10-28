Read full article on original website
Deputies responded to Delphi suspect’s home for domestic issue to ‘keep the peace’
MEXICO, Ind. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies were sent to Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen’s home in 2015 for a “domestic” incident. The sheriff’s office was dispatched just after 3:30 in the morning on June 18, 2015, according to records obtained by FOX59. The sheriff said Allen was allegedly drunk and […]
INDIANAPOLIS — Two charges of murder have been filed against Richard Allen, but the details behind those charges are still under wraps. The probable cause affidavit is still sealed, despite an arrest made and charges filed. Carroll County Prosecutor Nick McCleland said the investigation is ongoing. FOX59 learned Wednesday morning, there will be a hearing […]
DELPHI, Ind. — An arrest has been made in the high-profile killings of Abby Williams and Libby German, but investigators have declined to release any details connecting the suspect to the actual crimes. In a press conference Monday, officials released the name and photo of the suspect, Richard M....
Who is Richard Matthew Allen, the Delphi double homicide suspect?
DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — A double homicide suspect lived and worked right under investigators' noses. On Monday, police officers and the victims' family members said Richard Matthew Allen hid in plain sight for more than half a decade. During a morning news conference, police said Allen is charged with...
They spent years waiting for a break after 2 girls were killed. The man who's been arrested worked at the local CVS
For nearly six years, Delphi, Indiana, a small town an hour north of Indianapolis, has been holding its breath. And Monday morning, when Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter stepped to the lectern to announce the arrest and charging of local resident Richard Allen with two counts of murder, it seemed the victims' families and nearly 21,000 residents of Carroll County were finally allowed to exhale.
Victim's grandmother confirms family has interacted with suspected Delphi killer
DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Libby German's grandmother Becky Patty confirms the suspect in her granddaughter's murder had once developed photos for their family while working at a local CVS pharmacy. After law enforcement officials confirmed the arrest of Richard Allen on two charges of murder, she said Allen did...
DELPHI, Ind. — The arrest of a murder suspect usually comes with plenty of information about the defendant and why police believe the suspect is connected to the alleged crime. But that is not the case following the highly-publicized arrest and charges filed against Richard Allen. Carroll County Prosecutor...
DELPHI, Ind. — It’s a name that will now be forever tied to one of the darkest chapters in Delphi history: Richard Allen. But what exactly is known about the man charged with the 2017 murders of Libby German and Abby Williams? As FOX59 reported, 50-year-old Richard Allen was arrested and taken into custody at […]
Suspect Arrested for 2017 Delphi Deaths
A man has been arrested and charged with murder in the 2017 killings of 2 teen girls in Indiana. Ivan Rodriguez reports.
Coroner: 'No indication of foul play' in Howard County inmate's death
Foul play is not suspected in the death of an inmate last week at the Howard County Jail, the Howard County Coroner said Monday.
Photo obtained of Richard Allen, arrested in connection with Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German
DELPHI, Ind. (WXIN) – We now have a face to go with the name. FOX59 has obtained a photo of Richard Allen, the 50-year-old man arrested in connection with the Delphi murder case. A government source confirmed the image is a state-issued photo of him. Allen was booked into the Carroll County Jail Friday in […]
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Investigators and the Carroll Prosecutor’s Office are being tight-lipped when it comes to most details regarding the Delphi murders investigation. The probable cause affidavit, which holds key information regarding the charges and the case, is sealed under court order. Abby and Libby were last...
Libby German’s grandparents speak out after suspect charged in Delphi murders
Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi was formally charged with two counts of murder last Friday. Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to two kittens named Trix and Holland. Arrest made in Delphi murders investigation. Updated: 4 hours ago. Richard Allen,...
Delphi murders live updates: Suspect arrested
(DELPHI, Ind.) — A Delphi, Indiana, man, Richard Allen, has been arrested for the 2017 murders of eighth graders Abby Williams, 13, and Libby German, 14, Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter announced at a news conference Monday. Best friends Libby German, 14, and Abby Williams, 13, were on...
Five years after double homicide in Delphi, state police announce arrest
Fifty-year-old Richard Allen of Delphi was taken into custody last Wednesday and charged Friday with two counts of murder.
Indiana State Police to provide update on Delphi murders
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — Two young girls on a hiking trip in 2017 were found murdered in Central Indiana on Valentine's Day. Now five years after the Delphi murders, State Police are promising a major update on Monday. Sources say a man named Richard Allen was booked Friday in...
