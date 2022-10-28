Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Brixton shooting: Drill rapper and Deliveroo driver named as victims
The son of a boxing promoter has become the latest in a string of drill rappers who have died in violent attacks in London. Lamar Scott, 27, who performed as Perm, was shot after a car chase in Brixton, south London, on Sunday. His father is boxing promoter Dean Whyte...
BBC
Riot police called as youths rampage in Dundee
Riot police were called in after a group of youths blocked roads in Dundee with bonfires and hurled fireworks in the street. The disorder began on Beauly Square in the Kirkton area at about 17:30 on Monday and continued for several hours. Drivers were forced to turn back from the...
Comments / 0