Norman, OK

heartlandcollegesports.com

Tirade Tuesday: Oklahoma State Joins the Party and Iowa State Just Won’t Leave

Before we get started today, something needs to be addressed. I don’t know how, or why, but we are already heading into Week 10 of the college football season. Whoever keeps turning the days on the calendar or allowing the weeks to roll on at this rate needs to pick up their sword and fight the good fight. How are we already two-thirds of the way through the college football season? This has to stop. I’m not ready for another offseason filled with transfer portal news and preview magazines yet, but time stands still for no man, so for that, I digress.
STILLWATER, OK
Z94

Oklahoma’s Legendary BBQ on Route 66

There's some legendary BBQ on historic Route 66 in Oklahoma. I can't believe I've lived here for as long as I have and still haven't made it to Jake's Bar-B-Q in Oklahoma City. Well, that's all about to change. The family and I will be heading to OKC later this month and plan to stop by Jake's for a late lunch or early dinner. I hear they have some of the very best BBQ in the state, some say the entire country. They've been doing it for over 50 years now so it's gotta be good. This I have to try for myself!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
guthrienewspage.com

Pending weather moves GHS football to Thursday night

The Guthrie Bluejays will conclude the football regular season a day earlier than expected when they travel to Shawnee on Thursday. The weather forecasts are calling for rains and perhaps some potential storms Friday evening. Both Guthrie and Shawnee agreed to move the game to Thursday, Nov. 3. The game...
GUTHRIE, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

UCO President Set To Leave University In 2023

University of Central Oklahoma president Patti Neuhold-Ravikumar announced her impending departure from the university. The first female president of the university said she is moving to Kansas City, Missouri where her wife, Ruki, currently serves as president of the Kansas City Art Institute. Neuhold has served the Broncho community for...
EDMOND, OK
KLAW 101

Take a Peek Inside This Multi-Million Dollar Oklahoma Mansion

Take a look inside this MEGA multi-million dollar mansion in Mustang, Oklahoma that's still on the market. That's right it's still for sale! I found it on Zillow.com a while back while browsing the interwebs looking at some of the biggest and best houses in the Sooner State. There are quite a few of them. This one, however, stood out among the rest and if you take a look at the photo gallery below you'll quickly see why.
MUSTANG, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma garage owners start to feel impacts of inflation

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma garage owners are starting to feel the impacts of inflation. They told KOCO 5 they are struggling to get certain parts in, which is why customer wait times to get their vehicle back could be longer. "It’s really a hardship a lot of families are...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC VeloCity

Manhattan Construction awarded for two Oklahoma City projects

Oklahoma-based and Chamber member Manhattan Construction Company has been awarded the 2022 Best Engineering News-Record Regional Project Award of Merit for two Oklahoma City projects. An independent panel of architecture, engineering and construction industry experts selected award winners from nearly 100 projects entered across 18 categories in the regional competition.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Gov. Stitt Holding Rally With Ted Cruz In OKC

Gov. Kevin Stitt is holding a rally with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz Tuesday. It's free and open to the public at the Crossroads Church near Southeast 89th Street and South Shields Boulevard. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP by clicking here.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Made in Oklahoma: Orange cranberry bread

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Celebrate the changing season with this delicious, sweet quick bread. Fresh orange juice and fresh cranberries set this bread apart while Knight Creek Farms pecans add texture and interest to the bread that’s equally good for breakfast as it is for an after-dinner treat.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

A little more rain now, big storm next week

Parts of the state have seen a good 1″+ of rainfall from Thursday night through Friday and we aren’t completely done yet!. Look for showers to continue the rest of the day Friday in southern Oklahoma before moving a bit further north into OKC Friday night. Additional rainfall totals of a few tenths of an inch can be expected.
OKLAHOMA STATE

