Halloween Halloween 2022: Aubrey Plaza, Kylie Jenner, and more wear amazing costumes Celebrities went all out this year, sharing some amazing costumes.

Halloween is right around the corner. And while some celebrities have been celebrating since the start of the month, this week was the perfect moment to bring out the big guns, showing off their best and most creative ideas.

Scroll down to have a look at some of our favorite Halloween costumes this year:

Ashley Graham

Graham was photographed on the streets of Los Angeles

Ashley Graham dressed up as a Y2K angel and looked stunning, wearing some adorable buns, angel wings, and a form fitting dress.

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz-Beckham

Graham also shared alongside photo of Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz-Beckham, who dressed up as Romeo and Juliet.

Aubrey Plaza

Aubrey Plaza stopped by some photos on the streets of New York

Aubrey Plaza was a guest on The View, where she went dressed up as a witch. The most part of it all was the impromptu photoshoot she did on the streets of New York.

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens is a known Halloween lover. This year, she went with “Black Swan”, an infallible costume choice. She and a friend dressed up as the white and the black swan respectively.

Kylie Jenner

Hailey Bieber shared a photo of her close friend, Kylie Jenner, showing her dressed up as The Wicked Witch of the West.

Goldie Hawn

Goldie Hawn and her family wore matching King, Queen and Princess outfits to celebrate the birthday of their granddaughter, Rani Rose.

Doja Cat

Doja Cat shared amazing costumes since the start of October, but our favorite has to be this one. We don’t know what it is, but it’s great.

Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner shared an elaborate video featuring three different ghost costumes, two played by herself and one played by her adorable dog.

Muna

The band Muna surprised concertgoers this past Wednesday when they came out onstage as Pink Slip, Lindsay Lohan’s band in “Freaky Friday.”

