Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Rare Photos of Son James on His 20th Birthday: ‘All the Memories’

Sarah Jessica Parker. Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Celebrating her eldest! Sarah Jessica Parker honored her son James’ 20th birthday with a special — and rare — Instagram tribute.

“20 years ago today … the plates shifted,” the actress, 57, wrote alongside several throwback photos of her child on Friday, October 28. “All the feelings I had ever known, deeper, magnified and in brilliant new colors.”

The Sex and the City alum concluded: “Today the kaleidoscope spins with all the memories. In all the glorious shapes, changes and perspectives you have brought to our lives. Happy birthday my son. I love you so. Xxx, Mama.”

In response to the sweet social media post, Parker's celebrity friends took to the comments section to send James well-wishes.

Andy Cohen wrote, “Happy Birthday JW! Feels like yesterday.” Meanwhile, Jessica Seinfeld replied, “Happy Birthday JW! Love, love, love every member of our family.”

Comedian Amy Sedaris also gushed about the touching tribute, writing, "He is adorable!! Happy Birthday James Wilkie The prettiest eyelashes then and now."

Parker and her husband, Matthew Broderick , welcomed James in 2002. They expanded their family with twins Marion and Tabitha, now 13, via surrogate seven years later.

Although the couple have remained tight-lipped about their family, the Hocus Pocus star previously offered a glimpse at their life at home . “My son is in high school and has a wonderful group of friends,” the Ohio native exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2018. “He plays soccer and piano. And the girls are happy and enjoying life and learning. They’re really well.”

Broderick, 60, for his part, added: “Our kids are so smart you don’t need to do anything [to help with homework]. They’re like little computers.”

After her son graduated from high school, Parker took to social media to praise him for the accomplishment.

"It's a milestone. Not fully understood til it's on your doorstep. And til they cross the threshold into their next mostly mysterious chapter. Just like all the other chapters that are part of the epic novel that is the story of child and parent," she wrote via Instagram in May 2021. "We, all of us Parker-Brodericks are proud, weepy and so looking forward to celebrating your coming graduation. Enjoy this beautiful day, you have earned it. We love you so dear Son and brother.”

Later that year, the Divorce alum opened up about having to say goodbye to James as he left for college . "The house is different. We are different,” she captioned a September 2021 social media upload of her younger kids. "They need us more. And far less. So many know. Gutted at the time passed. Exhilarated by the possibilities that await them. The love. The love. The love. X, S.”