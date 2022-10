Last year Seton Hall University was granted $250,000 by the State of New Jersey to fund its Great Minds Dare to Care campaign, which aims to change attitudes about mental health and mental illness, eliminate barriers to accessing mental health care and to foster a sense of community and caring that improves the lives of all students – and ultimately prevents the feelings of isolation and disconnectedness that can sometimes lead to suicidal behavior.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO