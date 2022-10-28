Read full article on original website
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Hang Out at Pilates in Crop Tops and Sports Bras
What's better than one Pilates queen? *Two Pilates queens.*. BFFs that sweat together stay together — well, that's at least the vibe we're getting from Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber's LA Pilates class hangout sesh. The girls showed off their enduring friendship and styling chops as they made their way to the mats — and we got front-row seats to their latest contrasting, fall fashion offerings.
Hailey Bieber Wore the Dress Trend That Goes Perfectly With Knee-High Boots
Hailey Bieber has the art of outfit making down to a science. Whether she's keeping it casual at the gym or masquerading at a costume party, this style star has both the taste and talent for putting together a seemingly effortless yet inspired look. Case in point: the midi sweaterdress and knee-high black boots she wore earlier this week at The Wall Street Journal's Tech Live conference in Laguna Beach.
Hailey Bieber’s Halloween Costume Evokes an Epic ’90s Fashion Moment
Halloween weekend is always a spectacle in Hollywood. The costume line-up this year has included a slew of memorable looks, from Lizzo’s hilarious take on Marge Simpson (which ignited a TikTok frenzy) to Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s eerily convincing cosplay as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.
Hailey Bieber just revealed her most loved moisturiser – and it’s an IndyBest favourite
When it comes to TikTok, Hailey Bieber commands huge influence. Whether it’s her minimal make-up routine, sharing her new skincare brand, Rhode, with followers, or her favourite products, whatever she recommends will fly off shelves.In her most recent video, she revealed a step-by-step guide to how she preps her skin prior to getting make-up done. This is nothing new of course, preparation is key to ensuring your make-up applies smoother and lasts longer.However, as she detailed the products she loves, including a dewy serum from her own brand and a moistuising fluid, Bieber explained her final step is appling a...
Tiffany & Co. Celebrated The New Tiffany Lock Collection With Kim Kardashian, Gal Gadot And Hailey Bieber
Since the late 1800s, the lock has been a defining symbol for Tiffany & Co., seeing its way onto pieces like brooches, necklaces, money clips, charms, and those iconic key rings. To celebrate the latest interpretation of this motif, the Tiffany Lock bracelet collection, the 185-year-old New York jeweller threw a high-carat dinner in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.
I’m a hairdresser and this is the hairstyle that will instantly make you look ten years younger
SOME hairstyles can make you look loads older than you actually are. But knowing what to avoid and the styles that can knock years off can make a huge difference. Celebrity hairstylist Michael Douglas told Express.co.uk that you you don't need to completely reinvent your look to appear younger. When...
Emily Ratajkowski Wears Her Most Daring Dress to Date
After modeling at New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks, Emily Ratajkowski is back on home turf—and she’s letting her hair down. The model was all smiles at the W anniversary bash in New York City, where she partied in a bejeweled fishnet dress with blush lingerie beneath. She usually goes for straight hair, but she switched it up and sported voluminous waves, which complemented her dramatic light pink eye shadow.
This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Warn: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’—Snag It For $9
You know those beauty filters on Instagram stories or Snapchat where they give your cheeks an overly blushed hue and your lips so much pout, you look like you received injections? Somehow, they always make lashes look perfect. They have a body, length and richer color to them that seems unobtainable. Given that it’s a filter that portrays unrealistic beauty standards, you’d think everything it does is impossible, but I think I found a mascara that actually outshines the false appearance. It’s Maybelline New York’s Lash Sensational Mascara, a drugstore product that’s garnered more than 71,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. Reviewers...
Bella Hadid has dress spray-painted on before walking runway at Paris Fashion Week
Supermodel Bella Hadid had a dress spray-painted onto her before walking the runway Friday at a Paris Fashion Week show for luxury label Coperni.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Makeup Is a Smash Success, and There's More in Store
Even though our meeting is over Zoom, it's immediately apparent that Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has a presence. With slicked-back and honey-streaked hair, peony-tinged cheeks, and raspberry-stained lips, the model and founder of Rose Inc. exudes a quiet, polished confidence, even through a screen. She's calling in from a room with beige...
Lori Harvey Takes Street Style From Day to Night With Havaianas X Market 2-in-1 Flip-Flop Slippers
Fall temperatures can vary, but Lori Harvey has figured out a way to combat the weather. On Wednesday, the model and skincare entrepreneur was spotted out in the new Havaianas Zip Top Market Flip Flops while running errands in Los Angeles. Los Angeles-based streetwear brand Market and Havaianas have collaborated on a puffer shoe that zips off into a flip-flop. Retailing for $120, the silhouette was crafted in Brazil and features a cushioned footbed with a textured rice pattern and includes a rubber flip-flop sole. Harvey complemented the cool shoe with an outfit that stayed true to her signature street style aesthetic. She...
