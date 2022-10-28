ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Journal Inquirer

East Hartford man charged following police pursuit

EAST HARTFORD — Police say a man was arrested Sunday after he stole a car, led police on a chase and was found with an illegal gun and ammunition, all while two warrants against him in other cases were active. Police said at around 5 p.m. Sunday, Mekhi Thompson,...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Nursing home residents moved after flooding

WINDSOR LOCKS — All residents of Bickford Health Care Center have been temporarily moved to other area facilities following a flood from a damaged sprinkler system at the nursing home. But the home’s manager said residents should be able to return in about a month after repairs and upgrades...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
FOX 61

23-year-old man shot, killed at Waterbury street corner

WATERBURY, Conn. — A Waterbury man in his twenties died Monday afternoon after he was shot just feet from where two others were killed in separate incidents earlier this year. Police are investigating. Police were called to the intersection of Willow Street and Hillside Avenue shortly after 4 p.m....
WATERBURY, CT
New Britain Herald

Over 500 bikers turn out to help families of fallen Bristol Police officers

BRISTOL – Well over 500 motorcycles left Yankee Harley-Davidson Sunday morning, for the 1st annual Poker Run to benefit Bristol Police Department’s Heroes Fund. All proceeds will be donated to the families of fallen heroes Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, tragically killed Oct. 12 while responding to a domestic disturbance call.
BRISTOL, CT
darientimes.com

Hartford police: Man shot on Bond Street early Sunday

HARTFORD — A man was shot early Sunday in Hartford, according to police. A man in his 30s walked into Hartford Hospital with a gunshot wound around 2:35 a.m. and was treated for a non-life threatening injury, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said in an email. Boisvert said police determined the...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Family of man killed in Southington shooting, crash speaks out

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The family of a man killed in a shooting and car crash in Southington is speaking out. Jose Principe, 28, died early Thursday morning on Queen Street. Police made an arrest this weekend for his murder. While the investigation continues, for his family the grieving is just the beginning.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
westernmassnews.com

Police investigating report of shots fired along Route 5 in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are investigating after gunfire was reported along Route 5 in West Springfield over the weekend. West Springfield Police said that a 911 call came into the department around 5:20 p.m. Sunday from a witness who reported a shooting on the northbound side of Route 5. The witness told police that they were traveling southbound on Route 5 and saw two cars traveling side-by-side in the opposite lane.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Journal Inquirer

Agawam man charged with motor vehicle homicide after striking bicyclist

EAST LONGMEADOW — A 27-year-old Agawam man has been charged with motor vehicle homicide in the death of a Springfield bicyclist. William Lowe is being accused of initially fleeing from the crash after allegedly striking the bicyclist at about 6:20 p.m., Thursday, on North Main Street near the intersection of Speight Arden. He turned himself into police on Friday and was charged with motor vehicle homicide, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident resulting in death and driving with a suspended license, East Longmeadow Police said.
AGAWAM, MA
Daily Voice

Service Dog Seriously Hurt In Hit, Run In Central PA

Foxtrot can barely walk let only dance the ballroom style he's named after following a serious hit and run in central Pennsylvania. Foxtrot is the "lifeline" service dog for Middletown resident Cindy Teets. On the evening of Friday, Oct. 28, Foxtrot and Cindy were outside for "potty break" on when...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

Suspected murderer behind bars after weekend police chase

(WFSB) - A suspected killer from East Hartford is behind bars. Mekhi Thompson, 21, was in Manchester Superior Court on Monday. Thompson has an extensive criminal background. Most recently, Thompson is accused of stealing a car and leading police on a chase over the weekend. Police also believe he is...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
connecticuthistory.org

The Art of Burying the Dead: Exploring Connecticut’s Historic Cemeteries

The Ancient Burying Ground in Hartford is the city’s oldest historic site and was its only cemetery from the 1640s to the early 1800s. Located downtown, the burying ground accepted anyone who died in Hartford, regardless of age, gender, race, ethnic background, economic status, or religious faith. Around 6,000 people have been buried in the site, yet only 415 people are represented with gravestones. Hiring stone-cutters to inscribe gravestones was expensive and the majority of people could not afford it.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Mattress flies off vehicle in Vernon, leads to 2-vehicle crash

VERNON, CT (WFSB) - A mattress flew off a vehicle on Interstate 84 in Vernon back on Oct. 24 and led to a two-vehicle crash. According to state police, the mattress became unsecured from the first vehicle around 3:55 p.m. in the area of exit 67 on the eastbound side of the highway.
VERNON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy