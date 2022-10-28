ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MySanAntonio

U.S. holds quarterly debt sales steady, keeps pondering buybacks

The U.S. Treasury halted the longest string of cutbacks to its quarterly sales of longer-term debt in about eight years, showcasing the end of a period of historic reduction in the fiscal deficit. In a quarterly announcement on debt-management strategy released on Wednesday, the Treasury Department also said it plans...
MySanAntonio

Credit Suisse cut to one level above junk status by S&P

Credit Suisse Group's long-term rating was downgraded by S&P Global Ratings to just one level above junk status, underscoring the bank's challenges after it laid out a radical restructuring plan last week. The Swiss bank's long-term rating was cut to BBB- from BBB, with a stable outlook. That's just one...
MySanAntonio

Turquoise Hill surges as Rio strikes deal with takeover critics

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. shares rose after two major investors struck a deal with Rio Tinto Group that paves the way for the London-based mining giant to advance its $3.1 billion takeover. Shares of Turquoise Hill surged 6% to C$42.77 at 10 a.m. in Toronto, bringing it closer to Rio...
MySanAntonio

As food prices skyrocket, so do companies’ profits

A year ago, a bag of potato chips at the grocery store cost an average of $5.05. These days, that bag costs $6.05. A dozen eggs that could have been picked up for $1.83 now average $2.90. A 2-liter bottle of soda that cost $1.78 will now set you back $2.17.
MySanAntonio

Paramount Global: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Paramount Global (PARAA) on Wednesday reported earnings of $231 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 39 cents per share. The company posted revenue...
MySanAntonio

Melco: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HONG KONG., Hong Kong (AP) _ Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd. (MLCO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $243.8 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Hong Kong., Hong Kong-based company said it had a loss of 53 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 52 cents per share.

