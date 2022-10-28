ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ocean City Today

Decatur golfers top Kent Is. to win Bayside Conf. title

(Oct. 28, 2022) The Stephen Decatur golf team has dominated its competition throughout the season. The Seahawks won nine matches and came in second in one during the regular season. Decatur then captured the District VIII tournament championship on Oct. 10, winning by 20 strokes. The Berlin squad battled Kent...
BERLIN, MD
Ocean City Today

Worcester Prep golf team wins third conference title

(Oct. 28, 2022) The Worcester Prep golf team captured its third consecutive Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference championship title last Wednesday at the GlenRiddle Golf Club in Berlin. “They did very well. It was a fun season. They put a lot of hard work in,” said Prep Coach Don McMullen....
BERLIN, MD
Ocean City Today

Eleven years later, Decatur back on top in conference

(Oct. 28, 2022) The last time the Stephen Decatur boys’ soccer team had won a Bayside Conference championship was 11 years ago. The Seahawks finally brought home another title on Monday after defeating the Kent Island Buccaneers, 5-1, in Snow Hill. When the two teams met during the regular...
BERLIN, MD
Ocean City Today

WP boys’ soccer team dominates in ESIAC tourney

(Oct. 28, 2022) The Worcester Prep boys’ soccer team dominated the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference tournament, shutting out its semifinals and finals opponents and earning its eighth consecutive championship title. “Midfield, defense, wings, it was the best two games we played all year, especially the finals,” Prep Coach...
BERLIN, MD
Ocean City Today

SD Lady Seahawks playing well heading into playoffs

(Oct. 28, 2022) The Stephen Decatur volleyball team won its final match of the regular season on Monday, three games to two over North Dorchester, as the girls now prepare for playoffs. “I am super proud of the team and how they closed out our regular season. North Dorchester is...
BERLIN, MD
Ocean City Today

Wor. Prep volleyball team ESIAC champions

Girls accomplish mission: Lady Mallards bring home program’s first-ever title. (Oct. 28, 2022) Since the Worcester Prep volleyball program was formed in 2011, teams each season have struggled to win matches. Going into the 2022 season, Coach Mike Kelley said, “I really feel confident that we’re in a position...
BERLIN, MD
Cape Gazette

Seahawks field hockey shuts out Hawks 7-0

The Sussex Academy field hockey team finished up its home schedule with a 7-0 shutout win over St. Georges Tech Oct. 27. Morgan Leeper and Callie Short each tallied two goals to lead the Seahawks. Shelby Manlove, Rilyn Lehman and Natalee Petty each hit the board for one score. Manlove, Leeper, Petty and Lehman were each credited with an assist.
GEORGETOWN, DE
Lancaster Farming

National Mounted Shooter Champion Jesse Flores Also Advises FFA

Jesse Flores possesses the calm and determined aura of someone who has been comfortable in her own skin for a long time. Whether she’s standing in front of her Worcester County FFA students or riding in the saddle at her Rusted Star Ranch in Berlin, Maryland, she appears confident and in love with what she is doing. Everything she has accomplished took focus and persistence along the way.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Wor-Wic Trick-or-Treat Street a success

SALISBURY, Md. – More than 600 people showed up to Wor-Wic’s family-friendly Trick-or-Treat event last week. They had a great night for it, and from the looks of these pics, it was a lot of fun. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Boardwalk Re-Decking Project is Underway

OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Phase two of re-decking the boardwalk in Ocean City has began. The wood from 15th street to Wicomico Street will be replaced, and the project is expected to be completed by early April of 2023. Some people in Ocean City are happy the second phase has...
OCEAN CITY, MD
PhillyBite

5 Best BBQ Joints in Delaware

- If you love to barbecue, you will be delighted to learn that there are several top-notch barbecue joints in Delaware. The state is situated near barbecue powerhouses like Virginia and the Carolinas, and you can taste some of the best-smoked meat in the country in this state. You can enjoy the delicious flavors of slow-smoked pit barbecue at some of the top Delaware BBQ joints.
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Seaford hires two constables to ensure school safety

Seaford School District has hired two constables to patrol its schools and help keep students safe, it announced Monday. The system was inspired to take extra security measures partly as a response to school shootings in the last year, including the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, said Gary Zoll, director of student services at Seaford. ... Read More
SEAFORD, DE
The Dispatch

Resort Officials, Ad Firm Reveal Rebranding Campaign

OCEAN CITY – While the new campaign won’t be officially rolled out until the spring, resort officials and stakeholders last week got a sneak peak of sorts for the town’s new rebranding and marketing strategy. Last December, the Mayor and Council confirmed BVK Advertising as the successful...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Classical guitarist David Rodgers to play Nov. 10

Classical crossover guitar artist David Rodgers will perform at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 10, at The Room at Cedar Grove near Lewes. The show includes a multi-course, wine-pairing dinner with proceeds to benefit Paul Kares, a nonprofit supporting young musicians and aspiring culinary professionals. Tickets for the Nov. 10 concert...
LEWES, DE
Milford LIVE News

Red Cedar Farms development approved

At a recent meeting, Milford City Council approved a preliminary major subdivision plan for Red Cedar Farms which will be located on the corner of Bucks Road and Cedar Neck Road, across from the current Knollac Acres development. In addition to approving the development, council also approved a waiver of the block width requirement, allowing the developer to create three ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

DAR cleans the tombstones of patriots

If Charlie Brown were searching for the Great Pumpkin at the Lewes Presbyterian Church, he might have stumbled across the graves of some great patriots from Lewes’ past. Thanks to members of the Col. David Hall Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, some of those tombstones can be seen a bit more clearly now.
LEWES, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy