Fall River, MA

ABC6.com

Providence’s homeless population calling for change

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Kennedy Plaza is the city’s main transportation hub, with busses consistently coming in and out, bringing people to where they need to go. But many have found themselves in Kennedy Plaza, with nowhere else to go. They’re living on the streets, sleeping on busses,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
newportthisweek.com

Proposal Unveiled for Buildings at Easton’s Beach

Easton’s Beach may soon look very different. A preliminary proposal to overhaul the beach and its facilities, including the carousel, snack bar and rotunda buildings, was unveiled at a public workshop with the Newport City Council on Oct. 19. The estimated $35 million concept would demolish the carousel and...
NEWPORT, RI
rinewstoday.com

In the Arena – Lisa Baldelli-Hunt and Joe Paolino, Jr.

Each week Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews leaders and politicians in Rhode Island to provide us with more information on topics of interest. As the elections approach, Paolino talks this week with Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, who has served as Mayor of Woonsocket for several years until a few weeks ago when the City Council took a vote to dismiss her, referencing an obscure clause in the Woonsocket City Charter.
WOONSOCKET, RI
WPRI 12 News

RIDOT to begin Route 146 closures overnight

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — RIDOT will begin nighttime closures in North Smithfield tonight. Work at the intersection of Route 146 and Sayles Hill Road could close lanes for up to a month. Crews will be installing underground titles Sunday to thursday nights from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. RIDOT says one of the two […]
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
nerej.com

Atlantic Capital Ptrs. completes sale of Faunce Corner Shopping Center and At Square One for a total of $47m

North Dartmouth, MA Atlantic Capital Partners has completed the $27.375 million sale of Faunce Corner Shopping Center, a super-regional shopping center. The asset, anchored by national retailers Kohls, Bob’s Discount Furniture, Christmas Tree Shops and Firestone, is one of the most desirable shopping centers in the local market given the property’s access and co-tenancy. Justin Smith, head of capital markets; Chris Peterson, vice president of capital markets; Sam Koonce, associate and Cole Van Gelder, analyst, oversaw the transaction which had Atlantic Capital Partners exclusively representing both buyer and seller.
DARTMOUTH, MA
WPRI 12 News

‘Hotel for Homeless Dogs’ holds annual fundraiser with local club

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Cumberland-Lincoln Rotary Club and the Hotel for Homeless Dogs held their annual dog walk fundraiser Sunday. Several people attended the “Howl-O-Ween Dog Walk” at Goddard State Park, including 12 News Anchor Danielle North, who served as emcee.  The fundraiser also featured food trucks, music, and raffles. The money earned will […]
CUMBERLAND, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

How will your mayoral options extinguish Johnston’s burning questions?

The race to become Johnston’s next mayor is nearly over. Three candidates for the office will be on town ballots: Joseph M. Polisena Jr., a Democrat, will face Independent candidates Karen E. Cappelli Chadwick and Brenda Lynn Leone. The Johnston Sun Rise reached out to the three candidates vying...
JOHNSTON, RI
nrinow.news

Car catches fire after crash into Memorial Town Hall

NORTH SMITHFIELD – A vehicle crashed into the former Town Hall building at the corner of North Main and Main Street Thursday night, catching fire and briefly igniting a portion of the structure, according to several witnesses. Fire was seen coming from the car and building around 9 p.m....
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
therealdeal.com

Massachusetts developer sentenced for mortgage fraud scheme

It’s nearly witching hour in Salem and one developer on the losing end of a trial is going to have plenty of time in the clink to reflect. George Kritopoulos was sentenced to four years in prison for his role in a decade-long mortgage scheme, according to the Justice Department. The 50-year-old developer will also have two years of supervised release following the prison sentence.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

