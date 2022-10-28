Read full article on original website
Healthcare trends dominate dealmaking across asset classes
Healthcare trends dominate dealmaking across asset classes

Divided by asset class, Alternatives Watch tracked a total of roughly $5.6 billion in alternative investment deals announced in the week ending Oct. 28
Dave Ramsey Warns That One Financial Decision Is 'the Largest Detriment to Your Wealth'
For many Americans, a car payment is practically a fact of life. Cars are expensive, so if you want to get a new one, there's a good chance you'll need an auto loan. And once that car isn't so new anymore, it's time to repeat the process. It may be...
CalPERS welcomes new high-growth investment leader, preps search for new PE head
CalPERS welcomes new high-growth investment leader, preps search for new PE head

The California Public Employees Retirement System (CalPERS) hired Anton Orlich as managing investment director of growth & innovation, a newly created position
CVS Health tops forecasts, reserves billions for settlement
CVS Health booked a third-quarter loss of more than $3 billion after setting aside money for a potential opioid litigation deal but still beat expectations and raised its 2022 forecast. The health care giant detailed on Wednesday a planned nationwide settlement of lawsuits over how it has handled prescriptions for...
J.P. Morgan targets healthcare innovation via private capital
J.P. Morgan targets healthcare innovation via private capital

J.P. Morgan launched its new life sciences private equity team — Life Sciences Private Capital — with an aim of investing in both early and growth stage healthcare companies across multiple strategies aligned to specific market opportunities. The target areas within novel therapeutics and technologies include: genetic medicine,
Illinois SURS adds $150m to real assets, PE
Illinois SURS adds $150m to real assets, PE

The State Universities Retirement System of Illinois approved two alternative investment allocations. The board committed $50 million to the Torchlight Debt Fund VIII within the system's real asset's portfolio which totals roughly 4.5% of the system's $25 billion investment portfolio. A $100 million commitment was made by
