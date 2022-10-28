Read full article on original website
Related
Deadly shooting at Florida Halloween party claims teen girl's life
A deadly shooting at a Halloween party in Thonotosassa, Florida, on Monday left a student from Bloomingdale High School dead and another teen injured.
Police: 13-year-old arrested for making threat to blow up middle school in Haines City
HAINES CITY, Fla. — Haines City police arrested a 13-year-old girl they say made a threat to blow up a middle school. The incident started on Wednesday, Oct. 26, when graffiti was found in a girl's bathroom at Boone Middle School with the message, "I am gonna blow up this school!!!" There was also a date written beside the message – Nov. 5, 2022 – along with a small heart.
‘A lot of gunfire’: Neighbors heard shots that led to teen’s death at Halloween party
Barry Brinson thought it was celebratory gunfire that rang out in his neighborhood at around 2 a.m. Tuesday.
wogx.com
Man in skull mask shot Florida woman to death in front of kids: sheriff
Man in skull mask shot Florida woman to death in front of kids: sheriff. Florida deputies are searching for a person who entered a home in New Port Richey and shot a woman to death as she was sleeping next to two young kids early Tuesday morning. The sheriff said it appears the suspect knew the layout of the house and was targeting the woman.
Tampa police release sketch of person accused shooting, killing dog during armed robbery
TAMPA, Fla. — Detectives with the Tampa Police Department say they have generated a sketch of the person who is accused of shooting and killing a dog during an attempted armed robbery on Friday. The person in the sketch is described as a thin male about 6-foot-4. He was...
Man accused of stabbing girlfriend to death heads to trial in Tampa
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Jury selection began Monday in the murder trial of Matthew Terry, the man accused of killing a Hillsborough County teacher in May. The Office of the State Attorney 13th Judicial Court on Aug. 8 announced that recently appointed Hillsborough State Attorney Susan Lopez filed notice that her office will seek the death penalty for Terry "because of his despicable murder" of 43-year-old Kay Baker.
St. Pete man held family captive for days, arrest records say
Arrest documents released Sunday revealed more information connected to a kidnapping and standoff that happened Tuesday morning in St. Petersburg.
fox13news.com
Pasco sheriff: Two children were inside bedroom where woman was shot to death; deputies search for suspect
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - A woman was shot and killed as she was laying in bed with two sleeping children inside a New Port Richey home. The sheriff said it appears the suspect, who has not been found, was targeting her and knew the layout of the house. Deputies...
Siblings charged in Winter Haven apartment shooting
Two siblings were arrested after a dispute turned into a shooting on Saturday night.
Bloomingdale Student Killed at Halloween Party
Grief Counselors on Hand Today at School
mypulsenews.com
Polk County Sheriff’s Log
An encounter at a business near Mena led to the arrest of Ruben Perezreyes, 27 of Russellville on a charge of Public Intoxication. Deputies responded to a residence on Polk 25 E near Cove in reference to property damage. Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Fourth Street near Vandervoort...
niceville.com
Money laundering operation leads to prison for Florida couple
FLORIDA — A Tampa couple has been sentenced in a multimillion-dollar money laundering scheme, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO), U.S. District Judge Mary S. Scriven has sentenced Virginia Garcia Moreta, 35, of Tampa, and Hector Rodriguez Mendez, 47, of Tampa, to 70 and 63 months in federal prison, respectively, for conspiring to commit money laundering.
fox13news.com
After choking death of teen with special needs, parents seek clarity on staff response at Riverview High
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - The parents of a Riverview High School senior are still reeling from an unimaginable tragedy inside the school cafeteria. They say their daughter was eating lunch when she started choking. She was rushed to the hospital where she had multiple heart attacks. Days later, she died. Kamilyah...
niceville.com
Florida man found guilty of manufacturing counterfeit bills
FLORIDA — A Florida man has been found guilty of manufacturing and aiding in the passing of counterfeit money throughout north Florida, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida has announced. United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced that Derrick Kamran Collins, 31, of Spring...
Florida Hurricane Ian death toll now at 125; 1 new death reported in Hillsborough County
Florida officials reported more deaths from Hurricane Ian more than a month after it made landfall in Florida.
Temple Terrace fatal shooting suspect arrested in south Florida, officials say
A man accused of killing one person and wounding another in a shooting at a Temple Terrace gas station was arrested in south Florida.
Largo Man Killed In Crash When Tractor-Trailer Collides With Rear Of Car On I-4
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 31-year-old Largo man was killed in crash that happened around 1:05 am on Tuesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the man was driving a car traveling westbound on I-4 approaching US-301 in the outside lane with a
Loitering Florida Man Tells The Cops He Is “Allowed To Carry Meth” Just Ask The FBI
A 50-year-old Florida man was arrested after deputies questioned him for loitering and things became “methed” up. Robert Lawson, 50, was questioned by Pinellas County Deputies on Wednesday after he was spotted loitering near a wooded area in Clearwater. Deputies say that during a “consensual
St. Pete pastor’s brother accused of attacking child at middle school
The brother of a St. Petersburg pastor has been arrested for child abuse. Court records allege Tommy Ward, 62, pushed and shoved a 12-year-old student at Mount Moriah Christian Fundamental Academy.