Selena Gomez Rocked A Striped Sweater With Jeans While Out In NYC & You Can Shop Her Fall Top For Under $170
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Selena Gomez just showed us what our go-to fall outfit will be and the best part is, you can shop her cozy sweater for under $200. The 30-year-old was out to eat at Carbone in NYC on Oct. 19, when she rocked a baggy, black and white turtleneck sweater with light-wash jeans.
Kylie Jenner Strikes A Pose while Barefoot in Hook-Buttoned Silky Bodysuit and Balenciaga’s Crush Bag
Kylie Jenner took a turn for the sultry — with a high-fashion boost — in her latest series of Instagram photos. In a new photo dump on the social media platform, the “Kardashians” star posed in a bed while wearing a silky black bodysuit. The single piece featured an angular neckline and thin straps, complete with a brief-like hem. A line of hook-style buttons ran down its center, creating a lower-cut silhouette. Finishing Jenner’s ensemble was a jet-black manicure and pedicure. She also paired her outfit with Balenciaga’s $3,100 Crush bag, an oversized black crushed calfskin shoulder bag with aged gold chain hardware, adding a dramatic and minimalist finish; the style was notably the same that her older sister, Kim Kardashian, wore in the brand’s Winter 2022 campaign.
We Named Victoria Beckham Beauty's Eyeliner One of the Best You Can Buy — Grab It While It's Still Available
“We can’t keep it in stock,” Beckham recently told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live We'll tell you what we want, what we really really want: Victoria Beckham's Satin Kajal Eyeliner. And so does everyone else. During a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen sat down with Beckham and brought up one of our PEOPLE's Tested team's findings. "Belle M. wants to know, 'Why do you think your satin eyeliner landed on PEOPLE's list of the top eyeliners of 2022? Is that your...
Jennifer Lawrence’s Non-Shoe Is Surprisingly Chic
Jennifer Lawrence’s latest stroller-chic look signified Manhattan Mom. The Mets cap: tick! Power leggings: you bet! New Balance trainers… hold up, the actor swerved the Uptown take on normcore kicks for a more offbeat shoe. Get ready for it…. J-Law styled her park get-up with a pair of...
Lupita Nyong'o's Jewel-Tone Eye Shadow Is a Masterclass in Holiday Makeup
The holiday season will be here before we know it. Yes, that means we should probably start planning and preparing for all our commitments (travel itineraries, events, parties, you name it), but we'd rather focus on the fun stuff, like which holiday makeup looks we'll be wearing. After all, in our opinion, there's no better time to take a maximalist approach to makeup than during the holiday season.
Olivia Rodrigo Just Replaced Her Signature Combat Boots With the Trendiest Flats
I don't know about you, but I associate Olivia Rodrigo's style with two things: Dr. Martens combat boots and platform heels. She's such a dyed-in-the-wool fan of the trends that it's actually surprising to see her in a different style. So when she was photographed in Los Angeles, I instantly took note of her very trendy Mary Jane flats.
Lizzo wins Halloween 2022 with spot-on Marge Simpson costume
Lizzo might be the new queen of Halloween. The “Truth Hurts” singer got into the spooky spirit in a big way this weekend, sporting three incredibly creative costumes — including a pitch-perfect Marge Simpson look. To fully embody the “Simpsons” matriarch, Lizzo painted her entire body yellow and wore the cartoon character’s signature sky-high blue hair with a green sequined dress, red beaded necklace and scarlet pumps. Her fans and famous friends were loving her dedication, with rapper Latto commenting, “U KILLING HALLOWEEN SIS,” and Andy Cohen writing, “OMG I love.” “As if you could get more iconic,” one fan added, while another called her...
The 10 Most Iconic Makeup Books That Deserve a Spot on Your Coffee Table
I know we can learn so much from platforms like TikTok and YouTube about makeup tips and trends. However, the coffee table book is an OG resource that will never go out of style. There are a wealth of makeup-related reads that have been coveted resources since their publishing, and rightfully so. Famed makeup artists such as Kevyn Aucoin and François Nars are trailblazers who put their artistry into stunning makeup coffee table books that are a true feast for the eyes. And of course, they deserve a special place in your decorating MO alongside our favorite fashion coffee table books.
This drugstore mascara is so good, I might quit getting lash extensions
If you've ever gotten eyelash extensions, there's a good chance you're as obsessed with them as I am. I've been indulging in the beauty service for a while now and haven't looked back, so much so that I almost forgot mascara existed — until a recent lash emergency had me reaching for a tube for the first time in two years.
whowhatwear
