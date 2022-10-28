Read full article on original website
wabe.org
A fake elector for Trump, Burt Jones, could be Georgia’s next lieutenant governor
In the weeks after the 2020 election, Republican State Senator Burt Jones joined a fake slate of electors for Donald Trump, after Joe Biden won the 2020 election in Georgia. Roughly two years later, Jones is the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor of Georgia – and his actions after the last election are animating the campaign in the current one.
Albany Herald
Early voting in Georgia continues at record pace entering final week
ATLANTA — Early voting turnout in Georgia soared past 1.5 million during the weekend, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger reported Monday. Early voting has been setting records daily since the early voting period began two weeks ago, surging well past the turnout ahead of the last midterm election in 2018 and coming close to the early voting turnout before the presidential election two years ago.
Here’s what happened at the final debate between Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams
Abortion and guns took up much of the time Sunday night in the second and final debate of the fall campaign between Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. Abrams vowed to repeal the “heartbeat bill” if she is elected governor. The legislation, which the Republican-controlled General Assembly...
wabe.org
With the midterms looming, young Georgia voters weigh a tense political moment
Young voters ages 18 to 29 make up 17% of Georgia’s electorate. They’ve also participated in recent elections at higher rates than young voters nationwide, so they could play an important role in determining the outcome of this year’s midterms. Some of the nation’s biggest challenges, like...
2 million are expected to vote during Georgia’s early voting period
Georgia’s elections chief is predicting 2 million Georgians will cast their ballots early during the 2022 midterm elections. Georgia voters continued to hit record breaking turnout on day twelve of early voting. As of Saturday morning, Georgia continues to break records with 1,389,200 voters casting their ballot during early voting, with 138,421 showing up on Friday, October 28.
All eyes again on the Peach State: Georgia voters asked to decide U.S. Senate control
ALBANY, Ga. — Shayla Jackson knocks three times before slipping a card with voting information under the blue-painted doors of apartments at Wild Pines, a complex tucked behind Albany State University. As a canvasser for the nonpartisan New Georgia Project, a group dedicated to registering Black, brown and young voters and getting them to the polls, […] The post All eyes again on the Peach State: Georgia voters asked to decide U.S. Senate control appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Georgia man sues over false ballot fraud claim in film
A Georgia man and his family “have faced threats of violence and live in fear” since the movie “2000 Mules” falsely accused him of ballot fraud during the 2020 election, according to a federal lawsuit.
WRDW-TV
Gas prices drop over past week in Georgia, South Carolina
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have continued to drop, shown in AAA’s Monday update. Georgia’s AAA gas price average is down to $3.15, dropping by 2 cents per gallon for regular unleaded fuel since Friday. According to AAA, Georgia’s gas price dropped 5...
WRDW-TV
Here’s what S.C. constitutional amendments would do
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS)- During the Great Recession in 2008, South Carolina emptied out its reserves – and the Legislature had to make midyear budget cuts to keep the state running. If that happens again – lawmakers say they want South Carolina to be better equipped to stave off those...
Albany Herald
Inflation, supply chain woes raise costs for Georgia road projects
(The Center Square) — Inflation is driving up the cost of road projects in Georgia, with some project bids more than 40% higher than projected. As a result, Georgia Department of Transportation officials have rejected some high bids and deferred resurfacing projects for the last six months.
Early voting winds down in Georgia, voters turn out in record numbers
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Early voters are turning out in record numbers in Georgia. So much so that the Chatham County Board of Elections is adding a second location for Sunday voting this weekend. “And the numbers there on Sunday actually were—people were voting at a higher rate and higher turnout than weekdays. If you […]
Food Stamps Schedule: Georgia Benefits for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Georgia's SNAP benefits, which boost the food budgets of eligible, low-income households, are paid on the same schedule every month, including November. The Georgia Division of Family & Children...
WRDW-TV
Federal prosecutors to handle Election Day complaints in region
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two assistant U.S. attorneys have been named to handle election-related complaints about the midterms on Nov. 8. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Channell V. Singh and Jeremiah L. Johnson have been appointed to serve as the election officers for the Southern District of Georgia. As such, they’ll oversee...
Southern District of Georgia names election officers in an effort to ensure voting integrity
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — In an effort to protect voter integrity, two assistant U.S. Attorneys have been named to lead the effort in the Southern District of Georgia. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Channell V. Singh and Jeremiah L. Johnson have been appointed to serve as the District Election Officers (DEOs) for the Southern District of Georgia, […]
WRDW-TV
Early voting continues to set records across Georgia
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia voters continue to hit record-breaking turnout during early voting, according to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. As of Friday morning, 1.25 million people have cast their ballot during early voting, with 111,316 showing up on Thursday. MORE ELECTION COVERAGE:. That’s one out of every...
WLTX.com
2 small earthquakes felt in Georgia hours apart
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Some people in Georgia woke up to a slight rumble on Sunday morning -- and no, it wasn't thunder. According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake occurred at 3:33 a.m. about nine miles north of Milledgeville in central Georgia. The earthquake was...
allongeorgia.com
North Georgia businessman sentenced to prison for dumping hazardous waste
Amin Ali has been sentenced for disposing of hazardous waste without a permit after dumping hundreds of drums in a chicken house in North Georgia. “Ali abused the North Georgia environment by illegally dumping hundreds of drums of waste,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. “The environmental laws are designed to keep Georgia’s natural beauty available and safe for future generations and this office will work to enforce those laws.”
cobbcountycourier.com
COVID cases among Cobb County’s school-aged residents for the 14-day period ending October 27
The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School Aged COVID-19 Data Report for the two-week period ending October 27, 2022, for Cobb County and statewide. Cobb County. Age categoryAll cases to date14-day case count14-day case rate per 100,000 residents14-day rate categoryChange. 0-46,5451430ModerateIncreasing. 5-1727,4883627ModerateIncreasing.
WRDW-TV
Vaccinations urged in 2-state as S.C. sees 1st child flu death of season
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina has suffered its first pediatric flu-related death of the season, state health officials said Monday. While the flu can circulate any time of year, for surveillance purposes, the season begins Oct. 1. The active flu season coincides with ongoing COVID-19 cases and an elevated number of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, cases.
Fuel company issues diesel shortage alert in Southeast U.S., including NC, Virginia and SC
"At times, carriers are having to visit multiple terminals to find supply, which delays deliveries and strains local trucking capacity," the supply alert said.
