Yardbarker
Lewis Hamilton’s 2023 title prospects handed MAJOR boost by Red Bull chief
Red Bull chief Christian Horner has delivered some good news to Mercedes fans ahead of the 2023 F1 campaign. Red Bull have been far and away the best team on the grid in 2022, with Max Verstappen winning the Drivers’ championship and his team topping the Constructors’ standings.
ESPN
Max Verstappen boycotts Sky Sports after Ted Kravitz comments about 2021 title win
Max Verstappen is refusing to talk to British F1 broadcaster Sky Sports at the Mexican Grand Prix following comments made by pundit Ted Kravitz. The reigning double world champion is unhappy at comments Kravitz made in his "Ted's Notebook" show after the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, when he referred to Lewis Hamilton being "robbed" of the 2021 title.
SkySports
Mexico City GP: Lewis Hamilton questions Mercedes strategy as team-mate George Russell reflects on first-lap battle
Lewis Hamilton bemoaned Mercedes' decision not to split his and team-mate George Russell's strategies, after finishing second to Max Verstappen at the Mexico City Grand Prix. Pole-sitter Verstappen and his team-mate Perez, along with most of the grid, started on soft tyres at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday, while both Hamilton and Russell began on mediums.
SkySports
Lewis Hamilton posts cryptic response to Fernando Alonso after reported Max Verstappen comparison
Lewis Hamilton posted a cryptic response on social media following a report that claimed Fernando Alonso had said Max Verstappen's championships were worth more than the Brit's. The Spanish driver, formerly Hamilton's team-mate at McLaren, was quoted in the Dutch newspaper, De Telegraaf, as saying Verstappen's titles were of greater...
Mercedes and Ferrari left fuming over punishment for Red Bull budget breach
Mercedes and Ferrari have firmly rejected Red Bull’s claims that the FIA’s penalty for exceeding the cap was “draconian”, stating that the impact on the team will likely be minimal. On Friday Red Bull were given a $7m (£6.05m) fine and a 10% reduction in aerodynamic...
F1 Mexican Grand Prix RESULT: Max Verstappen makes history while Lewis Hamilton comes second again
Max Verstappen put Red Bull’s off-track dramas to one side to win the Mexican Grand Prix and claim the record of most victories in a Formula One season.Forty-eight hours after Red Bull were fined £6million for breaking the sport’s financial rules – before the team went on to boycott Sky Sports’ coverage – Verstappen claimed his 14th win of the year.Michael Schumacher won 13 of the 18 races staged in 2004. Sebastian Vettel recorded the same number of wins from 19 rounds in 2013. But Verstappen now stands alone as the driver with the most wins in a single...
Max Verstappen overtakes Michael Schumacher as record-breaking season continues
Max Verstappen earned an unprecedented 14th race win in a Formula One season with Sunday’s victory in Mexico.The 25-year-old Dutchman broke the record previously held by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel, albeit in a longer season.Schumacher won 13 races out of 18 in the 2004 season and Vettel 13 of 19 in 2013, with Verstappen matching the latter by winning the United States Grand Prix a week ago before moving out on his own on Sunday.With Sao Paulo and Abu Dhabi still to come, he can still get up to 16 wins this season.It is notable that he has...
Max Verstappen accuses Sky Sports of being ‘disrespectful’ after Red Bull boycott
Max Verstappen accused Sky Sports of being “disrespectful” and “living in the past” after Red Bull boycotted the broadcaster at the Mexican Grand Prix.Verstappen and his entire Red Bull team – including Christian Horner – refused to address Sky on Sunday.Their unprecedented stance came a week after Sky Sports’ pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz said Lewis Hamilton was last year “robbed” of an eighth world championship.It is understood Red Bull have grown increasingly frustrated with Sky’s coverage since the contentious Abu Dhabi finale. Sky Sports declined to comment when contacted by PA.Confronting the subject after he won for a record-breaking...
