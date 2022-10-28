Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Related
NHL
MATCHUP PREVIEW | By the Numbers: Seattle at Calgary
Specialty teams can be a factor as Kraken head into Calgary for a divisional matchup. The Kraken head to Calgary to face the Flames, a team that has won five of their seven games and currently sits at third in the Pacific Division. This is a new-look Calgary team that saw Johnny Gaudreau move on to Columbus, and Matthew Tkachuk head to Florida in exchange for Mackenzie Weegar and Jonathan Huberdeau. There are many assets within this Calgary team, to be sure; But there are also opportunities for the Kraken to use their strengths and fight for two points against a divisional rival.
NHL
Hughes cleared to play for Canucks against Devils
VANCOUVER -- Quinn Hughes has been cleared to return for the Vancouver Canucks when they host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. The defenseman, who has missed the past four games with a lower-body injury, practiced on his usual pair with Luke Schenn on Sunday and said he's looking forward to playing against his brother, Devils center Jack Hughes.
NHL
State Your Case: Will Bruins or Penguins have more points this season?
NHL.com writers debate whether Boston for Pittsburgh will finish higher in standings. The Boston Bruins have gotten off to a strong start, going 8-1-0 to lead the Atlantic Division. That includes a five-game winning streak during which they held their past three opponents to one goal or fewer (a 3-1 win against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday, 5-1 against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday and 4-0 against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday).
NHL
Morning Musings: Blue Jackets suffer tough loss in New Jersey
Columbus couldn't get it going during a setback against the Devils. The Blue Jackets' losing skid reached three as Columbus dropped a 7-1 decision against New Jersey on Sunday afternoon at the Prudential Center. It was the last game stateside as the team is now set to leave for Finland and two games Friday and Saturday against Colorado.
NHL
Global Series blog: Nick Blankenburg
Blue Jackets defenseman discusses TV shows watched on long flight, familiarity with Finland. Nick Blankenburg is writing a blog for NHL.com while the Columbus Blue Jackets are in Finland for the Gloabl Series this week. The Blue Jackets play the Colorado Avalanche in NHL regular-seasons games at Nokia Arena in Tampere on Friday (2 p.m. ET; NHLN, SN,ALT, BSOH, SN NOW) and Saturday.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Rangers
Embarking on a three-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-1) are in Manhattan on Tuesday to take on Gerard Gallant's New York Rangers (5-3-2). Game time at Madison Square Garden is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic...
NHL
SKATE SHAVINGS - News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate
The current trip started on a sour note on Thursday night with a 2-0 setback at the hands of the Stars in Dallas, and now the Caps will aim to get back into the win column in Nashville, in one of the League's liveliest Saturday night environments. "Obviously we want...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Red Wings
Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. The Sabres continue their four-game homestand with an Atlantic Division matchup tonight, welcoming the improved Detroit Red Wings to KeyBank Center for the first time this season. Tickets are available here. Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for...
NHL
Nuts & Bolts: Home-heavy stretch opens against the Sens
Beginning Tuesday versus Ottawa, the Lightning will play nine of their next 11 games at AMALIE Arena. Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Senators on Tuesday. When: Tuesday, November 1 - 7 p.m. ET. Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL. TV coverage: Bally Sports...
NHL
Stars sign goaltender Matt Murray to a one-year entry level contract
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed goaltender Matt Murray to a one-year entry-level contract which runs through the 2022-23 season. Murray, 24, has appeared in five games this season for the Texas Stars, the Stars' development affiliate in the American...
NHL
CAVENDISH FARMS REPORT - 31.10.22
The inaugural Wranglers season started with its share of adversity early on for the team. The club suffered losses out of the gate but, as they say, adversity builds character and character is something this Wranglers team has by the bushelful, as they responded with back-to-back wins in their next two games.
NHL
PREVIEW: Panthers kick off West Coast swing with visit to Coyotes
Panthers set to become third road team in the NHL to play at the 5,000-seat Mullett Arena. The Florida Panthers will get their first look at a new and unique barn when they open up their four-game road trip with a matchup against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Tuesday.
NHL
MEDICAL: S. Jones Out with Right Thumb Injury
Chicago Blackhawks team physician Dr. Michael Terry today released the following medical update:. Defenseman Seth Jones will not play in tonight's game (right thumb) and is expected to miss 3-4 weeks. PROSPECTS: IceHogs' Sweep Over the Weekend, Basse Remains Undefeated. Take a look at the top prospect performances in the...
NHL
Kings chase Binnington, hand Blues fifth straight loss
ST. LOUIS -- Carl Grundstrom scored twice during a four-goal second period for the Los Angeles Kings, who handed the St. Louis Blues their fifth straight loss with a 5-1 win at Enterprise Center on Monday. Gabriel Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Kevin Fiala had three assists, and...
NHL
LA Kings @ St. Louis Blues: How To Watch
Kings hit the road, face STL in first of three consecutive road games. What you need to know ahead of the game against the St. Louis Blues:. Where: Enterprise Center (St. Louis, MO) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team Records:
NHL
LIVE BLOG: Oilers at Flames
The Edmonton Oilers wrap up a three-game road trip with the Battle of Alberta at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday night. You can watch the game on Sportsnet One and Hockey Night in Canada or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630CHED. Follow along with our In-Game Blog for...
NHL
POSTGAME 5: Flyers Settle for One Point vs. Canes
The Philadelphia Flyers put themselves in a good position to defeat the Carolina Hurricanes but were ultimately unable to close it out and dropped a 4-3 overtime decision at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday evening. The Flyers struggled on both sides of the puck in the first period --...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Parents Night
New father Jordan Eberle opens the scoring - after a pair of disallowed goals - and fellow new papa Martin Jones makes big saves and 32 total to lock down a 3-1 win. The new-dad thing worked out perfectly for the Kraken this weekend. Veterans Jordan Eberle and Martin Jones both witnessed the birth of their sons on Friday's off day. Convenient and, most importantly, everyone is happy and healthy.
NHL
Olofsson, Sabres rally to defeat Blackhawks in OT
BUFFALO -- Victor Olofsson scored his second power-play goal 36 seconds into overtime to give the Buffalo Sabres a 4-3 come-from-behind win against the Chicago Blackhawks at KeyBank Center on Saturday. Olofsson won it on a one-timer from the right circle off a pass from Rasmus Dahlin. "I had a...
NHL
Vilardi, Kings send Maple Leafs to third straight loss
LOS ANGELES -- Gabriel Vilardi scored for the third straight game to help the Los Angeles Kings win 4-2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. Vilardi has four points (three goals, one assists) in his past three games. He leads the Kings in points (11) and goals (seven).
Comments / 0