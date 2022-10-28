ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Tennessee Lookout

8,000 Tennessee DACA recipients in limbo after appeals court rules immigrant program illegal

On Wednesday, a federal appeals court panel once again left the fate of more than 8,000 Tennessee childhood recipients of a federal program temporarily protecting them from deportation in limbo.  The three-judge panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ruled the federal program, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), illegal while […] The post 8,000 Tennessee DACA recipients in limbo after appeals court rules immigrant program illegal appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
travelnoire.com

For Five U.S. States, Slavery Is Back On The Ballot

It’s unsettling that slavery is on any ballot in nearly 2023. But for voters in five U.S. states, it will be. The Huffington Post reported, “voters in five states are deciding whether to close loopholes that allowed convict labor as an exception to slavery.”. The 13th amendment abolished...
TENNESSEE STATE
NBC News

The next big battle in America's abortion fight will be over fetal personhood

Five days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a pregnant Texas woman, Brandy Bottone, protested a ticket she’d been issued for driving alone in a carpool lane. Bottone argued that under the Supreme Court’s recent logic that overturned the constitutional right to abortion, her unborn fetus counted as a person and thus satisfied the high-occupancy vehicle lane requirements. Her ticket was later dismissed.
TEXAS STATE
beckerspayer.com

Cigna expands ACA plans to Indiana

Cigna said Oct. 28 it will offer individual ACA plans on the Indiana healthcare exchange for the first time in 2023. Residents in Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Johnson, Marion (Indianapolis) and Shelby counties will be eligible to enroll starting Nov. 1. The payer said previously it would also be...
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

Almost half of all Americans think US should be Christian nation

Almost half of all Americans think the US should be a Christian nation, a survey has found. The Pew Research Center has conducted a survey looking at Christian nationalism, with researchers saying that while 45 per cent of Americans said the US should be a Christian nation, the respondents had widely varying beliefs on what that should entail. One of the authors of the survey, Greg Smith, told the Religion News Service that “there are a lot of Americans — 45 per cent — who tell us they think the United States should be a Christian nation. That is...
GEORGIA STATE
beckerspayer.com

5 recently inked payer-provider contracts

These are five recently inked network contracts between hospitals and health systems and payers reported by Becker's since Oct. 7:. CareFirst BCBS and Johns Hopkins Medicine signed a multiyear contract Oct. 26 following a dispute over reimbursement rates that would have left hundreds of thousands of people and Maryland state employees out of network.
GEORGIA STATE
beckerspayer.com

New Molina Medicaid contracts will have 'profound' impact, CEO says

Molina Healthcare acquired several Medicaid contracts during the third quarter of 2022, which will have a "profound impact" on the company over the next few years, Molina President and CEO Joseph Zubretsky said during the company's Oct. 27 earnings call. Among the contracts were agreements in Iowa, Nebraska and California,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckerspayer.com

What we've learned so far from payer price transparency data

Payers have been required to publish the cost of nearly every service negotiated with providers. Here's what we know so far about this data and the insights researchers have gleaned from payers' negotiated prices. 1. There's a lot of data out there. According to an Oct. 2022 report from Turquoise...
GEORGIA STATE
People

Arizona Attorney General Agrees Not to Enforce Near-Total Abortion Ban Until 2023

Planned Parenthood Arizona announced that abortion services have now resumed across the state Arizona's attorney general has agreed not to enforce the state's near total ban on abortions until at least next year. Following the Supreme Court's overturn of Roe v. Wade, Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich requested a pre-statehood abortion law be enforced again. The law made it a felony to perform any abortions except when a mother's life is at risk. A lower court allowed enforcement of the law, pausing all abortions in the state on Sept....
ARIZONA STATE
beckerspayer.com

HHS: Minority ACA enrollment boomed between 2020 and 2022

Rates of ACA marketplace enrollment jumped among people of color from 2020 to 2022, due in large part to increased subsidies and outreach efforts, according to an HHS report. Enrollment increased at higher rates among Latino, Black, and American Indian and Alaska Native populations than among white and Asian-American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander populations.
ALASKA STATE
Bridget Mulroy

NY State Supreme Court Reinstates Employment of Unvaccinated Workers & Orders Backpay: NY Violated Constitutional Rights

Not anymore!(smodj/iStock) A Supreme Court ruling out of New York State this past Monday will require New York City employers to rehire all previous employees whose employment was terminated because of the vaccine mandate. Anyone who was working in New York and fired because they weren’t vaccinated will be owed back pay for the entirety of the time they were without employment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Legal Abortions Fell By 10,000 in Two Months After Fall of Roe, New Data Shows

Legal abortions across the United States declined by roughly 6 percent, or more than 10,000 individual cases, in the first eight weeks following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a new report has shown. The data, compiled by researchers with the Society of Family Planning’s #WeCount initiative, reflects what a co-author told The New York Times was “a shock to the system.” The number of legal procedures in the 13 states that have the most severely restricted access has fallen to almost zero since the June 24 decision, with rates in the states where abortions remain legal ballooning as some patients cross state lines to seek them out. As one director of an Atlanta clinic told FiveThirtyEight, which first reported the data: “We got nearly 100 calls the day after the Dobbs decision from patients in Alabama.” The data’s most consequential statistic of 10,000 fewer total abortions, though, demonstrates that many “felt they had no options” available to them in the weeks after the Roe decision, a professor at the University of California, San Francisco explained to FiveThirtyEight. “They couldn't travel, and they had to figure out what else to do,” she added.Read it at FiveThirtyEight
ALABAMA STATE
beckerspayer.com

AmeriHealth Caritas to add marketplace plans in 3 new states

AmeriHealth Caritas' ACA marketplace business is expanding into three new states in 2023. AmeriHealth Caritas Next is expanding into Delaware, Florida and South Carolina, according to an Oct. 28 news release from the company. The South Carolina plans will be sold under the name First Choice Next. The company is...
FLORIDA STATE

