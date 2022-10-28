Read full article on original website
Putin's rumored god-daughter, who fled Russia, said she could be 'in big trouble' and was cut off from friends and family
A prominent Russian media star who fled the country posted saying she is in "big trouble." Ksenia Sobchak, who has family ties to Putin, was confirmed last week as being in Lithuania. She has since posted about a media backlash and said she was cut off from her loved ones.
Ukraine news LATEST: Sickly Vladimir Putin’s hands ‘turning black’ as leaked Kremlin emails ‘confirm he has Parkinson’s’
VLADIMIR Putin's hands are "turning black" as leaked Kremlin docs show the Tyrant IS 'suffering from Parkinson's and cancer". The Russian tyrant's health has long been the source of speculation, with Kremlin insiders saying his well-being is "sharply deteriorating". In emails now seen by The Sun Online, a Russian intelligence...
Ukraine shows we must prepare everyday citizens to step up in times of crisis
What is urgently needed is a holistic approach to national preparedness that emphasizes more resilient communities and individuals.
