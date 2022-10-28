Two 21-year-old men were killed in separate shootings on Sunday, including one whose vehicle was struck by a bullet shot from a nearby parking lot. Around 3:50 a.m. Sunday, Kevin Sobnosky, of Mahoning County, and three other young men were driving in the area of the 1400 block of North Cassady Avenue on the city's East Side.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO