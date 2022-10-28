ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

wabe.org

A fake elector for Trump, Burt Jones, could be Georgia’s next lieutenant governor

In the weeks after the 2020 election, Republican State Senator Burt Jones joined a fake slate of electors for Donald Trump, after Joe Biden won the 2020 election in Georgia. Roughly two years later, Jones is the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor of Georgia – and his actions after the last election are animating the campaign in the current one.
Albany Herald

Early voting in Georgia continues at record pace entering final week

ATLANTA — Early voting turnout in Georgia soared past 1.5 million during the weekend, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger reported Monday. Early voting has been setting records daily since the early voting period began two weeks ago, surging well past the turnout ahead of the last midterm election in 2018 and coming close to the early voting turnout before the presidential election two years ago.
The Georgia Sun

2 million are expected to vote during Georgia’s early voting period

Georgia’s elections chief is predicting 2 million Georgians will cast their ballots early during the 2022 midterm elections. Georgia voters continued to hit record breaking turnout on day twelve of early voting. As of Saturday morning, Georgia continues to break records with 1,389,200 voters casting their ballot during early voting, with 138,421 showing up on Friday, October 28.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

All eyes again on the Peach State: Georgia voters asked to decide U.S. Senate control

ALBANY, Ga. — Shayla Jackson knocks three times before slipping a card with voting information under the blue-painted doors of apartments at Wild Pines, a complex tucked behind Albany State University. As a canvasser for the nonpartisan New Georgia Project, a group dedicated to registering Black, brown and young voters and getting them to the polls, […] The post All eyes again on the Peach State: Georgia voters asked to decide U.S. Senate control appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WRDW-TV

Gas prices drop over past week in Georgia, South Carolina

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have continued to drop, shown in AAA’s Monday update. Georgia’s AAA gas price average is down to $3.15, dropping by 2 cents per gallon for regular unleaded fuel since Friday. According to AAA, Georgia’s gas price dropped 5...
WRDW-TV

Here’s what S.C. constitutional amendments would do

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS)- During the Great Recession in 2008, South Carolina emptied out its reserves – and the Legislature had to make midyear budget cuts to keep the state running. If that happens again – lawmakers say they want South Carolina to be better equipped to stave off those...
Albany Herald

Inflation, supply chain woes raise costs for Georgia road projects

(The Center Square) — Inflation is driving up the cost of road projects in Georgia, with some project bids more than 40% higher than projected. As a result, Georgia Department of Transportation officials have rejected some high bids and deferred resurfacing projects for the last six months.
WRDW-TV

Federal prosecutors to handle Election Day complaints in region

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two assistant U.S. attorneys have been named to handle election-related complaints about the midterms on Nov. 8. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Channell V. Singh and Jeremiah L. Johnson have been appointed to serve as the election officers for the Southern District of Georgia. As such, they’ll oversee...
WRDW-TV

Early voting continues to set records across Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia voters continue to hit record-breaking turnout during early voting, according to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. As of Friday morning, 1.25 million people have cast their ballot during early voting, with 111,316 showing up on Thursday. MORE ELECTION COVERAGE:. That’s one out of every...
WLTX.com

2 small earthquakes felt in Georgia hours apart

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Some people in Georgia woke up to a slight rumble on Sunday morning -- and no, it wasn't thunder. According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake occurred at 3:33 a.m. about nine miles north of Milledgeville in central Georgia. The earthquake was...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
allongeorgia.com

North Georgia businessman sentenced to prison for dumping hazardous waste

Amin Ali has been sentenced for disposing of hazardous waste without a permit after dumping hundreds of drums in a chicken house in North Georgia. “Ali abused the North Georgia environment by illegally dumping hundreds of drums of waste,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. “The environmental laws are designed to keep Georgia’s natural beauty available and safe for future generations and this office will work to enforce those laws.”
cobbcountycourier.com

COVID cases among Cobb County’s school-aged residents for the 14-day period ending October 27

The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School Aged COVID-19 Data Report for the two-week period ending October 27, 2022, for Cobb County and statewide. Cobb County. Age categoryAll cases to date14-day case count14-day case rate per 100,000 residents14-day rate categoryChange. 0-46,5451430ModerateIncreasing. 5-1727,4883627ModerateIncreasing.
COBB COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Vaccinations urged in 2-state as S.C. sees 1st child flu death of season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina has suffered its first pediatric flu-related death of the season, state health officials said Monday. While the flu can circulate any time of year, for surveillance purposes, the season begins Oct. 1. The active flu season coincides with ongoing COVID-19 cases and an elevated number of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, cases.
