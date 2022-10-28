Read full article on original website
thecentersquare.com
Taxpayers have tab for estimated $2B after ‘reckless policy changes’ in Pennsylvania Medicaid
(The Center Square) – In Pennsylvania, Medicaid eligibility has expanded at the same time that officials have suspended verification. The result is that costs have gone up — along with the number of people getting benefits while not legally qualifying for them. So explains a new report from...
Washington Examiner
Republicans projected to win Senate for first time in midterm elections by top forecaster
Republicans are now favored to win control of the Senate as the November midterm elections approach and favor swings toward GOP candidates, according to respected forecaster Decision Desk. The GOP now has a 50.4% chance of control, with a mean seat projection of 51 compared to Democrats with 49, Decision...
Judge orders Alabama Secretary of State to hand over data on purged voters, denied registration applications
A federal judge has ordered Alabama's top election official to hand over records related to voters who may have been purged from the state's voting rolls after the 2020 election.
8,000 Tennessee DACA recipients in limbo after appeals court rules immigrant program illegal
On Wednesday, a federal appeals court panel once again left the fate of more than 8,000 Tennessee childhood recipients of a federal program temporarily protecting them from deportation in limbo. The three-judge panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ruled the federal program, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), illegal while […] The post 8,000 Tennessee DACA recipients in limbo after appeals court rules immigrant program illegal appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Red states lose at the U.S. Supreme Court on nursing home vaccine mandate
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and several of her Republican colleagues lost a round to the Biden administration this week. The U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear their challenge to an administration rule requiring that workers at nursing homes and other health care facilities receiving federal Medicare and Medicaid funds get the COVID vaccine.
New study finds Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas to be most unsafe states
Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas are the most unsafe states to live in the United States, according to a new study published Tuesday.
travelnoire.com
For Five U.S. States, Slavery Is Back On The Ballot
It’s unsettling that slavery is on any ballot in nearly 2023. But for voters in five U.S. states, it will be. The Huffington Post reported, “voters in five states are deciding whether to close loopholes that allowed convict labor as an exception to slavery.”. The 13th amendment abolished...
The next big battle in America's abortion fight will be over fetal personhood
Five days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a pregnant Texas woman, Brandy Bottone, protested a ticket she’d been issued for driving alone in a carpool lane. Bottone argued that under the Supreme Court’s recent logic that overturned the constitutional right to abortion, her unborn fetus counted as a person and thus satisfied the high-occupancy vehicle lane requirements. Her ticket was later dismissed.
KRMG
Military to provide leave, travel expenses for troops seeking abortions out-of-state
WASHINGTON — In the wake of the Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade, the Pentagon announced Thursday that it will provide travel funding and approval for troops and their dependents to seek abortions outside of the states where they are based and where abortion is now illegal. The moves...
beckerspayer.com
Cigna expands ACA plans to Indiana
Cigna said Oct. 28 it will offer individual ACA plans on the Indiana healthcare exchange for the first time in 2023. Residents in Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Johnson, Marion (Indianapolis) and Shelby counties will be eligible to enroll starting Nov. 1. The payer said previously it would also be...
Almost half of all Americans think US should be Christian nation
Almost half of all Americans think the US should be a Christian nation, a survey has found. The Pew Research Center has conducted a survey looking at Christian nationalism, with researchers saying that while 45 per cent of Americans said the US should be a Christian nation, the respondents had widely varying beliefs on what that should entail. One of the authors of the survey, Greg Smith, told the Religion News Service that “there are a lot of Americans — 45 per cent — who tell us they think the United States should be a Christian nation. That is...
beckerspayer.com
5 recently inked payer-provider contracts
These are five recently inked network contracts between hospitals and health systems and payers reported by Becker's since Oct. 7:. CareFirst BCBS and Johns Hopkins Medicine signed a multiyear contract Oct. 26 following a dispute over reimbursement rates that would have left hundreds of thousands of people and Maryland state employees out of network.
Survey ranks Louisiana as the most dangerous state in the US
A new survey titled 2022’s Safest States in America has listed Louisiana as the most dangerous to live in out of the 50 states when weighing numerous factors.
beckerspayer.com
New Molina Medicaid contracts will have 'profound' impact, CEO says
Molina Healthcare acquired several Medicaid contracts during the third quarter of 2022, which will have a "profound impact" on the company over the next few years, Molina President and CEO Joseph Zubretsky said during the company's Oct. 27 earnings call. Among the contracts were agreements in Iowa, Nebraska and California,...
beckerspayer.com
What we've learned so far from payer price transparency data
Payers have been required to publish the cost of nearly every service negotiated with providers. Here's what we know so far about this data and the insights researchers have gleaned from payers' negotiated prices. 1. There's a lot of data out there. According to an Oct. 2022 report from Turquoise...
Arizona Attorney General Agrees Not to Enforce Near-Total Abortion Ban Until 2023
Planned Parenthood Arizona announced that abortion services have now resumed across the state Arizona's attorney general has agreed not to enforce the state's near total ban on abortions until at least next year. Following the Supreme Court's overturn of Roe v. Wade, Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich requested a pre-statehood abortion law be enforced again. The law made it a felony to perform any abortions except when a mother's life is at risk. A lower court allowed enforcement of the law, pausing all abortions in the state on Sept....
beckerspayer.com
HHS: Minority ACA enrollment boomed between 2020 and 2022
Rates of ACA marketplace enrollment jumped among people of color from 2020 to 2022, due in large part to increased subsidies and outreach efforts, according to an HHS report. Enrollment increased at higher rates among Latino, Black, and American Indian and Alaska Native populations than among white and Asian-American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander populations.
NY State Supreme Court Reinstates Employment of Unvaccinated Workers & Orders Backpay: NY Violated Constitutional Rights
Not anymore!(smodj/iStock) A Supreme Court ruling out of New York State this past Monday will require New York City employers to rehire all previous employees whose employment was terminated because of the vaccine mandate. Anyone who was working in New York and fired because they weren’t vaccinated will be owed back pay for the entirety of the time they were without employment.
Legal Abortions Fell By 10,000 in Two Months After Fall of Roe, New Data Shows
Legal abortions across the United States declined by roughly 6 percent, or more than 10,000 individual cases, in the first eight weeks following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a new report has shown. The data, compiled by researchers with the Society of Family Planning’s #WeCount initiative, reflects what a co-author told The New York Times was “a shock to the system.” The number of legal procedures in the 13 states that have the most severely restricted access has fallen to almost zero since the June 24 decision, with rates in the states where abortions remain legal ballooning as some patients cross state lines to seek them out. As one director of an Atlanta clinic told FiveThirtyEight, which first reported the data: “We got nearly 100 calls the day after the Dobbs decision from patients in Alabama.” The data’s most consequential statistic of 10,000 fewer total abortions, though, demonstrates that many “felt they had no options” available to them in the weeks after the Roe decision, a professor at the University of California, San Francisco explained to FiveThirtyEight. “They couldn't travel, and they had to figure out what else to do,” she added.Read it at FiveThirtyEight
beckerspayer.com
AmeriHealth Caritas to add marketplace plans in 3 new states
AmeriHealth Caritas' ACA marketplace business is expanding into three new states in 2023. AmeriHealth Caritas Next is expanding into Delaware, Florida and South Carolina, according to an Oct. 28 news release from the company. The South Carolina plans will be sold under the name First Choice Next. The company is...
