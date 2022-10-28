ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CFP committee chair: Michigan impressing with 'workman'-like dominance, but schedule strength a shortcoming

The College Football Playoff selection committee released its first rankings of the 2022 season Tuesday evening, and the initial rankings ruffled some feathers nationally and locally by placing Clemson ahead of Michigan at the No. 4 slot. While No. 1 Tennessee, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Georgia came with little debate, the 8-0 Tigers and 8-0 Wolverines were ranked the opposite of how they were ranked in both the AP and Coaches Poll.
Why Clemson is ahead of Michigan in first College Football Playoff top 25 rankings

The first College Football Playoff rankings are out, and unbeaten Michigan is ranked at No. 5 — one spot behind Clemson. Strength of schedule is a critical data point in the selection process, according to playoff committee chair Boo Corrigan — NC State's athletic director — and that is the primary reason why the Wolverines and Tigers are ranked as they are in Week 10, he says.
Michigan-Michigan State fight: Second video shows new angle of Spartans' postgame altercation with Wolverines

After Saturday's rivalry game between Michigan and Michigan State football — a 29-7 Wolverines win over the Spartans at the Big House in Ann Arbor, Michigan — an altercation broke out in the stadium's tunnel that leads to the home and away team locker rooms. Following the surfacing of an initial video that appeared to show Michigan State players shoving and pushing down a Michigan player, another clip emerged Sunday.
