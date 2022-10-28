Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate a man who failed to appear for court. Cory John Allen, 37, with a last known address of 890 High Road, Ashland failed to appear at Schuylkill County Court House on March 11, 2022, for status conference.

