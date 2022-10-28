Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Should early-stage startups join in on the cloud marketplace fun?
From the future of cloud management to cloud spend in the age of machine learning, our latest cloud investor survey has given me lots of food for thought. It once again came to mind when I read a new report on cloud marketplaces. These have consolidated as a new revenue avenue, but is it ever too early for startups to go that route? Let’s look into it. — Anna.
The Fed is about to 'downshift' and weaker earnings don't matter to stocks, says top Evercore strategist
"I don't want to call it 'pause' ... but we know the trajectory is gonna change, and the market is getting comfortable with that."
US News and World Report
Google Signs Solar Power Supply Deal With SoftBank-Backed SB Energy
(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google said on Tuesday it would buy about three-quarters of the renewable power from SB Energy Global's Texas facilities, as it aims to operate data centers on carbon-free energy by 2030. Companies are rapidly shifting toward clean energy and transportation as they look to meet environmental...
getnews.info
Hot wire, The ASCO Bank Digital Alliance is coming online soon
With the severe global economic situation, more and more enterprises with weak risk resistance began to be impacted, and the profit margins are declining further, and the number of customers is shrinking. The previous solo business thinking and mode, has been difficult to meet the developing market environment and competitive demand, thus began to explore a new marketing model: “combination”, namely by looking for competitive partners, integrate its competitive advantage,maximize the customer diversified consumer demand, so as to achieve the purpose of expanding and stable customer base. In fact, although many enterprises operate in different products or services, but we are facing the same market, the same consumer. Through the form of business alliance, it provides an information exchange platform between enterprises to accelerate the transmission of market information, so that enterprises can quickly understand the market dynamics, so as to grasp the market opportunity.
CNBC
Uber stock pops 15% on revenue beat, strong guidance
Uber reported third-quarter earnings that beat analysts' estimates for revenue Tuesday. The company suffered a net loss of $1.2 billion for the quarter, $512 million of which was attributed to revaluations of Uber's equity investments, according to a company release. reported a third-quarter loss Tuesday but beat analysts' estimates for...
US News and World Report
Russian Rouble Edges Lower as Month-End Tax Support Passes
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The rouble edged lower against the dollar, euro and yuan on Tuesday, as the Russian currency began trading without the support of a favourable month-end tax period and investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting. The Fed is all but certain to raise interest rates by...
US News and World Report
J&J to Buy Heart Pump Maker Abiomed in $16.6 Billion Deal
(Reuters) -Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday it struck a deal to buy heart pump maker Abiomed Inc for $16.6 billion in cash, as it looks to boost growth at its medical devices unit after next year's planned spinoff of its consumer health business. J&J agreed to pay $380 per...
US News and World Report
Marathon Petroleum and Phillips 66 Cruise Past Estimates on Fuel Demand Surge
(Reuters) -Marathon Petroleum and Phillips 66 posted quarterly profits which cruised past Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, becoming the latest U.S. refiners to benefit from robust fuel demand and margins amid tight supplies. U.S. refiners are posting strong profits with refineries running at record levels this year, strong export demand...
getnews.info
SUREX Rises To The Top Despite Sluggish Trading Market
Cryptocurrency exchanges have become the battlegrounds of the crypto industry. As the pinnacle ecosystem of the industry, it has absolute monopoly over resources, funding, liquidity, and regulations. While it has been a competitive market for exchanges in the past year, there are still many new players joining every day, with most focusing on the popularization and commercialization of Web 3.0. In the highly competitive blockchain industry, there will inevitably be new unicorns that revolutionize the industry.
US News and World Report
Musk's Lenders Prepare to Hold $12.7 Billion Twitter Debt on Books Until Early 2023 - FT
(Reuters) - Banks that lent $12.7 billion to Elon Musk for his $44 billion Twitter takeover will hold the debt until early next year as they wait for the billionaire to unveil a clearer business plan they can market to investors, the Financial Times reported. The group of lenders, led...
PTC Therapeutics Grabs up to $1 Billion, but There's a Catch
PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) saw shares drop by 13% after announcing an up to $1 billion financing deal with the life sciences arm of Blackstone (BX) . Investors were so distraught with the terms of the financing that they overlooked the company's shrinking operating losses, strong third-quarter revenues, and increased full-year 2022 revenue guidance.
US News and World Report
Brazilian Assets Rally in Volatile Session After Lula Elected President
SAO PAULO/NEW YORK (Reuters) -Brazil's currency and main stock index rallied in a volatile session on Monday, a day after leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won the country's presidential election, with investors bracing for a choppy week ahead. The Brazilian real gained more than 2% against the dollar after...
Credit Suisse cutting 2,700 jobs in fourth quarter, expects more by 2025
Credit Suisse Group AG is reducing its workforce by 5% in the fourth quarter and plans to trim its headcount even more by 2025, the company said Thursday.
Lula stages astonishing comeback to beat far-right Bolsonaro in Brazil election
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the former leftist president, has reclaimed the leadership and vowed to reunify his country
Comments / 0