‘I’m empowered by what I’ve overcome’: Community gathers to honor lives of domestic violence victims

Two individuals contend for the position of Marion County prosecutor: Republican candidate Cyndi Carrasco and incumbent Democrat Ryan Mears. Carrasco has worked in the legal field for almost 20 years. When she served as Indiana inspector general, she investigated white-collar criminal activity and worked with prosecutors statewide. She currently works as an attorney at Riley Bennett Egloff LLP.

MARION COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO