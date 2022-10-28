Each week Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews leaders and politicians in Rhode Island to provide us with more information on topics of interest. As the elections approach, Paolino talks this week with Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, who has served as Mayor of Woonsocket for several years until a few weeks ago when the City Council took a vote to dismiss her, referencing an obscure clause in the Woonsocket City Charter.

