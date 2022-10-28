Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo Díaz
Don't Miss This Seminar That Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
Related
fallriverreporter.com
Liberty Utilities, Ferreira Construction announce road work taking place for week of October 31st
Fifth St. – Near intersection of Hartwell St. Hillside St. – At Linden St. Maple St. – Heading west from High St. towards N. Main St. Prospect Street – Between Shawmut St. and cemetery entrance. Prospect Street at Highland Avenue (Saturday work – Installing new gas...
ABC6.com
Providence’s homeless population calling for change
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Kennedy Plaza is the city’s main transportation hub, with busses consistently coming in and out, bringing people to where they need to go. But many have found themselves in Kennedy Plaza, with nowhere else to go. They’re living on the streets, sleeping on busses,...
nerej.com
R. W. Holmes brings Raynham spec industrial building to 100% leased before completion
Raynham, MA R.W. Holmes has arranged nine leases for Ryan Industrial Park’s 67,000 s/f new spec industrial building at 50 Ryan Dr., making it fully leased prior to completion. Among the recent leases signed that brought the building to full occupancy was a lease with Floors & Walls for...
Temporary ramp installed as 6/10 connector project continues
RIDOT said the change represents a "significant milestone" since it's the last section being moved off the old infrastructure.
GoLocalProv
RECORD SALE: Historic Providence Home Sells for $5.5M, 1st Sale Outside the Family in Over 200 Years
Residential Properties Ltd. announced the sale of 66 Power Street on Providence’s East Side for $5.5 million. Architecturally and historically, this property is one of the most important homes in America. The property has been in the control of the Ives and Goddard families since its construction more than 200 years ago.
newportthisweek.com
Proposal Unveiled for Buildings at Easton’s Beach
Easton’s Beach may soon look very different. A preliminary proposal to overhaul the beach and its facilities, including the carousel, snack bar and rotunda buildings, was unveiled at a public workshop with the Newport City Council on Oct. 19. The estimated $35 million concept would demolish the carousel and...
rinewstoday.com
In the Arena – Lisa Baldelli-Hunt and Joe Paolino, Jr.
Each week Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews leaders and politicians in Rhode Island to provide us with more information on topics of interest. As the elections approach, Paolino talks this week with Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, who has served as Mayor of Woonsocket for several years until a few weeks ago when the City Council took a vote to dismiss her, referencing an obscure clause in the Woonsocket City Charter.
fallriverreporter.com
Southeastern Massachusetts roadway ranked one of the most haunted roads in the northeast
Halloween is one of the country’s most popular holidays. Some like to celebrate by trick-or-treating, holding a party, or venturing to a scary haunted house. AAA has released their short list of “The Most Haunted Roads in the Northeast” and a local road made the cut. Route...
iheart.com
Mass. Fuel Assistance Program Looking To Help Residents Pay High Heat Bills
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Heating bills here in The Commonwealth will likely be going up this winter, but the Massachusetts Fuel Assistance Program is looking to help shoulder some of that burden. The program, formally known as the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, helps people under a certain...
RIDOT to begin Route 146 closures overnight
NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — RIDOT will begin nighttime closures in North Smithfield tonight. Work at the intersection of Route 146 and Sayles Hill Road could close lanes for up to a month. Crews will be installing underground titles Sunday to thursday nights from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. RIDOT says one of the two […]
nerej.com
Atlantic Capital Ptrs. completes sale of Faunce Corner Shopping Center and At Square One for a total of $47m
North Dartmouth, MA Atlantic Capital Partners has completed the $27.375 million sale of Faunce Corner Shopping Center, a super-regional shopping center. The asset, anchored by national retailers Kohls, Bob’s Discount Furniture, Christmas Tree Shops and Firestone, is one of the most desirable shopping centers in the local market given the property’s access and co-tenancy. Justin Smith, head of capital markets; Chris Peterson, vice president of capital markets; Sam Koonce, associate and Cole Van Gelder, analyst, oversaw the transaction which had Atlantic Capital Partners exclusively representing both buyer and seller.
WCVB
More than 100 people in need of food, shelter arrive unannounced in Massachusetts town
KINGSTON, Mass. — The top official in Kingston says 107 people in need of assistance have arrived unannounced in the Massachusetts town within the past week. Kingston Town Administrator Keith Hickey said nine people arrived on Friday before 26 more arrived on Saturday and dozens of others kept coming.
Fire on Manchester Street in Fall River
Crews responded to a fire on Manchester street on Saturday night.
fallriverreporter.com
Former Fall River resident accused of fraudulently helping unqualified rideshare drivers qualify
BOSTON – A former Fall River resident was indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston yesterday in connection with a nationwide conspiracy to open fraudulent driver accounts with rideshare and delivery service companies. Caio Felipe Oliveira Dos Santos, 27, of Brazil, was indicted on one count of conspiracy...
Turnto10.com
Suspicious fire at Dollar Tree store in East Providence under investigation
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — East Providence officials said a fire at a Dollar Tree store on Saturday was considered suspicious. A small fire was called in at about 12:35 p.m. at the store on Willett Avenue. Dollar Tree employees were able to put the fire out, and the...
‘Hotel for Homeless Dogs’ holds annual fundraiser with local club
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Cumberland-Lincoln Rotary Club and the Hotel for Homeless Dogs held their annual dog walk fundraiser Sunday. Several people attended the “Howl-O-Ween Dog Walk” at Goddard State Park, including 12 News Anchor Danielle North, who served as emcee. The fundraiser also featured food trucks, music, and raffles. The money earned will […]
johnstonsunrise.net
How will your mayoral options extinguish Johnston’s burning questions?
The race to become Johnston’s next mayor is nearly over. Three candidates for the office will be on town ballots: Joseph M. Polisena Jr., a Democrat, will face Independent candidates Karen E. Cappelli Chadwick and Brenda Lynn Leone. The Johnston Sun Rise reached out to the three candidates vying...
ABC6.com
Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to trash old mattresses or box springs
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts residents looking to get rid of their old mattress or box spring can no longer put it in their trash starting Nov. 1. The Commonwealth is implementing new waste ban disposal regulations that require mattresses and box spring boxes to be recycled or donated.
nrinow.news
Car catches fire after crash into Memorial Town Hall
NORTH SMITHFIELD – A vehicle crashed into the former Town Hall building at the corner of North Main and Main Street Thursday night, catching fire and briefly igniting a portion of the structure, according to several witnesses. Fire was seen coming from the car and building around 9 p.m....
therealdeal.com
Massachusetts developer sentenced for mortgage fraud scheme
It’s nearly witching hour in Salem and one developer on the losing end of a trial is going to have plenty of time in the clink to reflect. George Kritopoulos was sentenced to four years in prison for his role in a decade-long mortgage scheme, according to the Justice Department. The 50-year-old developer will also have two years of supervised release following the prison sentence.
Comments / 0