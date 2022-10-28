Read full article on original website
Pagan festival organizer reminds protesters 'this is not just their town' as Christians gather to 'show love' in downtown Tyler
Hundreds of Pagan Tylerites converged on the downtown square on Saturday, but not without resistance from local Christians. Pagans were celebrating the second annual Pagan Pride Fest, which spotlights vendors and residents who don’t believe in religions such as Christianity, Judaism or Islam. After some buzz on social media, Christians planted themselves on square corners or across the street to share their own religion.
PHOTOS: Boo at the Caldwell Zoo offers fun activities, treats while viewing exhibits
Hundreds of families walked through the Caldwell Zoo in Tyler this weekend, stopping for treats along the way while dressed in their best Halloween costumes. The zoo held its annual Boo at the Zoo on Saturday and Sunday to celebrate Halloween. According to the zoo, this is the biggest and best Halloween event in the Tyler area because of its numerous activities and unique experiences that showcase the spirit of the season.
Halloween tips to keep your children safe
SHREVEPORT, La. - Halloween is a time for fun costumes and tasty treats! But there are still precautions parents need to take to keep their children safe. Here's a scary statistic: Children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car on Halloween than on any other day of the year. Lack of visibility from low lighting at night plays a factor in these incidents.
Officials: Historic Ramey House in Tyler sustains significant damage after fire
Tyler Fire Department crews responded to fully-involved fire at the historic Ramey House in downtown Tyler on Saturday evening. Crews arrived on scene of the home at 605 S Broadway Ave. around 5:15 p.m. and the fire was brought under control by 6:56 p.m., according to Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley.
Acupuncture clinic opened in 1986 carries on traditional Chinese practices
China Acupuncture Clinic Tyler has been helping East Texans find relief from pain and other ailments through acupuncture for more than three decades. The clinic, opened and run by Dr. DaoXing Zhang in 1986 and then later by son Dr. Randy Zhang, is now run by YuChun Wang, known to her patients as Erica.
Almost 24,000 early votes cast in Smith County
Almost 24,000 ballots were cast in Smith County during the first week of early voting for the November general election. Numbers during the first few days of early voting were on par with the 2018 general election, said Smith County Elections Administrator Michelle Allcon. Totals are “definitely” lower than the 2020 presidential election, but that is to be expected, she added.
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Oct. 27 – Oct. 28
Deputies charged Dennis Earl Berry, 55, of Winona, with unlawful possession firearm by felon, possession controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram, possession marijuana less than 2 ounces, and deadly conduct discharge firearm. Berry was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on bond totaling $301,000. Deputies charged...
