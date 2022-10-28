Following the tragic loss of their 12-year-old son in a hunting accident, the parents of Jeremy Her cautioned other Minnesota families about the dangers of the sport. Two weeks ago, Jeremy and his uncle went squirrel hunting in a rural part of Crass County. According to Jeremy’s father, Thai Her, prior to the accident, the 12-year-old had been hunting and new a bit about the sport. On October 9, Jeremy’s 47-year-old uncle accidentally shot him during their excursion, and a helicopter had to med-evac the young boy to a hospital in the Twin Cities. Jeremy later died from his injuries.

