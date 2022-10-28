Read full article on original website
Related
Modern Warfare 2: Exclusive PlayStation Benefits Explained
In early 2022, Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard had the internet going wild. PlayStation players had many concerns about future games not coming to the Sony-owned console, but they were told to not worry. However, some news from September explained that the popular "Call of Duty" games may only be coming out on PlayStation for the next few years. While deals are still being worked on behind the scenes, Sony and Activision are following through on their contract. The "Call of Duty" games have been released with exciting exclusive benefits for PlayStation players for the past few years, and 2022's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" was no different (via Eurogamer).
Xbox Boss Hints At Price Hikes In The Near Future
No one would argue that buying a current-gen console is cheap, with both the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 retailing for $500+. In fact, the PS5 recently got more expensive in some parts of the world, with the cost of a new system raising significantly – if you can find one, of course. Many gamers said that if the price of a PlayStation 5 increased in the US, they'd simply buy an Xbox instead. Well, opinions may be changing after Xbox head Phil Spencer hinted at potential upcoming price increases at Microsoft.
PlayStation Plus Hasn't Had This Few Subscribers Since PS5 Launched
Because Sony is a publicly-traded company, it is required to publish a financial report every quarter. In the U.S. the second fiscal quarter runs from April to June, but in Japan the second quarter runs from July to September — as such, Sony Group Corporation published its second quarter 2022 financial report on Nov. 1, 2022, detailing its earnings and providing other statistical information of import to investors. One particular statistic that stands out is listed in the Investor Relations supplemental material in regard to PlayStation Plus, Sony's live service gaming platform.
Xbox Boss Slams Current State Of The Metaverse
Meta, formerly Facebook, has been pushing its concept of a Metaverse pretty hard this year, but we still don't know all the details of this multi-billion dollar project. For the uninitiated, a way to describe Meta's Metaverse is like something between "VR Chat" and "Second Life," letting users connect to each other and interact much like they would in real life, from hanging out to buying property. From everything that has been announced about the Metaverse it seems to be an extremely broad idea, but what little users have experienced of it so far has invited a lot of negative criticism.
The Xbox 360 Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
The Xbox 360 may be an ancient platform at this point, just slightly younger than the original Xbox, but it still holds a special place in the hearts of many a millennial. Players can remember spending hours on some of the games that now seem like primitive stepping stones to how advanced Xbox gaming has become today.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Players Furious Over Cross-Play Options
"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" has finally been released and players are jumping into the multiplayer shooter. While the excitement around Infinity Ward's latest game is high, Xbox and PC players have discovered they are lacking an option that PlayStation gamers have. On Twitter, many players have begun to share their frustration that the Xbox version of the game doesn't have the option to disable cross-play with PC players. To make matters worse, the PlayStation version, on both PS4 and PS5, has the option to disable cross-play and only matchmake with other PlayStation users, adding another item to the list of exclusive PlayStation benefits for "Modern Warfare 2."
The Only Two Games That Actually Required The N64 Expansion Pak
The Nintendo 64 may be remembered for spawning genre-defining classics like "Super Mario 64" and "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time," but the hardware itself has a more dubious legacy. Nintendo's decision to use a cartridge format for physical games proved controversial among the games industry, as competitors like Sony's PlayStation had moved on to CD-ROMs with better storage capacity. Even longtime collaborators like Square jumped ship for systems with better memory options, leaving Nintendo with a dearth of third-party support during this generation (via Nintendo Life).
Modern Warfare 2: How To Get XP And Level Up Quickly In Multiplayer
"Modern Warfare 2" is finally here, and gamers everywhere are already knee-deep into this new installment in the "Call of Duty" series. And critics agree that the "Modern Warfare 2" campaign is excellent and lives up to its predecessor, "Modern Warfare" 2019. However, not everyone is able to play the campaign. Many gamers that bought the physical edition of the game are having trouble booting it up for the first time, as the disc barely holds any data on it. But those that have successfully downloaded the massive day one patch and gotten into "Modern Warfare 2" have set their sights on the multiplayer.
Kojima Says His Next Project Could Change Video Games Forever
Hideo Kojima is one of the most accomplished and prolific directors working in the video game industry today. The auteur behind the "Metal Gear Solid" series and "Death Stranding," Kojima has been a significant influence on video games, challenging the way many look at the medium and evolving the kinds of stories that can be told through games. Since splitting with Konami in 2015 and striking off on his own, Kojima has continued to build on his legacy.
