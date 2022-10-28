ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville woman charged after fatal hit and run

ZANESVILLE − Pariss Dickinson, 27, of Zanesville, has been charged following a fatal hit and run on Putnam Avenue on Friday night, according to the Zanesville Police Department. Dickinson is accused of hitting Alex King, 30, around 11:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Putnam Tavern on Putnam Avenue...
