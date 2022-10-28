Read full article on original website
District XI High School Volleyball Playoff Scores and Schedule - 11/01/2022
High School Volleyball Playoff Scores - 11/01/2022. Updated Scores and Schedule for Schuylkill County teams competing in the District XI High School Volleyball Playoffs.
Two Schuylkill County Teams to Play for Eastern Conference Championships This Thursday
Pine Grove Area and Pottsville Area have earned the right to play for the 3A and 4A Eastern Conference Championships on Thursday. Pine Grove Area at Berks Catholic - Kickoff @ 7:00pm. 4A Class Final. Big Spring at Pottsville Area - Kickoff @ 6:30pm. Tickets for both games must be...
PA Synergy 16U Wins Terror on the Tracks Halloween Tournament
The PA Synergy 16U team brought home the finalist trophy in the 16U Open class at the Terror on the Tracks Halloween Tournament hosted by the Lady Railers in Danville on October 31, 2022, in Danville. Submitted Photo. Team members pictured:. Front Row (L-R): Mim Albertini, Libby McGrath, Mady Schwalm,...
Schuylkill County Obituaries for October 31st, 2022
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ Jean M. Baddick, 87, of Weatherly, PA and formerly of Tamaqua. ------------------------------------------------------ These obituaries are being brought to by Anthony Urban Law Offices. P.C.
North Schuylkill Presents Check to Geisinger Health Foundation from Pink Out game
On Monday, representatives from the North Schuylkill School District presented a check in the amount of $4,683 to the Marie Lamey Fund at Geisinger Health System’s Woodbine Clinic in Danville. The money was raised through North Schuylkill’s annual Pink Out football game, which occurred this year on October 14th,...
Missouri Man Wanted in Kansas Taken into Custody in Schuylkill County
Police from West Penn Township took a Missouri man into custody last week that was wanted in Kansas. According to West Penn Township Police, on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022, officers were investigating a parking complaint on West Penn Pike. The driver of the illegally parked vehicle, identified as Kamry Evette...
Schuylkill County Man Faces Charges for Taking Runaway 14-Year-Old to Ohio
A Schuylkill County man is facing charges after he took a runaway 14-year-old girl to Ohio. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, on September 27th, 2022, Troopers from the Frackville barracks received a report of a runaway 14-year-old female from Mount Olive Boulevard in West Mahanoy Township near Shenandoah. An...
Man Wanted by Schuylkill County Detectives for Failing to Appear for Court
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate a man who failed to appear for court. Cory John Allen, 37, with a last known address of 890 High Road, Ashland failed to appear at Schuylkill County Court House on March 11, 2022, for status conference.
Police Looking to Identify Man Who Broke into West Mahanoy Township Fire Company
Mahanoy Township Police and members of the William Penn Fire Company are attempting to identify a man that broke into their fire company last week. According to the William Penn Fire Company's social media, the pictured individual broke into their station near Shenandoah overnight Thursday into Friday. Anyone who can...
