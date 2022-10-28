Read full article on original website
Ocean City Today
Decatur golfers top Kent Is. to win Bayside Conf. title
(Oct. 28, 2022) The Stephen Decatur golf team has dominated its competition throughout the season. The Seahawks won nine matches and came in second in one during the regular season. Decatur then captured the District VIII tournament championship on Oct. 10, winning by 20 strokes. The Berlin squad battled Kent...
Ocean City Today
Worcester Prep golf team wins third conference title
(Oct. 28, 2022) The Worcester Prep golf team captured its third consecutive Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference championship title last Wednesday at the GlenRiddle Golf Club in Berlin. “They did very well. It was a fun season. They put a lot of hard work in,” said Prep Coach Don McMullen....
Ocean City Today
Eleven years later, Decatur back on top in conference
(Oct. 28, 2022) The last time the Stephen Decatur boys’ soccer team had won a Bayside Conference championship was 11 years ago. The Seahawks finally brought home another title on Monday after defeating the Kent Island Buccaneers, 5-1, in Snow Hill. When the two teams met during the regular...
Ocean City Today
WP boys’ soccer team dominates in ESIAC tourney
(Oct. 28, 2022) The Worcester Prep boys’ soccer team dominated the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference tournament, shutting out its semifinals and finals opponents and earning its eighth consecutive championship title. “Midfield, defense, wings, it was the best two games we played all year, especially the finals,” Prep Coach...
Ocean City Today
SD Lady Seahawks playing well heading into playoffs
(Oct. 28, 2022) The Stephen Decatur volleyball team won its final match of the regular season on Monday, three games to two over North Dorchester, as the girls now prepare for playoffs. “I am super proud of the team and how they closed out our regular season. North Dorchester is...
Ocean City Today
Wor. Prep volleyball team ESIAC champions
Girls accomplish mission: Lady Mallards bring home program’s first-ever title. (Oct. 28, 2022) Since the Worcester Prep volleyball program was formed in 2011, teams each season have struggled to win matches. Going into the 2022 season, Coach Mike Kelley said, “I really feel confident that we’re in a position...
Cape Gazette
Seahawks field hockey shuts out Hawks 7-0
The Sussex Academy field hockey team finished up its home schedule with a 7-0 shutout win over St. Georges Tech Oct. 27. Morgan Leeper and Callie Short each tallied two goals to lead the Seahawks. Shelby Manlove, Rilyn Lehman and Natalee Petty each hit the board for one score. Manlove, Leeper, Petty and Lehman were each credited with an assist.
Lancaster Farming
National Mounted Shooter Champion Jesse Flores Also Advises FFA
Jesse Flores possesses the calm and determined aura of someone who has been comfortable in her own skin for a long time. Whether she’s standing in front of her Worcester County FFA students or riding in the saddle at her Rusted Star Ranch in Berlin, Maryland, she appears confident and in love with what she is doing. Everything she has accomplished took focus and persistence along the way.
WMDT.com
Wor-Wic Trick-or-Treat Street a success
SALISBURY, Md. – More than 600 people showed up to Wor-Wic’s family-friendly Trick-or-Treat event last week. They had a great night for it, and from the looks of these pics, it was a lot of fun. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WBOC
Boardwalk Re-Decking Project is Underway
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Phase two of re-decking the boardwalk in Ocean City has began. The wood from 15th street to Wicomico Street will be replaced, and the project is expected to be completed by early April of 2023. Some people in Ocean City are happy the second phase has...
PhillyBite
5 Best BBQ Joints in Delaware
- If you love to barbecue, you will be delighted to learn that there are several top-notch barbecue joints in Delaware. The state is situated near barbecue powerhouses like Virginia and the Carolinas, and you can taste some of the best-smoked meat in the country in this state. You can enjoy the delicious flavors of slow-smoked pit barbecue at some of the top Delaware BBQ joints.
Seaford hires two constables to ensure school safety
Seaford School District has hired two constables to patrol its schools and help keep students safe, it announced Monday. The system was inspired to take extra security measures partly as a response to school shootings in the last year, including the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, said Gary Zoll, director of student services at Seaford. ... Read More
The Dispatch
Resort Officials, Ad Firm Reveal Rebranding Campaign
OCEAN CITY – While the new campaign won’t be officially rolled out until the spring, resort officials and stakeholders last week got a sneak peak of sorts for the town’s new rebranding and marketing strategy. Last December, the Mayor and Council confirmed BVK Advertising as the successful...
In Wicomico, three novel contenders face off in protracted, fractious contest for executive
Wicomico has been without a permanent county executive since the summer of 2020, when Republican Bob Culver died. The post In Wicomico, three novel contenders face off in protracted, fractious contest for executive appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Cape Gazette
Classical guitarist David Rodgers to play Nov. 10
Classical crossover guitar artist David Rodgers will perform at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 10, at The Room at Cedar Grove near Lewes. The show includes a multi-course, wine-pairing dinner with proceeds to benefit Paul Kares, a nonprofit supporting young musicians and aspiring culinary professionals. Tickets for the Nov. 10 concert...
Delaware hikers take trek to ‘middle of nowhere’ for glimpse of rare adult American chestnut
Octogenarian and botanist Anne Nielsen couldn’t pass up a rare chance to see an adult American chestnut tree. The diminutive Nielsen, bristling with energy and curiosity at the age of 87, was visiting her friend Diane Kesler in Kennett Square, Pa., when they learned about a guided tour to the only such tree in Delaware.
Maryland man charged with shooting at police during barricade near state line
A Maryland man is charged with shooting at police during a barricade incident Monday morning that involved a 2-year-old child on the Delaware-Maryland state line.
Red Cedar Farms development approved
At a recent meeting, Milford City Council approved a preliminary major subdivision plan for Red Cedar Farms which will be located on the corner of Bucks Road and Cedar Neck Road, across from the current Knollac Acres development. In addition to approving the development, council also approved a waiver of the block width requirement, allowing the developer to create three ... Read More
Cape Gazette
DAR cleans the tombstones of patriots
If Charlie Brown were searching for the Great Pumpkin at the Lewes Presbyterian Church, he might have stumbled across the graves of some great patriots from Lewes’ past. Thanks to members of the Col. David Hall Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, some of those tombstones can be seen a bit more clearly now.
foxbaltimore.com
Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox speaks at 'Freedom Rally' in Owings Mills
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox spoke at a Freedom Rally on Saturday afternoon. Candidate for Maryland Attorney General, Michael Peroutka, Maryland State Delegates Nino Mangione, and Pat Mcdonough were also in attendance. Cox says his top priorities are limiting crime and fighting inflation. The candidate...
