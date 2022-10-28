ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Tampa Bay

Police: 13-year-old arrested for making threat to blow up middle school in Haines City

HAINES CITY, Fla. — Haines City police arrested a 13-year-old girl they say made a threat to blow up a middle school. The incident started on Wednesday, Oct. 26, when graffiti was found in a girl's bathroom at Boone Middle School with the message, "I am gonna blow up this school!!!" There was also a date written beside the message – Nov. 5, 2022 – along with a small heart.
HAINES CITY, FL
wogx.com

Man in skull mask shot Florida woman to death in front of kids: sheriff

Man in skull mask shot Florida woman to death in front of kids: sheriff. Florida deputies are searching for a person who entered a home in New Port Richey and shot a woman to death as she was sleeping next to two young kids early Tuesday morning. The sheriff said it appears the suspect knew the layout of the house and was targeting the woman.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Man accused of stabbing girlfriend to death heads to trial in Tampa

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Jury selection began Monday in the murder trial of Matthew Terry, the man accused of killing a Hillsborough County teacher in May. The Office of the State Attorney 13th Judicial Court on Aug. 8 announced that recently appointed Hillsborough State Attorney Susan Lopez filed notice that her office will seek the death penalty for Terry "because of his despicable murder" of 43-year-old Kay Baker.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
mypulsenews.com

Polk County Sheriff’s Log

An encounter at a business near Mena led to the arrest of Ruben Perezreyes, 27 of Russellville on a charge of Public Intoxication. Deputies responded to a residence on Polk 25 E near Cove in reference to property damage. Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Fourth Street near Vandervoort...
POLK COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Money laundering operation leads to prison for Florida couple

FLORIDA — A Tampa couple has been sentenced in a multimillion-dollar money laundering scheme, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO), U.S. District Judge Mary S. Scriven has sentenced Virginia Garcia Moreta, 35, of Tampa, and Hector Rodriguez Mendez, 47, of Tampa, to 70 and 63 months in federal prison, respectively, for conspiring to commit money laundering.
TAMPA, FL
niceville.com

Florida man found guilty of manufacturing counterfeit bills

FLORIDA — A Florida man has been found guilty of manufacturing and aiding in the passing of counterfeit money throughout north Florida, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida has announced. United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced that Derrick Kamran Collins, 31, of Spring...
SPRING HILL, FL

