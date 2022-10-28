Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan churchLive Action NewsLansing, MI
CFP committee chair: Michigan impressing with 'workman'-like dominance, but schedule strength a shortcoming
The College Football Playoff selection committee released its first rankings of the 2022 season Tuesday evening, and the initial rankings ruffled some feathers nationally and locally by placing Clemson ahead of Michigan at the No. 4 slot. While No. 1 Tennessee, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Georgia came with little debate, the 8-0 Tigers and 8-0 Wolverines were ranked the opposite of how they were ranked in both the AP and Coaches Poll.
Why Clemson is ahead of Michigan in first College Football Playoff top 25 rankings
The first College Football Playoff rankings are out, and unbeaten Michigan is ranked at No. 5 — one spot behind Clemson. Strength of schedule is a critical data point in the selection process, according to playoff committee chair Boo Corrigan — NC State's athletic director — and that is the primary reason why the Wolverines and Tigers are ranked as they are in Week 10, he says.
Rising 2024 Ohio TE Gavin Grover thoroughly impressed by U-M, tight end play
On Saturday night, the Wolverines had its biggest recruiting weekend with prospects from all over the country to witness the rivalry victory. Lewis Center (OH.) Oletangy 2024 tight end Gavin Grover made the trip up to Ann Arbor and recaps his visit. “It went great,” Grover told The Michigan Insider....
Jim Harbaugh provides new statement on 'sickening' and 'egregious' attack in Michigan Stadium tunnel
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh met with media on Monday afternoon and provided an update about the attacks on two Michigan players that occurred in the Big House tunnel after the Michigan vs. Michigan State game. After the Wolverines capped their 29-7 victory, Spartan players entered the singular...
247Sports
Paul Finebaum rips Michigan State, Mel Tucker for 'blanket' statements after postgame altercation at Michigan
Fallout continues to come from the ugly postgame incident between Michigan and Michigan State, and Paul Finebaum has polar opposite takes on both sides. Finebaum commended Jim Harbaugh while taking a shot at the Spartans and Mel Tucker Tuesday morning on Get Up!. “I give coach Harbaugh enormous credit for...
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Michigan State
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois is two games away from clinching the Big Ten West. The No. 14-ranked Illini (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) are coming off of a 26-9 win at Nebraska and host Michigan State (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday (Big Ten Network). Illinois can clinch the West with wins in its next two games: Michigan State and Purdue.
247Sports
Michigan-Michigan State fight: Second video shows new angle of Spartans' postgame altercation with Wolverines
After Saturday's rivalry game between Michigan and Michigan State football — a 29-7 Wolverines win over the Spartans at the Big House in Ann Arbor, Michigan — an altercation broke out in the stadium's tunnel that leads to the home and away team locker rooms. Following the surfacing of an initial video that appeared to show Michigan State players shoving and pushing down a Michigan player, another clip emerged Sunday.
247Sports