God Of War Ragnarok Leak Has The Team Apologizing And Beyond Furious
Sometimes leaks can be exciting, giving fans confirmation that a long-anticipated game is actually in development. Gamers were thrilled to see leaked development footage of "GTA 6," for example, because it confirmed that the game was making progress towards something resembling a playable game. However, other times leaks just spoil the fun for everyone. For instance, that "GTA" leak robbed Rockstar of the chance to announce the project on its own terms. Another example would be when major story details and cutscenes from "The Last of Us Part 2" leaked online, spoiling the game for excited players. Now, leaks of "God of War Ragnarok" seem to be appearing ahead of its release, but fans might be surprised to find out why.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Hotel Explosion Might Cause A Lawsuit
It may not take long to beat the campaign of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2," but the game makes up for that brevity by offering up an unprecedented level of photorealism for the series. Fans have lavished praise on the game's environments, with some noting its lifelike depiction of Amsterdam as a particular highlight (via Eurogamer). However, it seems that Infinity Ward's dedication to faithfully depicting real-world locations may have put its parent company, Activision Blizzard, in the direct line of fire of a lawsuit.
Yakuza Producer Thanks Game Pass For Series' Massive Success
The executive producer of the "Yakuza" series believes that Game Pass and similar subscription services helped the series reach a larger audience. In an interview with Twinfinite, director of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and executive producer of the "Yakuza" series Masayoshi Yokoyama credited the subscription service with providing easy access to older games in the series, which allowed new players to become fans easier.
Is Star Ocean: The Divine Force Coming To Xbox Series X And S?
Fans of the "Star Ocean" series are finally being rewarded for their patience with the release of "Star Ocean: The Divine Force" on October 27. More than six years after the last entry in the series, "The Divine Force" is aiming to pickup where its predecessor, "Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness" left off with real-time combat and loads of sci-fi settings for players to enjoy and explore. Of course, it remains to be seen if the game will deliver a better and more deserving storyline than "Star Ocean: The Last Hope" this time around.
PS5 Controller Won't Connect: Here's How To Fix It
The PS5 is an impressive console for a number of reasons, but one area where it really shines is its controller. The PlayStation DualSense has an all-new ergonomic design. It features several small improvements, such as the Create button and a built-in microphone, in addition to the two features that make it unlike any video game controller that's ever come before: the adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. These improvements are great from a gamer's perspective, but they've also changed Sony's approach to game design. Developers who are making games for the console are encouraged to take full advantage of the controller's capabilities. This has made the DualSense an essential piece of equipment for the console that cannot be easily replaced, which is why it's so frustrating when players are unable to get the controller to connect to their console.
Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Hit A Major Production Milestone
The "Dragon Age" series hasn't seen a major release since 2014's "Dragon Age: Inquisition." Since then, it seems the fantasy RPG series developed by BioWare has taken a backseat to other projects, such as the polarizing "Mass Effect: Andromeda" and the ill-fated "Anthem." However, in recent years, fans of "Dragon Age" have been given a few rumors in terms of information on a new title. This slow stream of information all came to head when the new "Dragon Age" game was given its name in June 2022 — "Dragon Age: Dreadwolf."
Modern Warfare 2 Fans Are Clowning On The Disc's Tiny File Size
Following the largest beta in "Call of Duty" history, "Modern Warfare 2" has arrived. "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" delivers a new campaign and brand-new multiplayer modes that are sure to excite longtime fans of the series, and critics agree that the campaign alone is worth the price of admission. However, the release of "Call of Duty; Modern Warfare 2" has not come and gone without a bit of scrutiny.
Can You Play Final Fantasy 14 On Steam Deck?
There are few MMORPGs out there that could claim to even remotely match the success of Square Enix's "Final Fantasy 14." After all, what other title out there has done so well that its publisher literally had to stop selling it? "Final Fantasy 14" was pulled from shelves in 2021 because the servers couldn't handle the number of people playing the game. Understandable, as the title had 25 million registered users as of December 2021 (per Statista).
Call Of Duty Ghosts 2: Will We Ever See A Sequel?
The "Call of the Duty" series has evolved a great deal over the years and spawned numerous iterations. From the "Modern Warfare" and "Black Ops" series to one-off titles like "World at War," the franchise has gone in lots of different directions since it launched in 2003. Among these various releases, one that stands out for taking the series in a unique direction is 2013's "Call of Duty: Ghosts."
Bayonetta 3: The Devil May Cry Reference Only Hardcore Fans Noticed
After a long hiatus, the "Bayonetta" series is back with "Bayonetta 3," and despite the controversy surrounding the replacement of the titular character's voice actor, critics and gamers are loving it. On top of providing the fast-paced combo-based combat fans know and love, "Bayonetta 3" also features a ton of fun easter eggs for players to discover.
How To Slide Cancel In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
The multiplayer component of 2022's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" is upon us, and it brings plenty of changes. Some, such as the fact that enemy players no longer appear on mini-maps when sprinting or shooting, have fans divided. We'll have to wait to see how fans respond to other additions like the newest multiplayer modes, but there is comfort for longtime fans in the fact that some fan-favorite features are returning.
SVG
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
407K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0