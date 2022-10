Routes 1 and 18 in New Brunswick Photo Credit: 511nj.org

A collapsed manhole closed lanes and delayed traffic in Middlesex County, authorities said.

The collapse was reported at about 10:15 a.m. on the Route 1 southbound ramp from southbound Route 18 in New Brunswick, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation.

All lanes were closed for repairs, 511nj.org reported.

