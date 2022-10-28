Read full article on original website
U.S. Designates Offshore Wind Farm Development Areas in Gulf of Mexico
The U.S. Gulf of Mexico, best known to the offshore energy industry as an oil and gas province, is for the first time opening its doors to the offshore wind industry, with the U.S administration on Monday designating two areas for offshore wind development in the region. The U.S. Bureau...
Gas Shipping Firm Anthony Veder Renews Connectivity Deal with Inmarsat
Rotterdam-based gas-shipping company Anthony Veder has renewed its connectivity agreement with Inmarsat to increase its Fleet Xpress bandwidth allowance. The contract applies to every vessel in Anthony Veder’s tanker fleet. "The agreement was reached following a successful trial in which Anthony Veder used the upgraded-bandwidth Fleet Xpress plan to...
Region in Focus: Norway’s West Coast Shipping Tech Hub
Two load-bearing pillars of Norway’s leading maritime industry cluster in Sunmøre on the country’s west coast – offshore energy and the expedition cruise sector – took severe knocks from plunging energy prices in the 2010s followed by COVID-19. However, a recent tour of the region found the cluster in recovery mode.
NFE's Louisiana Offshore LNG Plant Start-up Slips to 2H 2023
U.S. firm New Fortress Energy Inc's proposed Louisiana offshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility likely will not begin operation until the second half of 2023, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. The 2.8 million tonne per year export project initially was proposed to start next March but has...
'Carbon Free' Platfom Supply Vessel Firm Launched in Norway
Norway-based company Amon Maritime has launched Amon Offshore - a new company focused on the offshore oil and gas market – with plans to operate carbon-free platform supply vessels. The ship has already received approval in principle from DNV and preliminary flag approval from the Norwegian Maritime Authority, Amon...
Solstad Offshore Wins Contracts for CSV Trio
Norwegian offshore vessel company Solstad Offshore has won contracts for three of its subsea construction vessels (CSV). Normand Vision has been awarded a new contract with Havfram AS for a period of 3 years firm plus an option for an extra 2 years. The contract will start in January 2024, in direct continuation of present agreement with Havfram.
Report: Germany Could Seize Property to Speed LNG Build-out
Germany, racing to end its reliance on Russian gas, plans to introduce new regulation that will make it possible to expropriate property to link offshore liquid natural gas terminals to the grid, Handeslblatt reported. The new law could make it possible to use parts of Gazprom's defunct Nord Stream 1...
AAPA Elects Strawbridge as Next Board Chairman
Trade group the American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) elected a new Chairman of the Board of Directors, Sean Strawbridge of the Port of Corpus Christi, last week during its 111th Annual Convention and Expo in Orlando, Fla. Outgoing Chairman Mario Cordero of the Port of Long Beach made the formal announcement during his address to members and attendees.
Austal USA Names Alcathie VP of Human Resources
Mobile, Ala. shipbuilder Austal USA announced it has hired Michelle Alcathie as vice president of human resources, responsible for the overall development and implementation of company-wide human resources policies, programs and services. Alcathie is a human resources administrator with over 25 years of experience leading workplace transformations that support long-term...
Keel-Laying for NOAA's Discoverer at Thoma-Sea
NOAA, the U.S. Navy and Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors (TMC), LLC., recently held a keel-laying ceremony today in Houma, La., for Discoverer, a new oceanographic research vessel being built for NOAA. The keel-laying ceremony marks the beginning of a ship’s construction. Second Gentleman Douglas C. Emhoff was named the ship’s sponsor....
