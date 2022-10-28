Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
U.S. holds quarterly debt sales steady, keeps pondering buybacks
The U.S. Treasury halted the longest string of cutbacks to its quarterly sales of longer-term debt in about eight years, showcasing the end of a period of historic reduction in the fiscal deficit. In a quarterly announcement on debt-management strategy released on Wednesday, the Treasury Department also said it plans...
MySanAntonio
Credit Suisse cut to one level above junk status by S&P
Credit Suisse Group's long-term rating was downgraded by S&P Global Ratings to just one level above junk status, underscoring the bank's challenges after it laid out a radical restructuring plan last week. The Swiss bank's long-term rating was cut to BBB- from BBB, with a stable outlook. That's just one...
MySanAntonio
Turquoise Hill surges as Rio strikes deal with takeover critics
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. shares rose after two major investors struck a deal with Rio Tinto Group that paves the way for the London-based mining giant to advance its $3.1 billion takeover. Shares of Turquoise Hill surged 6% to C$42.77 at 10 a.m. in Toronto, bringing it closer to Rio...
MySanAntonio
As food prices skyrocket, so do companies’ profits
A year ago, a bag of potato chips at the grocery store cost an average of $5.05. These days, that bag costs $6.05. A dozen eggs that could have been picked up for $1.83 now average $2.90. A 2-liter bottle of soda that cost $1.78 will now set you back $2.17.
MySanAntonio
Paramount Global: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Paramount Global (PARAA) on Wednesday reported earnings of $231 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 39 cents per share. The company posted revenue...
MySanAntonio
Melco: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
HONG KONG., Hong Kong (AP) _ Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd. (MLCO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $243.8 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Hong Kong., Hong Kong-based company said it had a loss of 53 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 52 cents per share.
Comments / 0