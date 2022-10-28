ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Shaquille O'Neal Uses 1 Word To Describe Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines last week when he published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. The post called six million Jewish people dying in the Holocaust one of "five major falsehoods" created by the "Jewish controlled media."
IRVING, NY
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
thecomeback.com

49ers star’s wife shotguns beer, NFL world reacts

San Francisco 49ers fans celebrated their team’s dominant win Sunday — some more than others. A video making the rounds shows Claire Kittle, wife of star tight end George Kittle, shotgunning a beer during the 49ers‘ 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams. According to the New...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
theScore

Lions send Hockenson to Vikings in trade between division rivals

The Detroit Lions have traded tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings in a rare deal between division rivals, the Vikings announced Tuesday. Minnesota is sending a 2023 second-rounder and 2024 third-round selection for Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick, and a 2024 conditional fourth-rounder. The Lions ship off Hockenson...
DETROIT, MI
People

Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole

Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Boston

Fantasy Football position previews: Week 9

BOSTON -- It's starting to get late in the fantasy football season, and owners have very little margin for error.If you need a little assistance heading into your Week 9 matchup, we have you covered. CBS Sports' Heath Cummings breaks down the best plays at each position to put you in the best position to win.Here are Cummings' position previews for Week 9:QuarterbackBuffalo's Josh Allen vs. NY Jets, Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes vs. Tennessee, Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts @ Houston (on Thursday night), Cincinnati's Joe Burrow vs. Carolina, and Arizona's Kyler Murray vs. Seattle round out the Top 5 QB plays...
TENNESSEE STATE
theScore

Kawhi out back-to-back vs. Pelicans, Rockets due to injury recovery

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will miss the team's back-to-back set Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans and Monday against the Houston Rockets due to injury recovery for his right knee, head coach Ty Lue said ahead of Sunday's contest. Lue added that Leonard didn't practice Saturday, according to...
HOUSTON, TX
theScore

Game 3 postponed by rain, World Series will resume Tuesday

Game 3 of the World Series on Monday between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros was postponed due to inclement weather, the league announced. The rained-out contest, which was set to be held at Citizens Bank Park, forced Major League Baseball to shift the remaining games by one day. Game 3 will be held Tuesday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
theScore

Jets' Saleh backs Wilson as starter despite 3-INT game vs. Patriots

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh confirmed Monday that the team is sticking with Zach Wilson at quarterback despite his shaky statistical production in recent games. "We are 5-3 because he's done a great job taking care of the football and getting us in position to win football games," Saleh said.
NEW YORK STATE
theScore

Odom says fan gifted back his pawned Lakers championship rings

Lamar Odom was reunited with his Los Angeles Lakers championship rings. Odom, who was part of the Lakers teams that won back-to-back NBA titles in 2009 and 2010, pawned his two rings in 2016 to help pay for medical bills following his near-fatal drug overdose in Nevada. The rings went up for auction in 2020, selling for $36,600 and $78,000, according to TMZ Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theScore

Watch: Tatum perplexed as Williams answers questions as Batman

In the spirit of Halloween, Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams conducted his postgame media availability in a Batman costume after his team's 112-94 win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday night. In the background of the clip, Celtics star Jayson Tatum can be heard asking Williams, 'What the f--- are...
BOSTON, MA
theScore

LAFC cruise into 1st MLS Cup final by beating Austin FC

Los Angeles, Oct 30, 2022 (AFP) - Los Angeles FC advanced to the MLS Cup final for the first time in the club's history on Sunday, cruising to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Austin in the Western Conference final. A first-half goal from Colombian striker Cristian Arango, a second-half own...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theScore

NBA Power Rankings: A spooky cause for panic for each squad

The NBA Power Rankings are selected by a panel of theScore's basketball editors. In light of Halloween, we're identifying a reason for panic for all 30 teams early into the new season. 1. Milwaukee Bucks (5-0) It's tough to nitpick a perfect season, though Milwaukee's offense seems to stall in...
theScore

Sens' Gambrell gets match penalty for elbow to head of Bolts' Cernak

Ottawa Senators forward Dylan Gambrell received a match penalty for elbowing Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak in the head Tuesday night. Gambrell caught Cernak up high in the second period. The officials also handed the Senators center five minutes for attempting to injure. Cernak left the game but later...
