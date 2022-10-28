Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Related
heartlandcollegesports.com
Tirade Tuesday: Oklahoma State Joins the Party and Iowa State Just Won’t Leave
Before we get started today, something needs to be addressed. I don’t know how, or why, but we are already heading into Week 10 of the college football season. Whoever keeps turning the days on the calendar or allowing the weeks to roll on at this rate needs to pick up their sword and fight the good fight. How are we already two-thirds of the way through the college football season? This has to stop. I’m not ready for another offseason filled with transfer portal news and preview magazines yet, but time stands still for no man, so for that, I digress.
wvsportsnow.com
Big 12 Announces Kickoff Time, Network for WVU’s Home Game Against Oklahoma
After a first half of a season filled with so many prime-time games, early kickoffs are now becoming the norm for the Mountaineers. The Big 12 has announced that WVU’s next home game against Oklahoma on Nov. 12 will take place at noon or 12 pm EST. This game will be televised on FS1.
Oklahoma Basketball Assistant Matt Brady Resigns
Brady was hired to Porter Moser's staff in June after spending the previous four seasons at Maryland.
Oklahoma’s Legendary BBQ on Route 66
There's some legendary BBQ on historic Route 66 in Oklahoma. I can't believe I've lived here for as long as I have and still haven't made it to Jake's Bar-B-Q in Oklahoma City. Well, that's all about to change. The family and I will be heading to OKC later this month and plan to stop by Jake's for a late lunch or early dinner. I hear they have some of the very best BBQ in the state, some say the entire country. They've been doing it for over 50 years now so it's gotta be good. This I have to try for myself!
Oklahoma Lottery says $2M winning ticket bought in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Check those tickets! The Oklahoma Lottery said it’s looking for a $2-million winner in the state. The winning ticket was drawn Monday night, and purchased at a Homeland grocery store in Oklahoma City. No tickets sold matched all six Powerball numbers in Monday night’s...
guthrienewspage.com
Pending weather moves GHS football to Thursday night
The Guthrie Bluejays will conclude the football regular season a day earlier than expected when they travel to Shawnee on Thursday. The weather forecasts are calling for rains and perhaps some potential storms Friday evening. Both Guthrie and Shawnee agreed to move the game to Thursday, Nov. 3. The game...
UCO President Set To Leave University In 2023
University of Central Oklahoma president Patti Neuhold-Ravikumar announced her impending departure from the university. The first female president of the university said she is moving to Kansas City, Missouri where her wife, Ruki, currently serves as president of the Kansas City Art Institute. Neuhold has served the Broncho community for...
$2 million Powerball ticket claimed in Oklahoma City
Even though no one has been able to claim the massive Powerball jackpot, one Oklahoma City man has struck it rich.
OKC, Stillwater Police Searching For Missing Girls
Two Oklahoma girls are missing after taking vehicle from home in Stillwater. Officials said 15-year-old Persia Lalehparvaran drove from Stillwater in a family member's car to pick up her 13-year-old cousin Tsegan Jones in Oklahoma City. Family and police believe the pair could be driving out of state to Houston.
Edmond Memorial Football Player Returns Home After Suffering Concussion During Game Against Union
An Edmond Memorial football player is at home recovering after suffering a concussion during Friday night's game against Union. In a post to Twitter, Vincent Mitchell thanked everyone for their thoughts and prayers saying he'd be back “better than ever.”
Take a Peek Inside This Multi-Million Dollar Oklahoma Mansion
Take a look inside this MEGA multi-million dollar mansion in Mustang, Oklahoma that's still on the market. That's right it's still for sale! I found it on Zillow.com a while back while browsing the interwebs looking at some of the biggest and best houses in the Sooner State. There are quite a few of them. This one, however, stood out among the rest and if you take a look at the photo gallery below you'll quickly see why.
State Senate candidate clashes with homeowner while door knocking
A verbal altercation over the weekend with a local political candidate led to a citation for one local homeowner, who could also be facing charges for allegedly using a homophobic slur.
KOCO
Oklahoma garage owners start to feel impacts of inflation
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma garage owners are starting to feel the impacts of inflation. They told KOCO 5 they are struggling to get certain parts in, which is why customer wait times to get their vehicle back could be longer. "It’s really a hardship a lot of families are...
OKC VeloCity
Manhattan Construction awarded for two Oklahoma City projects
Oklahoma-based and Chamber member Manhattan Construction Company has been awarded the 2022 Best Engineering News-Record Regional Project Award of Merit for two Oklahoma City projects. An independent panel of architecture, engineering and construction industry experts selected award winners from nearly 100 projects entered across 18 categories in the regional competition.
News On 6
Gov. Stitt Holding Rally With Ted Cruz In OKC
Gov. Kevin Stitt is holding a rally with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz Tuesday. It's free and open to the public at the Crossroads Church near Southeast 89th Street and South Shields Boulevard. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP by clicking here.
WAPT
'He needs to be on the field': Band director helps student using wheelchair fulfill dream
MOORE, Okla. — Casey Hubbard has played the trumpet since the seventh grade. He said he's played in concert band, but marching band has always been one of his dreams. "I find it more exciting," the high school junior from Moore, Oklahma, said. Hubbard's passion for music is shown...
One injured in overnight stabbing in Oklahoma City
One person was rushed to a local hospital following an overnight stabbing in Oklahoma City.
KFOR
Made in Oklahoma: Orange cranberry bread
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Celebrate the changing season with this delicious, sweet quick bread. Fresh orange juice and fresh cranberries set this bread apart while Knight Creek Farms pecans add texture and interest to the bread that’s equally good for breakfast as it is for an after-dinner treat.
New steakhouse opening in First National Center
A new restaurant that aims to celebrate Oklahoma City's rich agricultural history is opening in downtown Oklahoma City.
KFOR
A little more rain now, big storm next week
Parts of the state have seen a good 1″+ of rainfall from Thursday night through Friday and we aren’t completely done yet!. Look for showers to continue the rest of the day Friday in southern Oklahoma before moving a bit further north into OKC Friday night. Additional rainfall totals of a few tenths of an inch can be expected.
Comments / 0