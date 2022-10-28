The College Football Playoff selection committee released its first rankings of the 2022 season Tuesday evening, and the initial rankings ruffled some feathers nationally and locally by placing Clemson ahead of Michigan at the No. 4 slot. While No. 1 Tennessee, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Georgia came with little debate, the 8-0 Tigers and 8-0 Wolverines were ranked the opposite of how they were ranked in both the AP and Coaches Poll.