F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton responds to Red Bull’s boycott of Sky Sports at Mexican GP
Lewis Hamilton said “we should all come off social media”, describing the online platforms as increasingly toxic.The seven-time world champion, who has more than 30 million followers on Instagram and almost eight million on Twitter, made the claim following Red Bull’s Sky boycott at the Mexican Grand Prix.Max Verstappen and his entire Red Bull team – including Christian Horner – refused to speak to the broadcaster on Sunday, a week after pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz said Hamilton was “robbed” of an eighth world championship at last year’s much-debated season finale in Abu Dhabi.“Social media is a very toxic place...
Red Bull’s self-made headlines take shine off Max Verstappen’s stardust
It’s now there in black and white: the supremacy of Max Verstappen’s Red Bull team this season is officially unmatched. The world champion’s cruise to the chequered flag at the Mexico City Grand Prix – his 14th win of the season, Red Bull’s 16th – saw the flying Dutchman break Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel’s record for victories in a single season and, with two races to go, there’s every chance Verstappen will add to that tally and in doing so set a likely insurmountable haul for the future.A mammoth achievement, no doubt, even if there are more...
Lewis Hamilton misses out as Max Verstappen claims pole for Mexican Grand Prix
Max Verstappen claimed pole position for Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix after beating George Russell and Lewis Hamilton to top spot.A day after his Red Bull team were fined £6million for breaching Formula One’s financial rules, Verstappen delivered a superb lap in the breathless Mexico City air to take the qualifying spoils.Russell finished second, 0.304 seconds behind Verstappen, with Hamilton 0.309 secs further back.Home favourite Sergio Perez will line up in fourth ahead of the 811-metre stampede to the opening corner for Sunday’s race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.Hamilton finished runner-up to Verstappen at last weekend’s United States Grand Prix...
racer.com
Verstappen sets single season win record with Mexico GP victory
Max Verstappen dominated old rival Lewis Hamilton to win the Mexico City Grand Prix and break the record for most wins in a season. The Dutchman got the perfect start from pole to hold the lead through the first three turns from George Russell and Hamilton, who started second and third but squabbled between themselves in the Red Bull’s slipstream.
Motor racing-Mercedes say Red Bull are exaggerating wind tunnel penalty impact
MEXICO CITY, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Formula One champions Red Bull are exaggerating the impact on next year's car of reduced wind tunnel testing as punishment for a cost cap breach, Mercedes's trackside engineering head Andrew Shovlin said on Saturday.
MotorAuthority
Verstappen breaks record with 2022 F1 Mexican Grand Prix win
Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen cruised to victory on Sunday at the 2022 Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix, which was held at Mexico City's Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. The win was Verstappen's 14th this season, a new record as it eclipsed the 13 wins achieved first by Michael Schumacher in 2004 and then again by Sebastian Vettel in 2013. Like Verstappen, Vettel also achieved his record driving for Red Bull.
racer.com
Falling records show just how special Red Bull has been - Verstappen
Max Verstappen says the records he is setting show how special Red Bull’s season is, after his 14th win of the year in the Mexico City Grand Prix. A dominant victory in Mexico saw Verstappen break the previous record shared with Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel for most wins in a season, as he stood on the top step of the podium for the eighth time in the last nine rounds. A one-stop strategy that appeared risky paid off for Red Bull, and the Dutchman says it’s a milestone he never thought he’d achieve.
racer.com
Verstappen unfazed by Mexico GP slipstream possibility
Max Verstappen says he is confident Red Bull has the top speed to defend from pole position in the Mexico City Grand Prix despite a long run to Turn 1. The longest run to the first corner of the year, the past four races in Mexico have seen the pole-sitter fail to take victory, with Verstappen winning on three of those occasions. While Mercedes looks particularly competitive this weekend, Verstappen beat George Russell and Lewis Hamilton to pole and believes he has the performance to keep both at bay at the start.
SkySports
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says breaching F1 cost cap not worth 'reputational damage' after Red Bull punished by FIA
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has praised the FIA for taking "robust" action on Red Bull's Formula 1 cost cap breach and says "reputational damage" would prevent his team from making the same mistake as their rivals. The FIA announced on Friday that Red Bull's 'minor' breach of the $145m...
Motor racing-Red Bull to pay $7 million fine for F1 cost cap breach
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Formula One champions Red Bull have been fined $7 million for breaching a budget cap last season and will have 10% less wind tunnel time over the next year, the governing FIA said on Friday.
