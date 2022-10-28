Read full article on original website
Ocean City Today
SD Lady Seahawks playing well heading into playoffs
(Oct. 28, 2022) The Stephen Decatur volleyball team won its final match of the regular season on Monday, three games to two over North Dorchester, as the girls now prepare for playoffs. “I am super proud of the team and how they closed out our regular season. North Dorchester is...
Ocean City Today
Eleven years later, Decatur back on top in conference
(Oct. 28, 2022) The last time the Stephen Decatur boys’ soccer team had won a Bayside Conference championship was 11 years ago. The Seahawks finally brought home another title on Monday after defeating the Kent Island Buccaneers, 5-1, in Snow Hill. When the two teams met during the regular...
decaturhawk.com
Playoff-Bound Field Hockey Team Wins Four Games In A Week
After this unbelievable week and throughout this record-breaking season, the field hockey team is making history. The team won four games in a week and secured a spot in the conference playoffs. Field hockey at Stephen Decatur High School has not only improved from teamwork, it has also improved thanks...
Ocean City Today
Decatur golfers top Kent Is. to win Bayside Conf. title
(Oct. 28, 2022) The Stephen Decatur golf team has dominated its competition throughout the season. The Seahawks won nine matches and came in second in one during the regular season. Decatur then captured the District VIII tournament championship on Oct. 10, winning by 20 strokes. The Berlin squad battled Kent...
Ocean City Today
WP boys’ soccer team dominates in ESIAC tourney
(Oct. 28, 2022) The Worcester Prep boys’ soccer team dominated the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference tournament, shutting out its semifinals and finals opponents and earning its eighth consecutive championship title. “Midfield, defense, wings, it was the best two games we played all year, especially the finals,” Prep Coach...
Ocean City Today
Worcester Prep golf team wins third conference title
(Oct. 28, 2022) The Worcester Prep golf team captured its third consecutive Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference championship title last Wednesday at the GlenRiddle Golf Club in Berlin. “They did very well. It was a fun season. They put a lot of hard work in,” said Prep Coach Don McMullen....
Seaford, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Lancaster Farming
National Mounted Shooter Champion Jesse Flores Also Advises FFA
Jesse Flores possesses the calm and determined aura of someone who has been comfortable in her own skin for a long time. Whether she’s standing in front of her Worcester County FFA students or riding in the saddle at her Rusted Star Ranch in Berlin, Maryland, she appears confident and in love with what she is doing. Everything she has accomplished took focus and persistence along the way.
WMDT.com
Wor-Wic Trick-or-Treat Street a success
SALISBURY, Md. – More than 600 people showed up to Wor-Wic’s family-friendly Trick-or-Treat event last week. They had a great night for it, and from the looks of these pics, it was a lot of fun. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Wbaltv.com
'He's a hero of mine': Jason Newton proud to help usher in his father to City College Hall of Fame
A Baltimore school bestowed a huge honor on a trailblazer based on a remarkable life of accomplishment and determination. It's well-known that 11 News anchor Jason Newton is proud of his high school alma mater, Baltimore City College, so the excitement and pride were palpable Friday, when he ushered in his father, alumnus James N. Newton, to the City College Hall of Fame.
thegeorgetownspeedway.com
Money Mat: Williamson $25,000 Richer After Georgetown Speedway Debut
GEORGETOWN, DE – Money Mat. Mat Williamson of St. Catharines, Ont., lived up to his moniker on Saturday night, claiming the ‘Melvin L. Joseph Memorial’ and the $25,000 top prize to go with. The win was his fourth career Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series (STSS)...
wnav.com
MD Lottery Announces Big Anne Arundel Money Winners
Verna Reed of Severn just doubled her fun after buying two identical Pick 5 tickets for the Oct. 20 evening drawing. She won $100,000!. The basketball mom followed a trend set by other Lottery Pick 5 players in using a license plate number for Pick 5 wagers. “I saw this...
AdWeek
Veteran WBAL Anchor Stan Stovall to Retire at End of November
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WBAL veteran news anchor Stan Stovall said he is retiring at the end November. “Stovall is one of the most well-known and...
Bay Net
MISSING PERSON: Thomas Joseph Hemmer, Age 54; Last Seen In Huntingtown
HUNTINGTOWN, Md. – Detectives from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office are searching for missing person, Thomas Joseph Hemmer, age 54. Hemmer is described as a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 170 lbs., brown hair (possibly shaved head) and green eyes. Hemmer was last seen on...
'Freaky' NFL Street Gang Member In Southwest Baltimore Sentenced For Murders, Racketeering
Authorities announced that a member and hitman for the Maryland “NFL" street gang will spend decades behind bars for a racketeering conspiracy that included multiple murders. Bobby “Freaky” Cannon, 24, of Baltimore, was sentenced to 29 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for participating...
PhillyBite
5 Best BBQ Joints in Delaware
- If you love to barbecue, you will be delighted to learn that there are several top-notch barbecue joints in Delaware. The state is situated near barbecue powerhouses like Virginia and the Carolinas, and you can taste some of the best-smoked meat in the country in this state. You can enjoy the delicious flavors of slow-smoked pit barbecue at some of the top Delaware BBQ joints.
Local university shuts down, students left scrambling to finish their studies
Stratford University students were in the middle of their studies when they learned classes were canceled indefinitely.
Nottingham MD
Chesapeake High School closed on Friday
ESSEX, MD—An Essex area high school will be closed on Friday, BCPS officials have announced. Due to a downed electrical pole in the community, Chesapeake High School will be closed on October 28th. All afternoon and evening activities at Chesapeake HS are also cancelled. All magnet students who attend...
WGAL
Police pursuit in Maryland ends in crash
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A police pursuit in Maryland ended in a three-vehicle crash. Police in Montgomery County were going after armed robbery suspects Monday afternoon when the suspects crashed their vehicle into the back of a stopped bus in Silver Spring. A police cruiser then hit the back...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland man's invention, borne out of frustration, to help blind people everywhere
A serious change in a Baltimore man's life, coupled with a disturbing situation, led to the creation of a new product. Former investment manager Kevin Cross said he had to find a new path when he lost his sight seven years ago because of diabetes. While on a walk learning...
