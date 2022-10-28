Read full article on original website
Ars Technica
The 499P: Meet Ferrari’s beautiful new Le Mans hybrid prototype
IMOLA, ITALY—After a break of 50 years, Ferrari is returning to top-level endurance racing with a new hybrid prototype race car. It's called the 499P, and in 2023 Ferrari will campaign a pair of cars in the World Endurance Championship, a series with the 24 Hours of Le Mans as its crown jewel.
Watch The Ferrari 812 Replacement Strut Its Stuff Around The Fiorano Test Track
Even though Ferrari has every intention of going electric, the Prancing Horse has no plans to abandon the combustion engine. This was evidenced by the introduction of the Purosangue, a V12-powered SUV that laughs in the face of downsizing. And it seems the 12-cylinder trend is set to continue. While...
ESPN
Ferrari reveals first Le Mans 24 Hours car in 50 years
Ferrari has revealed the hybrid hypercar which will contest the Le Mans 24 Hours and World Endurance Championship in 2023. The famous Italian team is re-entering the top level of sportscar racing for the first time in 50 years with the car dubbed the 499P. Ferrari dominated sports car racing...
E36 BMW 3 Series V12 Sleeper Takes On Ford Mustang GT At The Drag Strip
The battle between American and European sports cars has been raging for over a century, with both continents delivering some awe-inspiring machines. America officially builds the world's most popular sports car, the Ford Mustang, but some might argue that European brands, such as BMW, build more capable vehicles. In this...
First-ever inflatable wing sail technology is being mounted on a merchant ship
A maritime company has declared a "milestone" by installing the first automated, retractable, inflatable wing sail technology on a merchant ship. The container ship MN Pélican owned by Compagnie Maritime Nantaise, had the 100 sqm wing prototype installed, according to Michelin, the French industrial equipment supplier. On Thursday, "Michelin,...
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 53 E Performance Spied, Slated To Pack 671 Plug-In Hybrid Ponies
Electrification is the future and Mercedes-AMG is embracing it as spy photographers have snapped the upcoming GT 53 E Performance. The plug-in hybrid is heavily disguised, but it will follow in the footsteps of the SL 53 E Performance that was spied undisguised earlier this year. That being said, the...
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty's New Diesel Throws Down 1,200 LB-FT, Drags 40,000 Pounds
Let's not date ourselves here, but once upon a time, it would have seemed unfathomable for a mere consumer-level heavy-duty pickup truck to pack 500 hp under its hood and tow 40,000 pounds. And yet here we are, with the 2023 Super Duty capable of those best-in-class claims and more when it comes to towing, hauling, horsepower, and torque. The numbers keep creepin' up; it's admittedly hard to keep up. Let's briefly unpack some of the new Super Duty's numbers, acknowledging that it's not all about numbers—or is it?
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R First Drive: Escalating the Theropod Wars
Remember that brilliant Wendy's commercial featuring a Soviet fashion show, in which the daywear, eveningwear, and swimwear looks all consisted of minimally accessorized medical scrubs? It lampooned the lack of choice offered by competitive burger chains. A similar lack of choice has bedeviled buyers seeking a street-legal Baja trophy truck powered by a bonkers supercharged V-8. Since the latest Ford F-150 Raptor didn't offer such an engine, the Ram 1500 TRX has been the only option.
Elon Musk: tech genius, social media boss, eccentric
Elon Musk is at turns ingenious, impulsive and infuriating. One way or another, Musk has become one of the most ubiquitous figures of the era.
Top Speed
Drag Race: Lamborghini Urus Vs. Audi TT-RS, Porsche Cayman GT4, And Volkswagen Golf R
Mat Watson and his team from ‘Carwow’ pit four very different vehicles against each other on the drag strip. The mix included a Lamborghini Urus, a Porsche Cayman GT4, an Audi TT-RS, and a Volkswagen Golf R. With the difference in size, shape, weight, and engine capacities, the race is quite unpredictable.
MotorAuthority
Bugatti down to the last 100 Chirons
Bugatti Chiron production is winding down, with just 100 builds left before the supercar makes its exit. When the Bugatti Chiron was revealed in 2016, the hypercar's production was capped at 500 units. The 400th Chiron was recently completed at Bugatti's plant in Molsheim, France, and handed over to its owner, the automaker said on Thursday.
For Sale: 1964 Aston Martin DB5, Some Assembly Required
Collecting CarsThis Aston Martin DB5 has its parts fully restored, including the body, engine, and running gear. All that’s left is for one brave soul to put it all together.
Carscoops
Custom Saturn Sky With A Corvette Surprise Looks Fun In All The Right Ways
Really fast cars are getting more expensive across the world. With that in mind, finding a car that’ll provide most of the experience of a high-end sports car or supercar for a reasonable price feels special. This extremely custom Saturn Sky is special too and that’s before you pop the hood and see its Corvette heart.
